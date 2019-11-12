Bank of New York Mellon : Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure, 3Q2019 0 11/12/2019 | 03:20pm EST Send by mail :

Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure For the Quarterly Period Ended September 30, 2019 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation LCR Disclosure Table of Contents Introduction ............................................................................................................................................. 2 LCR Disclosure........................................................................................................................................ 3 Quarterly Variance in the LCR.............................................................................................................. 3 Drivers of the LCR.............................................................................................................................. 3 HQLA............................................................................................................................................... 3 Cash Outflow Amounts........................................................................................................................ 3 Cash Inflow Amounts .......................................................................................................................... 3 Calculation and Components of our LCR................................................................................................ 4 Liquidity Management............................................................................................................................... 5 Liquidity Management Practices............................................................................................................ 5 Sources of Funds................................................................................................................................. 5 Foreign Currency ................................................................................................................................ 5 Independent Liquidity Risk Oversight .................................................................................................... 5 Governance........................................................................................................................................ 5 Forward-looking Statements....................................................................................................................... 6 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation LCR Disclosure Introduction In this Liquidity Coverage Ratio ("LCR") Disclosure ("Disclosure"), references to "our," "we," "us," "BNY Mellon," the "Company" and similar terms refer to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries. References in this Disclosure to "Parent" refer to The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation on a standalone basis. This Disclosure should be read in conjunction with the section titled "Forward-looking Statements" below. liquidity metrics as set forth herein, as well as qualitative factors affecting their LCR results. Accordingly, we have developed this Disclosure, which contains the required public disclosures prepared in accordance with the U.S. LCR Disclosure rule and covering the period beginning on July 1, 2019 and ending on September 30, 2019. This Disclosure will remain publically available for at least 5 years. The U.S. LCR Disclosure rule requires us to present certain components of HQLA, cash inflows, and cash outflows on both a weighted and an Established in 1784 by Alexander Hamilton, we were the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). With a more than 230-year history, BNY Mellon is a global company that manages and services assets for financial institutions, corporations and individual investors in 35 countries. United States regulators have established an LCR that requires certain banking organizations, including BNY Mellon, to maintain a minimum amount of unencumbered high quality liquid assets ("HQLA") sufficient to withstand the net cash outflow under a hypothetical standardized acute liquidity stress scenario for a 30-day time horizon. The eligible HQLA amount is the numerator and the total net cash outflow amount is the denominator of the LCR. The LCR caps cash inflows at 75% of cash outflows and requires an add-on calculation based on the difference between the net cumulative outflow amounts on the peak day and the last day of the 30-day period to address potential maturity mismatches between outflows and inflows. The U.S. regulators have affirmed the principle that HQLA is expected to be available for use to address liquidity needs in a time of stress. unweighted basis. With respect to HQLA, weighted basis refers to the application of haircuts and caps applicable to otherwise eligible HQLA; unweighted basis refers to HQLA before application of such haircuts and caps. With respect to cash inflows and outflows, weighted basis refers to the application of specified inflow and outflow rates applicable to certain types of cash inflows and outflows; unweighted basis refers to inflows and outflows before the application of such rates. Averages are calculated as simple averages of daily amounts over the calendar quarter. Any differences between the presentation of information in this Disclosure and how we present such information for other purposes are solely due to our efforts to comply with applicable regulation. The information presented in this Disclosure does not, in any way, reflect changes to our organizational structure, business plans or practices, or strategy. Additional financial and other information about BNY Mellon and its principal business activities can be found in its 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K ("2018 Annual Report"), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q("10-Q") and other filings, collectively referred The U.S. LCR rule requires BNY Mellon and each of our affected domestic bank subsidiaries to meet an LCR of at least 100%. The LCR of BNY Mellon and each of our affected domestic bank subsidiaries was compliant with the U.S. LCR requirements for the third quarter of 2019. In addition, BNY Mellon is subject to the Federal Reserve's Enhanced Prudential Standards, which include liquidity standards. BNY Mellon has taken actions to comply with these standards, including the adoption of various liquidity management standards and maintenance of a liquidity buffer of unencumbered highly liquid assets based on the results of internal liquidity stress testing. In December 2016, the Federal Reserve Board issued a final rule (the "U.S. LCR Disclosure rule") requiring that large banking organizations, including BNY Mellon, publicly disclose certain quantitative to as "SEC Filings", with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we make available on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.bnymellon.com. BNY Mellon 2 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation