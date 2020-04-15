Bank of New York Mellon : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Log in
04/15/2020 | 08:16am EDT

April 15, 2020

Management Priorities in Response to Coronavirus Impact

Employees

Clients

Balance Sheet

  • Support well-being of employees & communities during challenging time
  • Early and successful initiation of our business continuity plans
  • Significant majority of global workforce working remotely
  • Operationally resilient
  • Laser focused on helping clients manage disruption and uncertainty
  • Digital capabilities enabling clients to continue operations
  • Maintaining strong, liquid and lower-risk balance sheet
  • Supporting our clients and markets
  • 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Our Business

Well-Diversified and Stable Franchise

Investment Services

Investment Management

Asset Servicing | Pershing |

Issuer Services | Markets

Asset Management |

Wealth Management

Clearance and Collateral Management | Treasury Services

$12.0B Revenue

$4.0B Pre-tax Income

$3.7B Revenue

$1.1B Pre-tax Income

Full range of financial operations, cash management

Global asset manager with

Strong wealth management

and global payments services driven by technology

eight specialized boutiques

with comprehensive offering

$37.1 trillion AUC/A1

$1.7 trillion

$1.9 trillion AUM2

$266 billion

average USD cleared per day

total private client assets3

~7 million global investor accounts

>$30.0 trillion

7th largest

13th largest

at Pershing with over $2 trillion

assets on data and analytics

asset manager worldwide4

U.S. wealth manager5

under custody and/or administration

platform

$3.4 trillion

Process >$2 trillion of

4th largest

Advising individuals, families and

average tri-party collateral

institutional payments per day

U.S institutional money manager6

endowments/foundations

management balances

As of Dec. 31, 2019. Refer to the Appendix for respective important disclosures, disclaimers and reconciliations.

3 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

A Dynamic Model Delivering Long-Term Value

Attractive

»

Performs relatively well under stress

»

Clients are highly rated institutions, governments, endowments, pension funds

business model

»

Diversified and stable business mix with high percentage of recurring revenue

»

Limited exposure to credit and market risk

Risk profile

»

High-quality credit portfolio with majority of loans supporting operating businesses

»

Strong balance sheet with stable deposits and highly rated, liquid securities portfolio

»

Prior investments strengthened technology infrastructure and operations

Operations

»

Enterprise-wide Resiliency Office ensuring first-line resiliency, coordinated response

»

Executing on comprehensive business continuity plans

4 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Strong Capital and Liquidity

Consolidated Regulatory

Minimum Required1

Ratios

Buffer

Capital Ratios

(at Dec. 31, 2019)

CET12

8.5%

11.5%

+300 bps

Tier 1 Leverage2

4.0%

6.6%

+260 bps

SLR3

5.0%

6.1%

+110 bps

Average LCR

100%

120%

+2000 bps

  • Total average HQLA at Dec. 31, 2019 of $168 billion4
  • Under the annual CCAR stress tests5, our capital ratios decline meaningfully less than GSIB peers in a severely adverse scenario reflecting our defensive business model

Refer to the Appendix for respective important disclosures, disclaimers and reconciliations.

5 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Long Term Strategic Priorities Remain Unchanged

Drive Exceptional Execution, Accelerate Our Evolution

Building a Technology-Driven and Digital Culture

Drive resiliency and security, enhance operational effectiveness and deliver more value for our clients across a broader set of their needs.

Enhancing our Operating Model to Improve the Client Experience

Automating our end-to-end processes to improve quality, reduce structural costs, and increase productivity; enhanced discipline around operational performance.

Deepening Relationships and Boosting Client Value

Revamping global client management and driving a high-performance culture to strengthen how we interact with, service and anticipate client needs; open-platform partnership approach to deliver new and unique solutions.

Expanding our Services and Driving Growth

Focused on key geographies, broadening business capabilities and differentiating ourselves; capitalizing on synergies across our businesses.

  • 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

2019 Financial Performance

$ in billions, except EPS

2019

Impact of 2019

2019

2019 vs. 2018

Reported

Notable Items

Operating1

Operating2

Revenue

$16.5

$0.7

$15.7

(4)%

Expense

$10.9

$0.1

$10.8

(1)%

Net Income to

$4.3

$0.5

$3.8

(11)%

common shareholders

Operating Margin

34%

2%

32%

(230) bps

EPS

$4.51

$0.49

$4.02

(5)%

NOTE: May not foot due to rounding.

Refer to the Appendix for respective important disclosures, disclaimers and reconciliations.

7 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Attractive Shareholder Returns while Maintaining Capital Strength

($ millions except per share amounts)

23.9%

22.5%

23.2%

21.2%

ROTCE1

19.7%

4,321

4,447

3,587

3,115

3,176

3,269

3,327

2,355

2,398

2,686

Share buy-back

Common dividends

760

778

901

1,052

1,120

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Total Payout Ratio2

102%

93%

92%

105%

104%

Dividend Per Share

$0.68

$0.72

$0.86

$1.04

$1.18

Common Shares Repurchased

55.6

58.7

54

63.9

69.3

(millions)

NOTE: The above reflects GAAP measures unless noted otherwise

Refer to the Appendix for respective important disclosures, disclaimers and reconciliations.

8

2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

In Closing

  • Sustainable and unique franchise with scale and global diversification
  • Focused on the wellbeing of our employees and broader community
  • Delivering value as a trusted partner to our clients
  • Operational resiliency in an unprecedented environment
  • Delivering on strategic priorities
  • Maintaining low risk profile, and strong, liquid balance sheet
  • 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

2 0 2 0 A N N U A L M E E T I N G O F S T O C K H O L D E R S

Q&A

2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Cautionary Statement

A number of statements in our presentations, the accompanying slides and the responses to your questions are "forward-looking statements." Words such as "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "likely," "target," "expect," "intend," "continue," "seek," "believe," "plan," "goal," "could," "should," "would," "may," "might," "will," "strategy," "synergies," "opportunities," "trends," "future" and words of similar meaning signify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's (the "Corporation") expectations regarding: capital plans, strategic priorities, financial goals, organic growth, performance, organizational quality and efficiency, investments, including in technology and product development, capabilities, resiliency, revenue, net interest revenue, fees, expenses, cost discipline, sustainable growth, company management, deposits, interest rates and yield curves, securities portfolio, taxes, business opportunities, divestments, volatility, preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios; and statements regarding the Corporation's aspirations, as well as the Corporation's overall plans, strategies, goals, objectives, expectations, outlooks, estimates, intentions, targets, opportunities and initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control).

Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of the factors described under "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") and in other filings of the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). All forward-looking statements speak only as of April 15, 2020, and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For additional information regarding the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's SEC filings available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

Non-GAAP Measures: In this presentation we discuss some non-GAAP measures in detailing the Corporation's performance, which exclude certain items or otherwise include components that differ from GAAP. We believe these measures are useful to the investment community in analyzing the financial results and trends of ongoing operations. We believe they facilitate comparisons with prior periods and reflect the principal basis on which our management monitors financial performance. Additional disclosures relating to non-GAAP measures are contained in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC, including the 2019 Annual Report, and are available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.

11 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

2 0 2 0 A N N U A L M E E T I N G O F S T O C K H O L D E R S

Appendix

2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Disclosures & Disclaimers

Slide 3

  1. Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company, a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.5 trillion at Dec. 31, 2019.
  2. Excludes securities lending cash management assets and assets managed in the Investment Services business.
  3. Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business.
  4. Willis Towers Watson, Oct. 30, 2019. Based on discretionary assets under management at the end of 2018; does not include saving/current accounts or assets unrelated to investment business, money market funds, advisory portfolios, or transactional assets. Analysis based on data supplied by third parties in U.S. dollars.
  5. ADVRatings.com,Top Wealth Management Firms, by AUM as of Mar. 2019.
  6. Pensions & Investments, May 2019. Rankings based on a survey of more than 580 investment management firms that provided information in response to an online survey. In order to qualify for inclusion the firm must manage assets for US institutional tax-exempt clients. Ranked by total worldwide institutional assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Slide 5

  1. Minimum requirements for Dec. 31, 2019 include minimum thresholds plus currently applicable buffers.
  2. For our CET1 ratio, our effective capital ratios under U.S. capital rules are the lower of the ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches. The Tier 1 leverage ratio is based on Tier 1 capital and quarterly average total assets. The U.S. global systemically important banks ("G-SIB") surcharge of 1.5% is subject to change. The countercyclical capital buffer is currently set to 0%.
  3. The SLR is based on Tier 1 capital and total leverage exposure, which includes certain off-balance sheet exposures.
  4. Consolidated HQLA presented before adjustments. After haircuts and the impact of trapped liquidity, consolidated HQLA totaled $149 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and averaged $125 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  5. Federal Reserve-Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). BNY Mellon capital drawdown of 1.7% versus G-SIB average of 3.4%, excluding BNY Mellon.

