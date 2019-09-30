Log in
Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Markets Europe Limited 2018 Pillar 3 Disclosure

09/30/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

BNY Mellon Markets Europe Limited

Executive summary

1

Article 431 CRR - Scope of disclosure requirements........................................

6

1.1

Disclosure policy.............................................................................................................

6

1.2

The Basel III framework..................................................................................................

7

1.3

Purpose of Pillar 3 ..........................................................................................................

8

1.4

Article 432 CRR - Non-material, proprietary or confidential information.........................

8

1.5

Article 433/434 CRR - Frequency and means of disclosure...........................................

9

1.6

Board approval ...............................................................................................................

9

1.7

Key 2018 and subsequent events ..................................................................................

9

1.8

Key metrics.....................................................................................................................

9

1.9

Article 436 CRR - Scope of application ..........................................................................

10

1.10

Core business lines ........................................................................................................

11

Capital

2

Article 437 CRR - Own funds ...............................................................................

12

3

Article 438 CRR - Capital requirements..............................................................

20

3.1

Calculating capital requirements ....................................................................................

21

Risk

4

Article 435 CRR - Risk management objectives and policies ..........................

22

4.1

Board of Directors...........................................................................................................

23

4.2

Risk governance.............................................................................................................

23

4.3

Risk management framework.........................................................................................

25

4.4

Risk appetite...................................................................................................................

26

4.5

Risk register....................................................................................................................

27

4.6

Risk culture.....................................................................................................................

27

4.7

Stress testing..................................................................................................................

27

4.8

Internal capital adequacy assessment process ('ICAAP') ..............................................

28

5

Article 442 CRR - Credit risk adjustments..........................................................

29

5.1

Definition and identification.............................................................................................

29

5.2

Analysis of credit risk......................................................................................................

30

5.3

Analysis of past due and impaired exposures ................................................................

31

6

Article 453 CRR - Credit risk mitigation..............................................................

33

Pillar 3 Disclosure 2018 ž 2

BNY Mellon Markets Europe Limited

6.1

Netting ............................................................................................................................

33

6.2

Collateral valuation and management ............................................................................

33

6.3

Wrong-wayrisk...............................................................................................................

33

6.4

Credit concentration risk.................................................................................................

33

7

Article 444 CRR - External credit rating assessment institutions....................

35

8

Article 439 CRR - Exposure to counterparty credit risk....................................

37

8.1

Credit valuation adjustment ............................................................................................

37

9

Article 443 CRR - Asset encumbrance................................................................

38

10

Article 446 CRR - Operational risk ......................................................................

40

10.1

Operational risk management framework.......................................................................

40

10.2

Capital resource requirement .........................................................................................

41

11

Article 445 CRR - Exposure to market risk.........................................................

42

12

Article 448 CRR - Interest rate risk in the banking book...................................

43

13

Article 449 CRR - Securitisation risk ..................................................................

43

14

Article 451 CRR - Leverage..................................................................................

44

Human resources

15

Article 450 CRR - Remuneration policy ..............................................................

47

15.1

Governance ....................................................................................................................

47

15.2

Aligning pay with performance .......................................................................................

48

15.3

Fixed remuneration.........................................................................................................

48

15.4

Ratio between fixed and variable pay.............................................................................

49

15.5

Variable compensation funding and risk adjustment ......................................................

49

15.6

Deferral policy and vesting criteria .................................................................................

49

15.7

Variable remuneration of control function staff ...............................................................

50

15.8

Quantitative disclosures .................................................................................................

50

Pillar 3 Disclosure 2018 ž 3

BNY Mellon Markets Europe Limited

Index of tables

Table 1: KM1 - Key metrics .................................................................................................................

9

Table 2: CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory capital .............................................................................

13

Table 3: EU LI1 - Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and the

mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories .........................................

15

Table 4: EU LI2 - Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying

values in financial statements .............................................................................................................

16

Table 5: CC1 - Composition of regulatory capital................................................................................

16

Table 6: TLAC1 - Transitional own funds ............................................................................................

17

Table 7: CCA - Main features of regulatory capital instruments ..........................................................

18

Table 8: EU OV1 - Overview of RWAs ................................................................................................

21

Table 9: EU CRB-B - Total and average net amount of exposures .....................................................

30

Table 10: EU CRB-C- Geographical breakdown of exposures ..........................................................

30

Table 11: EU CRB-D - Concentration of exposures by counterparty types.........................................

31

Table 12: EU CRB-E- Maturity of exposures......................................................................................

31

Table 13: EU CR1-A - Credit quality of exposures by exposure class and instrument........................

31

Table 14: EU CR1-B - Credit quality of exposures by industry............................................................

32

Table 15: EU CR1-C - Credit quality of exposures by geography .......................................................

32

Table 16: EU CR3 - Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview........................................................

33

Table 17: Mapping of ECAIs credit assessments to credit quality steps .............................................

35

Table 18: Credit quality steps and risk-weights ...................................................................................

35

Table 19: EU CR4 - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation ('CRM') effects............................

36

Table 20: EU CR5 - Credit risk exposure by risk weight post CCF and CRM .....................................

36

Table 21: AE-A- Encumbered assets..................................................................................................

38

Table 22: AE-B- Collateral ..................................................................................................................

38

Table 23: AE-C- Sources of encumbrance .........................................................................................

39

Table 24: EU MR1 - Market risk ..........................................................................................................

42

Table 25: LR1 - Leverage ratio summary ............................................................................................

44

Table 26: LR2 - Leverage ratio common disclosure............................................................................

45

Table 27: LR3 - Composition of on-balancesheet exposures.............................................................

46

Any discrepancies between the totals and sums of components within the tables and graphs within this report are as a result of roundings.

Pillar 3 Disclosure 2018 ž 4

BNY Mellon Markets Europe Limited

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Other risks ............................................................................................

51

Liquidity risk

51

Strategic risk

51

Appendix 2

- Glossary of terms.................................................................................

52

Appendix 3

- CRD IV reference..................................................................................

56

Pillar 3 Disclosure 2018 ž 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 21:07:05 UTC
