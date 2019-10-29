Log in
Bank of New York Mellon : BNY Mellon Wins Best Back Office Tech Provider at ETF Express USA Awards

0
10/29/2019 | 11:57am EDT
October 29, 2019
AAA
BNY Mellon Wins Best Back Office Tech Provider at ETF Express USA Awards

BNY Mellon, a global leader in investment management and investment services, was awarded Best Back Office Tech Provider at the annual ETF Express USA Awards1 ceremony held on October 24, 2019 in New York City. The ETF Express USA Awards highlight the best in class of ETF managers and service providers.

Jeff McCarthy, Global Head of ETF Services for BNY Mellon, said: 'We are honored to receive this recognition for our back office technology platform. BNY Mellon has a long history of supporting the growth of ETFs through innovation and is focused on leveraging technology to deliver solutions across the ETF ecosystem. As advances in technology outpace the ability of many asset managers to update legacy systems, we offer a flexible technology platform designed to meet their needs today and to grow with their organizations. We look forward to keeping our clients on the leading edge of technology and change.'

BNY Mellon is the second largest global provider of ETF servicing ranked by assets serviced ($629 billion2 as of July 2019). Currently, BNY Mellon services more than 1,100 ETFs worldwide.

Learn more about BNY Mellon ETF Services.

1The awards are determined by a 'peer review system' of ETF Express readers invited to elect a 'best in class' in a series of categories via an online survey. In each category, the firms with the most votes at the end of the voting period are subject to a final review by ETF Express's Senior Editorial team.

2 Source: Bloomberg, ETGI and BNYM proprietary data.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 15:56:06 UTC
