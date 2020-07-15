Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE

(BK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of New York Mellon : Beats 2Q Profit Expectations -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 01:14pm EDT

By Matt Grossman

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported a drop in net interest revenue in the second quarter and warned that the trend may continue in the months to come, sending shares of the custody bank lower Wednesday.

The New York City-based investment-management firm said its net revenue from interest decreased to $780 million, a 3% fall from last year's level. Analysts' consensus had forecast net interest revenue of $792.3 million, according to FactSet.

The bank attributed the trend to lower interest rates on interest-earning assets. The Federal Reserve has lowered its key interest rates to nearly zero in recent months as part of its strategy to help offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and boost the economy.

For banks and other financial firms that fund themselves with deposits and other short-term loans and put that money to work through loans and longer-term investments, falling rates can impair profitability.

The bank's shares declined 6.9% to $36.28 following the release of its results.

In a conference call Wednesday morning, Chief Financial Officer Michael P. Santomassimo told analysts that net interest income is likely to decline by 8% to 11% over the next three months compared with the most recent quarter, before stabilizing.

"I think when you look at the third quarter, it's really all about rates coming down and getting the full impact of that for the full quarter," Mr. Santomassimo said. He added that the bank would optimize its securities portfolio in response.

Glenn Schorr, an analyst at Evercore ISI Equity Research, said BNY Mellon's business model leaves it more exposed than other institutions to low rates, he added.

"The big negative was that the low-interest-rate environment is going to hurt net interest income more than people have in their models," Mr. Schorr said of the second-quarter results. "If you have a portfolio that turns over quickly, when rates go down, you have to reinvest at lower rates more quickly."

Overall, the bank reported a stronger-than-expected profit, earning $1.01 a share, compared with the consensus forecast of 91 cents a share. Its income from fee revenue in the period was $3.17 billion, higher than the $3.11 billion of such revenue it reported in last year's second quarter and better than analysts' consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

BNY Mellon set aside $143 million for credit losses in the quarter, a figure the bank said reflected credit downgrades and macroeconomic challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. In the first half of last year, the bank had achieved net credit recoveries.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) -6.50% 36.5 Delayed Quote.-22.57%
EVERCORE INC. 4.25% 57.85 Delayed Quote.-25.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CO
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Beats 2Q Profit Expectations -- Update
DJ
08:20aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Correction to Bank of New York Mellon Earnings Article
DJ
07:07aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Beats 2Q Profit Expectations
DJ
06:41aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release
PU
06:41aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Quarterly Financial Highlights 2Q 2020
PU
06:41aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Quarterly Financial Supplement 2Q 2020 (PDF)
PU
06:40aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
06:31aBNY MELLON : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Of $901 Million Or $1.01 Per C..
PR
06:31aBNY MELLON : Declares Dividends
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 754 M - -
Net income 2020 3 442 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 3,21%
Capitalization 34 506 M 34 506 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 47 900
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 44,37 $
Last Close Price 38,97 $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Gibbons Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Lester J. Owens Senior Executive Vice President & Head-Operations
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.57%34 506
BLACKROCK, INC.11.66%85 566
UBS GROUP AG-7.24%43 277
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.22%29 727
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.34%22 874
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-10.07%18 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group