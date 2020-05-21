Log in
BNY Mellon : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 15, 2020

05/21/2020 | 04:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon will report financial results for the second quarter 2020 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Materials will be posted to BNY Mellon's website at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT, and management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 8 a.m. EDT that same day. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Access

Investors and analysts wishing to access the conference call and audio webcast may do so by dialing +1 800-390-5696 (U.S.) or +1 720-452-9082 (International), and using the passcode: 807070, or by logging onto www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations. The company's earnings release along with the quarterly financial highlights and other earnings-related documents will be available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations beginning at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT on July 15.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Replays

Replays of the second quarter conference call and audio webcast will be available beginning on July 15, 2020, at approximately 2 p.m. EDT through August 14, 2020, by dialing +1 888-203-1112 (U.S.) or +1 719-457-0820 (International) and using the passcode: 5375940. The archived version of the conference call and audio webcast will also be available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations for the same time period.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $35.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media  
Jennifer Hendricks Sullivan 
+1 212 635 1374 
jennifer.h.sullivan@bnymellon.com              

Analysts
Magda Palczynska  
+1 212 635 8529
magda.palczynska@bnymellon.com 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-to-report-second-quarter-2020-results-on-july-15-2020-301063970.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon


© PRNewswire 2020
