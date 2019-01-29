Driving Success: People Moves at BNY Mellon

Our people are committed to delivering an integrated set of solutions for highly complex financial issues. Read our recent announcements about the men and women working to drive BNY Mellon's success in markets around the world.

January 2019

BNY Mellon Appoints Linda McMahon Head of UK Trust and Depositary (1/29)

BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Ray LaDieu as Senior Wealth Director in Dallas, Texas (1/14)

Juanita Holmes Joins BNY Mellon as Global Head of Corporate Security (1/4)

November 2018

Lester Owens Joins BNY Mellon as Head of Operations (11/15)

October 2018

BNY Mellon Names Bhargavi Nuvvula to Lead Corporate Technology (10/11)

BNY Mellon Names Avi Shua as Technology Lead for Wealth Management (10/3)

BNY Mellon Investment Management's U.S. Multi-Asset Manager Builds Out Liquid Alternative Capabilities with New Risk Parity and Managed Futures Strategies (10/2)

BNY Mellon Names Sabet Elias in New Role as Chief Technology Officer (10/1)

September 2018

BNY Mellon Appoints Sam Xu as Country Executive for China (9/18)

BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Michael M. Rubenstein as Wealth Director in Naples, Florida (9/12)

BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Michael Doucette as Wealth Director in Denver, Colorado (9/11)

BNY Mellon Investment Management appoints Chief Economist (9/10)

BNY Mellon Names Frank J. Anduiza as Head of Americas Business Development for Hedge Fund Services (9/10)

Roman Regelman Joins BNY Mellon in New Role as Head of Digital (9/5)

BNY Mellon Appoints Emily Portney as Head of Asset Servicing for the Americas (9/5)

BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Dileep Surapaneni as Senior Wealth Director in Menlo Park (9/4)

August 2018

BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Bryan T. McGrath as Senior Wealth Director in Philadelphia, PA (8/27)

Brenda Tsai Joins BNY Mellon as Chief Marketing Officer (8/17)

July 2018

Akash Shah Joins BNY Mellon as Head of Strategy, effective July 30, 2018 (7/26)

BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Olivier Khalil as Senior Wealth Director in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (7/12)

Alcentra Strengthens European Direct Lending Team with Three Hires (7/10)

June 2018

Alcentra Expands U.S. Direct Lending Team (6/26)

BNY Mellon Names Eric Boughner Chairman of BNY Mellon Pennsylvania (6/19)

BNY Mellon Names Paul Camp Chief Executive Officer, Treasury Services (6/19)

BNY Mellon appoints Stephan Koschmieder as Head of Business Development - Germany, Austria and CEE (6/14)

Insight Appoints Head of Distribution for North America (6/13)

Catherine M. Keating Appointed CEO of BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Effective July 9, 2018 (6/7)

BNY Mellon appoints Ferghal O'Hanlon as new Manchester site executive (6/6)

May 2018

Chanviet Vo Joins BNY Mellon in Senior Alternative Investments Real Estate Technology Role (5/21)

BNY Mellon names Susan Revell Deputy Chair of EMEA (5/17)

BNY Mellon Names Veteran Engineer Nitin Chandel to Lead BNY Mellon Technology, India (5/7)

April 2018

BNY Mellon Appoints Data Automation Veteran Hood Qaim-Maqami to Senior Technology Post (4/23)

Steven D. Black Elected to BNY Mellon Board of Directors (4/11)

Elizabeth Grier joins BNY Mellon as Director and Sales Executive, Hedge Fund, ETF and Structured Products (4/9)

March 2018

BNY Mellon Strengthens Technology Leadership with Addition of Two Seasoned Veterans (3/28)

BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany (3/12)

January 2018

Alcentra Appoints Leland Hart as Head of US Loans and High Yield (1/8)

Dennis Presburg joins BNY Mellon to lead Asset Servicing sales in Northern Europe (1/3)

December 2017

BNY Mellon Treasury Services Boosts Product and Client Leadership (12/13)

November 2017

BNY Mellon Announces Organizational Changes (11/13)

October 2017

BNY Mellon Appoints Outsourcing Veteran Teresa Messina as Head of Middle Office Solutions (10/23)

Rob Rushe joins BNY Mellon from State Street as European ETF Executive (10/16)

Veronica Sheung Named Asia-Pacific Head of Relationship Management for Depositary Receipts (10/2)

September 2017

BNY Mellon Names James Taylor as Head of FX Electronic Markets Sales (9/25)

BNY Mellon Appoints Banking Operations Veteran Dee Sommerville as Head of Transformation and Program Management (9/13)

August 2017

BNY Mellon's Pershing Appoints Jim Crowley as Chief Operating Officer (8/30)

July 2017

Francis Giglio and Neil Atkinson Assume New Roles in Depositary Receipts (7/24)

BNY Mellon Further Boosts AIS Capability With New Senior Appointments (7/19)

Charles W. Scharf Appointed CEO of BNY Mellon; to become Chairman on January 1, 2018 (7/17)