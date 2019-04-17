Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)

(BK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of New York Mellon : Shares Fall as Bond Yields Dent Profits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

By Justin Baer

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. delivered a grim reminder that the converging paths of bond yields can take their toll on the financial-services industry.

Shares of BNY Mellon fell by nearly 10% in midday trading Wednesday after the custody bank reported quarterly earnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

BNY Mellon's disappointing results underline how sensitive financial firms can be to the ebb and flow of interest rates, particularly when increases in short-term rates aren't matched with rising longer-term rates. Last month, the yield on 10-year U.S. government bonds fell below those of three-month Treasurys for the first time since 2007 -- a so-called inverted yield curve that may indicate a recession is lurking in the economy's future.

For banks and other financial firms that fund themselves with deposits and other short-term loans and put that money to work through loans and longer-term investments, a flattening yield curve can squeeze their interest margins and leave a mark on earnings. At BNY Mellon, net interest revenue fell 8% to $841 million from a year earlier.

While Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and other big banks were able to sidestep the brunt of these effects, custodians like BNY Mellon tend to lose clients' deposits faster as rates go up. That's because commercial banks draw more of their short-term funding from retail customers who are slower to pull their money than big companies and institutions.

That's especially true for BNY Mellon, which tends to collect more deposits that don't pay interest. As rates rose, more of BNY Mellon's customers moved money out of the bank and into interest-bearing deposits with a higher yield. That shift left BNY Mellon with a bigger slice of their deposits drawing interest; meantime, the average deposit rate rose from a year ago.

BNY Mellon and other custody banks don't have big lending businesses, so a drop in deposits is usually with a decline in securities holdings that generate interest income. So their revenue from that interest was shrinking at the same time that their interest margins were narrowing.

BNY Mellon "is suffering more than other firms now, and certainly today is a stark reminder that there's an increasing demand for yield," said Brennan Hawken, an analyst with UBS Group AG. "You've got a double whammy on your hands."

BNY Mellon executives predicted in January that the bank's net-interest revenue would be little-changed or slightly higher in the first quarter from the last three months of 2018. Instead, interest revenue fell 5%

"Rates across the entire yield curve declined versus our assumptions, deposit balances declined, and we saw changes to the mix between interest and noninterest-bearing deposits," Charles Scharf, BNY Mellon's chairman and chief executive, said Wednesday during a conference call with analysts. "We see significant competitive pressure for deposits."

On the call, BNY Mellon finance chief Michael Santomassimo said the bank expected deposit rates would "inch up a little bit" in the second quarter.

BNY Mellon reported net income of $946 million, or 94 cents a share, in the first quarter, down 19% from a year earlier. Total revenue slipped 6.7% to $3.9 billion.

Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence had expected a profit of 96 cents a share, on revenue of $4 billion.

BNY Mellon said the fees it collects also fell, dropping 9% to $3.03 billion.

The bank's results were hurt by changes to currency exchange rates and the flow of assets from its investment-management division. The sale of several asset-management businesses last year also affected the most-recent quarter.

Assets under management dropped 1% from a year ago, to $1.84 trillion.

On the call, BNY Mellon executives said they were continuing to look for ways to trim expenses even as they invest heavily in technology initiatives they expect will boost growth.

Noninterest expenses fell 1% to $2.7 billion in the first quarter from a year earlier.

Allison Prang contributed to this article.

Write to Justin Baer at justin.baer@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
03:27pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Shares Fall as Bond Yields Dent Profits
DJ
02:55pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Remain Pressured After Beige Book, Earnings Paint Mix..
DJ
02:14pInvestors shop for bargains in U.S. bank stocks, citing attractive PE ratios
RE
11:49aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon expects net interest revenue to drop again,..
RE
10:56aBank of New York Mellon Down Over 8%, On Track for Largest Percent Drop Since..
DJ
09:16aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon sees 3-5 percent drop in second-quarter net..
RE
07:01aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Revenue, Earnings Fall, Miss Analysts' Estimates
DJ
06:38aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings Of $910..
PU
06:38aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Financial Supplement 1Q 2019 (PDF)
PU
06:38aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : First Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 379 M
EBIT 2019 5 404 M
Net income 2019 4 052 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 12,57
P/E ratio 2020 11,51
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,03x
Capitalization 51 027 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 54,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)13.53%51 027
BLACKROCK INC18.77%72 081
UBS GROUP7.11%50 208
STATE STREET CORPORATION13.70%27 036
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD14.66%26 202
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION12.50%20 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About