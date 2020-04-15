Bank of New York Mellon : 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Drive resiliency and security, enhance operational effectiveness and deliver more value for our clients across a broader set of their needs.
Enhancing our Operating Model to Improve the Client Experience
Automating our end-to-end processes to improve quality, reduce structural costs, and increase productivity; enhanced discipline around operational performance.
Deepening Relationships and Boosting Client Value
Revamping global client management and driving a high-performance culture to strengthen how we interact with, service and anticipate client needs; open-platform partnership approach to deliver new and unique solutions.
Expanding our Services and Driving Growth
Focused on key geographies, broadening business capabilities and differentiating ourselves; capitalizing on synergies across our businesses.
2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
2019 Financial Performance
$ in billions, except EPS
2019
Impact of 2019
2019
2019 vs. 2018
Reported
Notable Items
Operating1
Operating2
Revenue
$16.5
$0.7
$15.7
(4)%
Expense
$10.9
$0.1
$10.8
(1)%
Net Income to
$4.3
$0.5
$3.8
(11)%
common shareholders
Operating Margin
34%
2%
32%
(230) bps
EPS
$4.51
$0.49
$4.02
(5)%
NOTE: May not foot due to rounding.
Refer to the Appendix for respective important disclosures, disclaimers and reconciliations.
Attractive Shareholder Returns while Maintaining Capital Strength
($ millions except per share amounts)
23.9%
22.5%
23.2%
21.2%
ROTCE1
19.7%
4,321
4,447
3,587
3,115
3,176
3,269
3,327
2,355
2,398
2,686
Share buy-back
Common dividends
760
778
901
1,052
1,120
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Total Payout Ratio2
102%
93%
92%
105%
104%
Dividend Per Share
$0.68
$0.72
$0.86
$1.04
$1.18
Common Shares Repurchased
55.6
58.7
54
63.9
69.3
(millions)
NOTE: The above reflects GAAP measures unless noted otherwise
Refer to the Appendix for respective important disclosures, disclaimers and reconciliations.
In Closing
Sustainable and unique franchise withscale and global diversification
Focused on the wellbeing of our employees and broader community
Delivering value as atrusted partner to our clients
Operational resiliency in an unprecedented environment
Delivering on strategic priorities
Maintaining low risk profile, and strong, liquid balance sheet
Q&A
Cautionary Statement
A number of statements in our presentations, the accompanying slides and the responses to your questions are "forward-looking statements." Words such as "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "likely," "target," "expect," "intend," "continue," "seek," "believe," "plan," "goal," "could," "should," "would," "may," "might," "will," "strategy," "synergies," "opportunities," "trends," "future" and words of similar meaning signify forward-looking statements. These statements relate to, among other things, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation's (the "Corporation") expectations regarding: capital plans, strategic priorities, financial goals, organic growth, performance, organizational quality and efficiency, investments, including in technology and product development, capabilities, resiliency, revenue, net interest revenue, fees, expenses, cost discipline, sustainable growth, company management, deposits, interest rates and yield curves, securities portfolio, taxes, business opportunities, divestments, volatility, preliminary business metrics and regulatory capital ratios; and statements regarding the Corporation's aspirations, as well as the Corporation's overall plans, strategies, goals, objectives, expectations, outlooks, estimates, intentions, targets, opportunities and initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties and that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Corporation's control).
Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of the factors described under "Forward Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report") and in other filings of the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). All forward-looking statements speak only as of April 15, 2020, and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For additional information regarding the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's SEC filings available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.
Non-GAAP Measures: In this presentation we discuss some non-GAAP measures in detailing the Corporation's performance, which exclude certain items or otherwise include components that differ from GAAP. We believe these measures are useful to the investment community in analyzing the financial results and trends of ongoing operations. We believe they facilitate comparisons with prior periods and reflect the principal basis on which our management monitors financial performance. Additional disclosures relating to non-GAAP measures are contained in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC, including the 2019 Annual Report, and are available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.
Appendix
Disclosures & Disclaimers
Slide 3
Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company, a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.5 trillion at Dec. 31, 2019.
Excludes securities lending cash management assets and assets managed in the Investment Services business.
Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business.
