BNY Mellon :'s Pershing Names Emily Schlosser as Chief Operating Officer

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing ("Pershing"), a leading provider of global financial business solutions, today announced that Emily Schlosser has been named the company's new chief operating officer, effective today. Schlosser joins Pershing from Goldman Sachs, where she was head of change for the Global Markets Division. In that role, she led the transformation of their institutional client experience as well as major initiatives to drive new revenue streams, build scale, and manage risk and regulatory obligations.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Schlosser served as COO of Corporate Services at E*TRADE, responsible for client service, participant engagement, technology, marketing, operations, risk, finance and human resources. Both firm revenue and assets under management grew under her direction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Emily as Pershing's chief operating officer," said Jim Crowley, CEO of Pershing. "Client experience is a critical driver of today's business decisions, and we believe this will continue for the foreseeable future. With her proven track record of driving major corporate transformations across financial services, experience structuring complex change programs, and success creating best-in-class client onboarding solutions, Emily will be integral in our efforts to continually elevate the advisor and investor experience."

As COO and member of Pershing's Executive Committee, Schlosser will lead Pershing's operational functions and also will be involved in setting Pershing's strategic direction.

About BNY Mellon's Pershing

BNY Mellon's Pershing and its affiliates provide advisors, broker-dealers, family offices, hedge fund and '40 Act fund managers, registered investment advisor firms and wealth managers with a broad suite of global financial business solutions. Many of the world's most sophisticated and successful financial services firms rely on Pershing for clearing and custody, investment and retirement solutions, technology, enterprise data management, trading services, prime brokerage, managed account technology and operations and business consulting. Pershing helps clients improve profitability and drive growth, create capacity and efficiency, attract and retain talent, and manage risk and regulation. With a network of offices worldwide, Pershing provides business-to-business solutions to clients representing more than seven million investor accounts globally. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. Professionally advised managed accounts are offered through its affiliate, Lockwood Advisors, Inc., which is an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on Twitter @Pershing.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