Slide 7

  1. Reflects non-GAAP measures. See slide 14 for reconciliations. Additional disclosure regarding non-GAAP measures is available in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC, available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.
  2. Calculation is based off of operating results for full years 2019 and 2018.

Slide 8

  1. ROTCE represents the Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, a Non-GAAP measure and excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See slide 15 for a reconciliation.
  2. Total payout ratio excludes preferred dividends.

13 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Full Year Results - Impact of Notable Items

Fee revenue

Net securities (losses) gains

Total fee and other revenue (loss)

Income (loss) from consolidated investment management funds

Net interest revenue (expense)

Total revenue (loss)

Provision for credit losses

Noninterest expense

Income (loss) before income taxes

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

Net income (loss)

Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders

Results - GAAP

$12,842

(48)

12,794

(13)

3,611

16,392

(11)

11,211

5,192

938

$4,254

$4,097

FY18

Notable items(a)

$(13)

-

(13)

-

-

(13)

-

343

(356)

(188)

$(168)

$(168)

FY19

Results -

Results - GAAP

Notable

non-GAAP

items(b)

$12,855

$13,236

$815

(48)

(18)

(25)

12,807

13,218

790

(13)

56

-

3,611

3,188

(70)

16,405

16,462

720

(11)

(25)

-

10,868

10,900

113

5,548

5,587

607

1,126

1,120

140

$4,422

$4,467

$467

$4,265

$4,272

$467

Results -

non-GAAP

$12,421

7

12,428

56

3,258

15,742

(25)

10,787

4,980

980

$4,000

$3,805

Diluted earnings per common share

Average common shares

and equivalents outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

Pre-tax operating margin

$4.04 $(0.17)

1,007,141

32%

$4.21

$4.51

$0.49

943,109

34%

34%

$4.02

32%

  1. Includes adjustments to provisional estimates for U.S. tax legislation and other changes, severance, expenses associated with consolidating real estate and litigation expense, each recorded in 4Q18. Also includes expenses associated with consolidating real estate recorded in 2Q18 and adjustments to provisional estimates for U.S. tax legislation and other changes and litigation expense, both recorded in 3Q18. (b) Includes a gain on sale of an equity investment, severance, net securities losses and litigation expense recorded in 4Q19. Also includes a lease-related impairment and a net reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds recorded in 3Q19.

14 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Return on Common Equity and Tangible Common Equity Reconciliation

($ millions)

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation - GAAP

$3,053

$3,425

$3,915

$4,097

$4,272

Add: Amortization of intangible assets

Less: Tax impact of amortization of intangible assets

Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, excluding amortization of intangible assets - non-GAAP

Average common shareholders' equity

Less: Average goodwill

Average intangible assets

Add: Deferred tax liability - tax deductible goodwill(a)

Deferred tax liability - intangible assets(a)

Average tangible common shareholders' equity - non-GAAP

Return on common equity (annualized) - GAAP

Return on tangible common equity (annualized) - non-GAAP

261

237

209

180

117

89

81

72

42

28

$3,225

$3,581

$4,052

$4,235

$4,361

$35,564

$35,504

$36,145

$37,818

$37,505

17,731

17,497

17,441

17,458

17,329

3,992

3,737

3,508

3,314

3,162

1,401

1,497

1,034

1,072

1,098

1,148

1,105

718

692

670

$16,390

$16,872

$16,948

$18,810

$18,782

8.6%

9.6%

10.8%

10.8%

11.4%

19.7%

21.2%

23.9%

22.5%

23.2%

(a) Deferred tax liabilities are based on fully phased-in U.S. capital rules

15 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Definitions

Acronym

Definition

AUC/A

Assets under custody and/or administration

AUM

Assets under management

CCAR

Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review

CET1

Common equity tier 1

CLO

Collateralized loan obligation

EPS

Earnings per share

ETF

Exchange-traded fund

FX

Foreign Exchange

GAAP

Generally accepted accounting principles

G-SIB

Global systemically important bank

HQLA

High-quality liquid assets

LCR

Liquidity coverage ratio

RIA

Registered independent advisor

ROTCE

Return on tangible common shareholders' equity

SLR

Supplementary leverage ratio

16 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 12:15:17 UTC
