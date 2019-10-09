Bank of New York Mellon : Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results October 2019

Introduction

Throughout this document The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on a consolidated basis is referred to as "BNY Mellon," the "Firm," "we," "our" and "us." BNY Mellon and The Bank of New York Mellon (the "Institutional Bank") are required to conduct company-wide stress tests pursuant to 12 C.F.R. part 252 (the "Regulation"). A summary of those results is also required to be published under the Regulation. Accordingly, we have developed the following disclosure, which contains the information required by the RegulationtobedisclosedpubliclyandhasbeenpreparedinaccordancewiththeRegulation.Anydifferences between the presentation of information concerning BNYMellon in this disclosure and how we present such information for other purposes are solely due to our efforts to comply with the Regulation. The information presented in this disclosure does not, in any way, reflect changes to our organizational structure, business plans or practices, or strategy.

The projections contained herein are based on BNY Mellon's internally-developed Severely Adverse Scenario for the 2019 mid-cycleDodd-Frank Act Stress Testing ("DFAST") exercise. The results of this exercise represent estimates of potential outcomes based on hypothetical stressed economic conditions. BNY Mellon's mid-cycle DFAST exercise seeks to incorporate loss events tailored to its unique risk profile. To capture the unique risks inherent in our core activities, BNY Mellon developed an idiosyncratic Severely Adverse Scenario that is premised on counterparty credit risk and includes additional idiosyncratic operational risk events.

TheFirm's DFASTrelieson various models toforecastperformance understressedconditions.Thesemodels coverlossestimates,revenueprojections,scenarioinfrastructure,balancesheetprojectionsandrisk-weighted asset calculations. The projections contained within this disclosure represent hypothetical estimates that involve an economic outcome that is more adverse than expected, and accordingly these estimates are not forecasts of expected losses, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), net income before taxes, or capital ratios.

The Regulation requires us, among other things, to make certain assumptions regarding capital actions ("Dodd-Frank Capital Actions") when computing pro forma capital ratios across the nine-quarter planning horizon. These Dodd-Frank Capital Actions include: