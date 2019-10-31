Log in
BNY Mellon Wealth Management : Names Shaun M. Skeris as Senior Client Strategist in Newport Beach, CA

0
10/31/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Shaun Skeris as a Senior Client Strategist in Newport Beach, CA. Skeris will be responsible for acquiring and advising high net worth and family office clients, reporting directly to Regional President Carla Furuno. Shaun started in this role on October 21, 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/BNY Mellon Wealth Management)

"I'm excited for Shaun to bring his advisory experience to our team," said Furuno.  "I'm confident that he'll help us continue to deliver high-quality service to our clients."

Shaun has more than 20 years of experience in the wealth management industry. Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Shaun was a managing director at Umpqua Wealth Advisory, serving as chairman of the investment committee and leading the development of Umpqua's investment strategy, portfolio recommendations and portfolio implementation. He was also a senior vice president at City National, where he acquired and managed high net worth clients, an advisor at Morgan Stanley, an analyst at PIMCO, and a vice president at Credit Suisse.

Shaun has a bachelor of arts in economics and a masters in international business from University of Florida. He also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) certification. He is a resident of Seal Beach, CA and is active in his community, serving as board member of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Orange County, a member of the corporate gifts committee of the South Coast Repertory, and President of the Arthritis National Research Foundation.

Contact: Michael Brady, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, 617-722-7263, Michael.Brady@bnymellon.com

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $259 billion in total client assets, as of September 30, 2019, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of September 30, 2019, BNY Mellon had $35.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-wealth-management-names-shaun-m-skeris-as-senior-client-strategist-in-newport-beach-ca-300947670.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon Wealth Management


© PRNewswire 2019
