Bank of New York Mellon : Caroline Butler Joins BNY Mellon as Global Head of Custody

June 10, 2020

BNY Mellon has announced that Caroline Butler has joined BNY Mellon as Global Head of Custody, reporting directly to Roman Regelman, Head of Asset Servicing and Digital, and will be based in New York. In this role, she will lead product strategy, embracing new realities and markets and modernizing custody platforms.

'We are extremely pleased to welcome Caroline to BNY Mellon to lead our custody team and the transformation of our capabilities. Custody is core to our business and what we are best known for by many of our clients. It is often the very first thing people think about when they hear BNY Mellon. As such, a strong global custody platform is absolutely essential to our competitive position. The custody space is transforming, with digital and new operating models playing increasingly important roles in how we meet client needs,' said Roman Regelman.

Caroline spent nearly two decades at J.P. Morgan, where she was most recently Head of Global Custody Product for the Americas, which included leading the development of the exchange-traded funds servicing product. Her experience includes roles across a range of investment services and trading businesses, primarily centered on product management and development. Caroline brings experience working in three key regions.