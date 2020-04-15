Bank of New York Mellon : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Cautionary Statement

A number of statements in our presentations, the accompanying slides and the responses to your questions are "forward-looking statements." Words such as "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "likely," "target," "expect," "intend," "continue," "seek," "believe," "plan," "goal," "could," "should," "would," "may," "might," "will," "strategy," "synergies," "opportunities," "trends," "future" and words of similar meaning signify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's (the "Corporation") expectations regarding: capital plans, strategic priorities, financial goals, organic growth, performance, organizational quality and efficiency, investments, including in technology and product development, capabilities, resiliency, revenue, net interest revenue, fees, expenses, cost discipline, sustainable growth, company management, deposits, interest rates and yield curves, securities portfolio, taxes, business opportunities, divestments, volatility, preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios; and statements regarding the Corporation's aspirations, as well as the Corporation's overall plans, strategies, goals, objectives, expectations, outlooks, estimates, intentions, targets, opportunities and initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control).

Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of the factors described under "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") and in other filings of the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). All forward-looking statements speak only as of April 15, 2020, and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For additional information regarding the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's SEC filings available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

Non-GAAP Measures: In this presentation we discuss some non-GAAP measures in detailing the Corporation's performance, which exclude certain items or otherwise include components that differ from GAAP. We believe these measures are useful to the investment community in analyzing the financial results and trends of ongoing operations. We believe they facilitate comparisons with prior periods and reflect the principal basis on which our management monitors financial performance. Additional disclosures relating to non-GAAP measures are contained in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC, including the 2019 Annual Report, and are available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

11 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders