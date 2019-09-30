Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Markets Europe Limited 2018 Pillar 3 Disclosure

BNY Mellon Markets Europe Limited Index of tables Table 1: KM1 - Key metrics ................................................................................................................. 9 Table 2: CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory capital ............................................................................. 13 Table 3: EU LI1 - Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and the mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories ......................................... 15 Table 4: EU LI2 - Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial statements ............................................................................................................. 16 Table 5: CC1 - Composition of regulatory capital................................................................................ 16 Table 6: TLAC1 - Transitional own funds ............................................................................................ 17 Table 7: CCA - Main features of regulatory capital instruments .......................................................... 18 Table 8: EU OV1 - Overview of RWAs ................................................................................................ 21 Table 9: EU CRB-B - Total and average net amount of exposures ..................................................... 30 Table 10: EU CRB-C- Geographical breakdown of exposures .......................................................... 30 Table 11: EU CRB-D - Concentration of exposures by counterparty types......................................... 31 Table 12: EU CRB-E- Maturity of exposures...................................................................................... 31 Table 13: EU CR1-A - Credit quality of exposures by exposure class and instrument........................ 31 Table 14: EU CR1-B - Credit quality of exposures by industry............................................................ 32 Table 15: EU CR1-C - Credit quality of exposures by geography ....................................................... 32 Table 16: EU CR3 - Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview........................................................ 33 Table 17: Mapping of ECAIs credit assessments to credit quality steps ............................................. 35 Table 18: Credit quality steps and risk-weights ................................................................................... 35 Table 19: EU CR4 - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation ('CRM') effects............................ 36 Table 20: EU CR5 - Credit risk exposure by risk weight post CCF and CRM ..................................... 36 Table 21: AE-A- Encumbered assets.................................................................................................. 38 Table 22: AE-B- Collateral .................................................................................................................. 38 Table 23: AE-C- Sources of encumbrance ......................................................................................... 39 Table 24: EU MR1 - Market risk .......................................................................................................... 42 Table 25: LR1 - Leverage ratio summary ............................................................................................ 44 Table 26: LR2 - Leverage ratio common disclosure............................................................................ 45 Table 27: LR3 - Composition of on-balancesheet exposures............................................................. 46

Any discrepancies between the totals and sums of components within the tables and graphs within this report are as a result of roundings.