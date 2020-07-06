Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE

(BK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BNY Mellon : Announces Redemption of 2.600% Notes Due 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 08:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") today announced that it will redeem all of the issued and outstanding 2.600% Notes due August 17, 2020 (CUSIP 06406HDD8) (the "Notes"). The Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $1,100,000,000.

The redemption date for the Notes is July 17, 2020 (the "redemption date"). The redemption price for the Notes will equal 100% of the principal amount of the Notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the redemption date.

On and after the redemption date, the Notes will no longer be deemed outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities.

Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About BNY Mellon
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $35.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts: Media                                                   Analysts 
                Jennifer Hendricks Sullivan                  Magda Palczynska  
                +1 212 635 1374                                  +1 212 635 8529 
                jennifer.h.sullivan@bnymellon.com     magda.palczynska@bnymellon.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-announces-redemption-of-2-600-notes-due-2020--301088089.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CO
08:01aBNY MELLON : Announces Redemption of 2.600% Notes Due 2020
PR
07/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Falls Short on Race Despite Pledges -- ..
DJ
07/02BNY MELLON : to Deliver Real-Time Account Validation Services to Corporate and B..
PR
07/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Knows It's Too White. Fixing It Will Be..
DJ
06/30BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON S : NV, December 2019
PU
06/30BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON S : NV, March 2020
PU
06/30BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Investment Management Europe Holdings Limit..
PU
06/30BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
06/29BNY MELLON : Releases Results of the 2020 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Rev..
PR
06/25BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results June 2020
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group