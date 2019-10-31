BNY Mellon Wealth Management : Names Shaun M. Skeris as Senior Client Strategist in Newport Beach, CA

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Shaun Skeris as a Senior Client Strategist in Newport Beach, CA. Skeris will be responsible for acquiring and advising high net worth and family office clients, reporting directly to Regional President Carla Furuno. Shaun started in this role on October 21, 2019.

"I'm excited for Shaun to bring his advisory experience to our team," said Furuno. "I'm confident that he'll help us continue to deliver high-quality service to our clients."

Shaun has more than 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Shaun was a managing director at Umpqua Wealth Advisory, serving as chairman of the investment committee and leading the development of Umpqua's investment strategy, portfolio recommendations and portfolio implementation. He was also a senior vice president at City National, where he acquired and managed high net worth clients, an advisor at Morgan Stanley, an analyst at PIMCO, and a vice president at Credit Suisse.

Shaun has a bachelor of arts in economics and a masters in international business from University of Florida. He also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) certification. He is a resident of Seal Beach, CA and is active in his community, serving as board member of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County, a member of the corporate gifts committee of the South Coast Repertory, and President of the Arthritis National Research Foundation.