Willis Towers Watson, Oct. 30, 2019. Based on discretionary assets under management at the end of 2018; does not include saving/current accounts or assets unrelated to investment business, money market funds, advisory portfolios, or transactional assets. Analysis based on data supplied by third parties in U.S. dollars.
ADVRatings.com,Top Wealth Management Firms, by AUM as of Mar. 2019.
Pensions & Investments, May 2019. Rankings based on a survey of more than 580 investment management firms that provided information in response to an online survey. In order to qualify for inclusion the firm must manage assets for US institutional tax-exempt clients. Ranked by total worldwide institutional assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018.
Slide 5
Minimum requirements for Dec. 31, 2019 include minimum thresholds plus currently applicable buffers.
For our CET1 ratio, our effective capital ratios under U.S. capital rules are the lower of the ratios as calculated under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches. The Tier 1 leverage ratio is based on Tier 1 capital and quarterly average total assets. The U.S. global systemically important banks ("G-SIB") surcharge of 1.5% is subject to change. The countercyclical capital buffer is currently set to 0%.
The SLR is based on Tier 1 capital and total leverage exposure, which includes certain off-balance sheet exposures.
Consolidated HQLA presented before adjustments. After haircuts and the impact of trapped liquidity, consolidated HQLA totaled $149 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and averaged $125 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Federal Reserve-Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). BNY Mellon capital drawdown of 1.7% versus G-SIB average of 3.4%, excluding BNY Mellon.
Slide 7
Reflects non-GAAP measures. See slide 14 for reconciliations. Additional disclosure regarding non-GAAP measures is available in the Corporation's reports filed with the SEC, available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations.
Calculation is based off of operating results for full years 2019 and 2018.
Slide 8
ROTCE represents the Return on Tangible Common Shareholders' Equity, a Non-GAAP measure and excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See slide 15 for a reconciliation.
Total payout ratio excludes preferred dividends.
Full Year Results - Impact of Notable Items
Fee revenue
Net securities (losses) gains
Total fee and other revenue (loss)
Income (loss) from consolidated investment management funds
Net interest revenue (expense)
Total revenue (loss)
Provision for credit losses
Noninterest expense
Income (loss) before income taxes
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
Net income (loss)
Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders
Results - GAAP
$12,842
(48)
12,794
(13)
3,611
16,392
(11)
11,211
5,192
938
$4,254
$4,097
FY18
Notable items(a)
$(13)
-
(13)
-
-
(13)
-
343
(356)
(188)
$(168)
$(168)
FY19
Results -
Results - GAAP
Notable
non-GAAP
items(b)
$12,855
$13,236
$815
(48)
(18)
(25)
12,807
13,218
790
(13)
56
-
3,611
3,188
(70)
16,405
16,462
720
(11)
(25)
-
10,868
10,900
113
5,548
5,587
607
1,126
1,120
140
$4,422
$4,467
$467
$4,265
$4,272
$467
Results -
non-GAAP
$12,421
7
12,428
56
3,258
15,742
(25)
10,787
4,980
980
$4,000
$3,805
Diluted earnings per common share
Average common shares
and equivalents outstanding - diluted (in thousands)
Pre-tax operating margin
$4.04 $(0.17)
1,007,141
32%
$4.21
$4.51
$0.49
943,109
34%
34%
$4.02
32%
Includes adjustments to provisional estimates for U.S. tax legislation and other changes, severance, expenses associated with consolidating real estate and litigation expense, each recorded in 4Q18. Also includes expenses associated with consolidating real estate recorded in 2Q18 and adjustments to provisional estimates for U.S. tax legislation and other changes and litigation expense, both recorded in 3Q18. (b) Includes a gain on sale of an equity investment, severance, net securities losses and litigation expense recorded in 4Q19. Also includes a lease-related impairment and a net reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds recorded in 3Q19.
Return on Common Equity and Tangible Common Equity Reconciliation
($ millions)
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation - GAAP
$3,053
$3,425
$3,915
$4,097
$4,272
Add: Amortization of intangible assets
Less: Tax impact of amortization of intangible assets
Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, excluding amortization of intangible assets - non-GAAP
