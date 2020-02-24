Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE

(BK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BNY Mellon : to Speak at the Autonomous Boston Financials Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:17pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Santomassimo, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Autonomous Boston Financials Summit at 11:15 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available, beginning at approximately 5 p.m. EST on March 5, 2020 and will remain available until 5 p.m. EDT on April 5, 2020.  

About BNY Mellon
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle.  Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries.  As of Dec. 31, 2019, BNY Mellon had $37.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK).  Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com.  Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media
Jennifer Hendricks Sullivan
+1 212 635 1374
jennifer.h.sullivan@bnymellon.com

Analysts
Magda Palczynska 
+1 212 635 8529
magda.palczynska@bnymellon.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bny-mellon-to-speak-at-the-autonomous-boston-financials-summit-301010002.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CO
04:17pBNY MELLON : to Speak at the Autonomous Boston Financials Summit
PR
01:51aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Fund managers snap up luxury brands as Covid-19 takes ..
AQ
02/21BNY MELLON : The First Trustee to Execute CLO-AMR Auction
PU
02/19BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
02/14BNY MELLON : to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on April 16, 2020
PR
02/122020 WOMEN ON BOARDS : Announces National Partnership Agreement with BNY Mellon ..
BU
02/11BNY MELLON : to Speak at the Credit Suisse Annual Financial Services Forum
PR
02/06Fed includes 'heightened stress' in leveraged loans in 2020 bank stress tests
RE
02/04BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Names Kyle Manley as Senior Client Strategist in ..
PR
02/04BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group