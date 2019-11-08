Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Brings Home Two Trophies at the Industry Leaders Awards

November 8, 2019 AAA

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ('BNY Mellon') was recognized for excellence with two awards at the Global Custodian Annual Industry Leaders Awards held last night at the Chelsea Piers in New York City.

BNY Mellon's strategic alliance with BlackRock received the Editor's Choice for Securities Services Project of the Year. Meanwhile, BNY Mellon's Pershing received the Client Service award in the Prime Brokerage category.

Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards recognize specific achievements made by hedge fund administrators, mutual fund administrators, prime brokers, and private equity fund administrators in North America. Awards include Global Custodian's industry legend award, lifetime achievement award, and, for the second year, North America industry person of the year.

This year, the publication also added a number of new awards including securities services initiative of the year and fund services technology vendor of the year, as well as the global custodian of the year-through a special set of Editor's Choice Awards.

Editor's Choice for Securities Services Project of the Year: BNY Mellon received the Securities Services Project of the Year Award for its strategic alliance with BlackRock, which builds on a multi-year effort to transform the investment manager operating model and underscores BNY Mellon's commitment to open architecture.

The partnership was recognized for bringing significant and immediate benefits to front office, technology, and operations teams, including:

Near real-time trade lifecycle information and more precise intra-day projections of net cash positions to enhance front office decision-making

Enhanced real-time insights and transparency, exception-based monitoring, and drill-down capabilities into core accounting and custody oversight functions

Closer data integration and shared workflows in Aladdin, substantially improving operational efficiency and processing rates

Prime Brokerage - Client Service: BNY Mellon's Pershing Prime Services was recognized for its high-touch approach to client service. Pershing's Prime Services clients consistently highlight the team's hands-on client service, single point of contact and dedicated support as the keys to their success.

The award underscores Pershing Prime Services team's efforts to deliver enhanced value and efficiencies to clients via a thoroughly customized service approach.