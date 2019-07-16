Log in
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)

Climate Action: Spurring New Investments for Clients

07/16/2019 | 01:12pm EDT
July 16, 2019
AAA
Climate action drives business resiliency and new investments, and is just one of the four key global megatrends BNY Mellon addresses in its 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. BNY Mellon is committed to addressing climate-related risks and opportunities through a comprehensive approach. The company directs capital to projects with potential positive impacts, informs clients' investment decisions to help them capitalize on climate change mitigation solutions, and implements programs to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) in its own operations.

Explore stories from the BNY Mellon 2018 CSR Report to learn how the company is helping to address climate change:

  • Farmland Fund Gets Green Recognition: Learn more about how Insight's Global Farmland Fund became certified for its role in highlighting sustainability in the agriculture sector.
  • Giving Forests New Life: Healthy forests are crucial to fighting climate change. Read about BNY Mellon's success in reducing its reliance on paper and supporting its Carbon Neutral status.

Learn how BNY Mellon's CSR strategy is creating a positive social impact on financial markets, communities and the world at large in the 2018 CSR Report.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 17:09:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 829 M
EBIT 2019 4 872 M
Net income 2019 3 714 M
Debt 2019 31 780 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 4,62x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 41 317 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,83  $
Last Close Price 43,15  $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-8.33%41 796
BLACKROCK INC22.63%74 566
UBS GROUP-2.33%44 890
STATE STREET CORPORATION-12.08%20 539
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.44.81%20 142
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.27%19 883
