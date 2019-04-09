Log in
U.S. bank execs say Wall Street has reformed, though crisis scars linger

0
04/09/2019 | 09:45am EDT
A Wall St. street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

(This April 8 story has been refiled to correct fourth paragraph to remove reference to Northern Trust's testimony appearing. Northern Trust is not testifying.)

But in discussing all the progress that has been made, there was also an acknowledgement that scars from the crisis linger, and that many consumers still have a negative perception of the financial industry.

"Confidence in U.S. financial services and the American economy remains uncertain," wrote Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank.

Testimony from CEOs of Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Bank of New York Mellon, and State Street Corp also appeared.

Wednesday will mark the first time the largest U.S. banks have appeared before Congress since the 2008 financial crisis, and will see the CEOs face off against Democratic Representative Maxine Waters and progressives including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who have fiercely criticized Wall Street. Waters leads the committee which vets financial companies on behalf of the U.S. lower house.

As the 2020 election race heats up, U.S. Democrats driven by progressive firebrands like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren see financial inclusion as a draw for voters.

In their testimonies, the chief executives emphasized a range of regulatory measures including stress tests and so-called "living wills" adopted since 2008 that have helped bolster capital levels and improve the safety and soundness of the U.S. system, as well as other improvements to risk management and culture.

Some banks including Morgan Stanley also emphasized the contribution they make to the U.S. economy through community lending, underwriting and green finance, while also acknowledging the industry needed to do better on liberal issues like diversity.

"We recognise that we have significant work to do to achieve our diversity goals, and that it requires efforts at every level of the firm to deliver results over the long term," Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman wrote in his testimony.

Citigroup said the biggest U.S. banks are in a better position to handle an economic downturn at present than they were during the last crisis, adding that the bank has doubled its regulatory capital since the financial crisis despite shrinking its balance sheet by $500 billion over the last decade.

"We recognise that rebuilding trust is harder than rebuilding your balance sheet," said Citigroup Chief Executive Mike Corbat.

The executives also discussed cybersecurity, diversity initiatives, executive compensation and controversial arbitration clauses in consumer contracts, in response to questions asked by Waters, who invited them to appear.

(Reporting by Lauren LaCapra and Imani Moise in New York, Michelle Price in Washington and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) -0.55% 50.97 Delayed Quote.8.88%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.00% 65.37 Delayed Quote.26.91%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -0.51% 201.54 Delayed Quote.21.25%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.66% 105.02 Delayed Quote.7.88%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.78% 44.63 Delayed Quote.13.24%
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION -0.94% 93.51 Delayed Quote.13.72%
STATE STREET CORPORATION -0.72% 68.6 Delayed Quote.9.64%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 398 M
EBIT 2019 5 410 M
Net income 2019 4 059 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 12,06
P/E ratio 2020 11,08
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,90x
Capitalization 48 936 M
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)8.88%48 936
BLACKROCK INC13.57%70 340
UBS GROUP2.21%48 247
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD15.18%26 235
STATE STREET CORPORATION9.64%26 071
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION13.72%20 626
