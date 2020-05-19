BNY Mellon Wealth Management : Names Elizabeth Luk as Head of BNY Mellon Trust of Delaware

GREENVILLE, Del., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Elizabeth Luk as Head of BNY Mellon Trust of Delaware, which administers trusts for fiduciary clients where BNY Mellon Trust of Delaware serves as sole trustee, co-trustee, or directed trustee. Elizabeth will be based in Greenville, DE and will report directly to Ben McGloin, Head of Advice, Planning and Fiduciary Services.

Elizabeth brings nearly 15 years of trust experience to this new role, with 10 years working specifically in the Delaware Trust Administration industry. In addition to overseeing the expansion of the Delaware trust team, she will participate in discretionary trust decision making, including the review of trust structures and instruments, and will manage BNY Mellon Trust of Delaware fiduciary appointments. A highly regarded commentator on trust administration topics, Elizabeth will serve as the BNY Mellon Trust of Delaware legal subject matter expert. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, she held the position of Executive Director and Trust Officer for J.P. Morgan Trust Company of Delaware.

"In this role, Elizabeth will be instrumental in increasing the presence of BNY Mellon Trust of Delaware in the local and national trust industry, and enhancing our capabilities for fiduciary clients," said McGloin. "Her unique specialization in trust administration for international families will be a valuable addition to our existing team."

A student mentor to the Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics at the University of Delaware, Elizabeth is also a member of the Delaware Bankers Association Trust Conference planning committee. She has previously served on the Board of the Association of Conflict Resolution of Greater NY and has been an Adjunct Professor at Pace University School of Law.

Elizabeth received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Emory University, A master's degree in Public Health from Tulane University, and a Juris Doctor from Pace University School of Law.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $236 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2020, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $35.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Media Contact:

Rich Stanton

212-922-7205

Rich.Stanton@bnymellon.com

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management