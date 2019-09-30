Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Markets Europe Limited 2018 Pillar 3 Disclosure

|
BNY Mellon Markets Europe Limited
|
|
Index of tables
|
|
Table 1: KM1 - Key metrics .................................................................................................................
|
9
|
Table 2: CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory capital .............................................................................
|
13
|
Table 3: EU LI1 - Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and the
|
|
mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories .........................................
|
15
|
Table 4: EU LI2 - Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying
|
|
values in financial statements .............................................................................................................
|
16
|
Table 5: CC1 - Composition of regulatory capital................................................................................
|
16
|
Table 6: TLAC1 - Transitional own funds ............................................................................................
|
17
|
Table 7: CCA - Main features of regulatory capital instruments ..........................................................
|
18
|
Table 8: EU OV1 - Overview of RWAs ................................................................................................
|
21
|
Table 9: EU CRB-B - Total and average net amount of exposures .....................................................
|
30
|
Table 10: EU CRB-C- Geographical breakdown of exposures ..........................................................
|
30
|
Table 11: EU CRB-D - Concentration of exposures by counterparty types.........................................
|
31
|
Table 12: EU CRB-E- Maturity of exposures......................................................................................
|
31
|
Table 13: EU CR1-A - Credit quality of exposures by exposure class and instrument........................
|
31
|
Table 14: EU CR1-B - Credit quality of exposures by industry............................................................
|
32
|
Table 15: EU CR1-C - Credit quality of exposures by geography .......................................................
|
32
|
Table 16: EU CR3 - Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview........................................................
|
33
|
Table 17: Mapping of ECAIs credit assessments to credit quality steps .............................................
|
35
|
Table 18: Credit quality steps and risk-weights ...................................................................................
|
35
|
Table 19: EU CR4 - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation ('CRM') effects............................
|
36
|
Table 20: EU CR5 - Credit risk exposure by risk weight post CCF and CRM .....................................
|
36
|
Table 21: AE-A- Encumbered assets..................................................................................................
|
38
|
Table 22: AE-B- Collateral ..................................................................................................................
|
38
|
Table 23: AE-C- Sources of encumbrance .........................................................................................
|
39
|
Table 24: EU MR1 - Market risk ..........................................................................................................
|
42
|
Table 25: LR1 - Leverage ratio summary ............................................................................................
|
44
|
Table 26: LR2 - Leverage ratio common disclosure............................................................................
|
45
|
Table 27: LR3 - Composition of on-balancesheet exposures.............................................................
|
46
Any discrepancies between the totals and sums of components within the tables and graphs within this report are as a result of roundings.