LCR Disclosure LCR Disclosure Quarterly Variance in the LCR For the third quarter of 2019, BNY Mellon's average LCR was 117%, with average weighted HQLA holdings of $124.6 billion and an average weighted net cash outflow of $106.4 billion. The third quarter 2019 average LCR remained flat at 117% from second quarter principally due to a decrease from changes in the levels and composition of customer deposits offset by an increase in cash from long term debt issuance. Our average weighted eligible HQLA and average net cash outflow both increased in the third quarter 2019 compared to the second quarter. We expect our average LCR to vary from period to period due to business-as-usual fluctuations in our client activity, business mix and the overall market environment. Please see below for more information regarding the components of our LCR. Drivers of the LCR Deposits are the key driver of our LCR. BNY Mellon provides custody, cash management and clearing services to a wide range of clients, including banks, broker dealers, other non-bank financial institutions, corporations, and individuals. These services are primarily operational and generate substantial deposit balances. Client deposits are the main funding source for BNY Mellon and are the main component of weighted outflow in the LCR. The HQLA BNY Mellon holds is adequate to cover assumed deposit outflows, as well as other cash outflows, under the hypothetical LCR liquidity stress. Pursuant to its liquidity management practices described below, BNY Mellon has also established internal limits to monitor depositor concentration risk. HQLA For the third quarter of 2019, BNY Mellon's total eligible average weighted HQLA was $124.6 billion. BNY Mellon held an average weighted balance of eligible level 1 HQLA of $104.8 billion, which was mainly composed of deposits with central banks, U.S. Treasury securities, and securities issued or guaranteed by non-U.S. sovereigns. BNY Mellon held an average weighted balance of $19.8 billion of eligible level 2 HQLA, the majority of which consisted of U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities. Cash Outflow Amounts For the third quarter of 2019, the average weighted cash outflow was $142.9 billion. Average weighted retail funding outflow was $5.6 billion, 43% of which consisted of other retail funding outflow, which included less stable retail deposits and broker-dealer retail customer cash. Stable retail deposit outflow and brokered deposit outflow comprised the remaining 57% of retail funding outflow. Average weighted unsecured wholesale funding outflow was $114.4 billon. Approximately 60% of average unweighted unsecured wholesale funding outflow was operational deposits with low outflow rates; 38% was non-operational funding outflow, with high outflow rates, primarily consisting of non- operational deposits, broker-dealer wholesale customer cash and Fed funds purchased. Operational deposit outflow and non-operational funding outflow comprised approximately 96% of average weighted unsecured wholesale funding outflows. Unsecured weighted debt outflow made up the remaining 4%. Average weighted secured wholesale funding outflow was $10.3 billion, the majority of which was from repurchase agreements and customer shorts in our broker-dealer subsidiaries. Average weighted outflow from credit and liquidity facilities was $8.5 billion, most of which were from committed credit facilities. The remaining average weighted outflow of $4.1 billion was mainly related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements. Cash Inflow Amounts For the third quarter of 2019, the average weighted cash inflow was $38.1 billion. Average weighted secured lending transaction inflow was $24.0 billion, the majority of which was from reverse repurchase agreements and margin loans collateralized with non-HQLA assets in our broker- dealer subsidiaries. Average weighted unsecured wholesale cash inflow was $9.9 billion, mainly from commercial loans. The remaining average weighted inflow of $4.2 billion consisted primarily of broker-dealer segregated account inflows. BNY Mellon 3 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation LCR Disclosure Calculation and Components of our LCR The table below provides information about our calculation and components of the LCR as required by the U.S. LCR Disclosure rule. Liquidity Coverage Ratio Average Average July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 Unweighted Weighted (in millions) Amount Amount High -Quality Liquid Assets (b) 1 Total eligible high-quality liquid assets (HQLA), of which: $128,101 $124,610 2 Eligible level 1 liquid assets 104,826 104,826 3 Eligible level 2A liquid assets 23,275 19,784 4 Eligible level 2B liquid assets - - Cash O utflow Amounts 5 Deposit outflow from retail customers and counterparties, of which: 22,518 5,642 6 Stable retail deposit outflow 1,613 48 7 Other retail funding outflow 10,377 2,445 8 Brokered deposit outflow 10,528 3,149 9 Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which: 219,343 114,443 10 Operational deposit outflow 132,049 32,939 11 Non-operational funding outflow 82,997 77,207 12 Unsecured debt outflow 4,297 4,297 13 Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow 28,766 10,274 14 Additional outflow requirements, of which: 34,243 12,214 15 Outflow related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements 4,958 3,720 16 Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities including unconsolidated 29,285 8,494 structured transactions and mortgage commitments 17 Other contractual funding obligation outflow 369 369 18 Other contingent funding obligations outflow - - 19 Total Cash O utflow $305,239 $142,942 Cash Inflow Amounts 20 Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow 53,961 23,982 21 Retail cash inflow 18 9 22 Unsecured wholesale cash inflow 10,059 9,864 23 Other cash inflows, of which: 4,220 4,220 24 Net derivative cash inflow 65 65 25 Securities cash inflow 128 128 26 Broker-dealer segregated account inflow 4,027 4,027 27 Other cash inflow - - 28 Total Cash Inflow $68,258 $38,075 Average Amount (a) 29 HQLA Amount (b) $124,610 30 Total Net Cash Outflow Amount Excluding the Maturity Mismatch Add-on 104,867 31 Maturity Mismatch Add-on 1,556 32 Total Net Cash Outflow Amount 106,423 33 Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%) 117% The amounts reported in this column may not equal the calculation of those amounts using component amounts reported in rows 1 - 28 due to technical factors such as the application of the level 2 liquid asset caps, the total inflow cap, and for depository i nstitution holding companies subject to subpart G of the U.S. LCR rule, the application of the modification to total net cash outflows. HQLA excludes excess liquidity held at certain subsidiaries that is not transferable within the Company. BNY Mellon 4 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation LCR Disclosure Liquidity Management services, including custody, clearing and cash Liquidity Management Practices management functions), (ii) long-term debt (generally senior and subordinated unsecured debt) primarily BNY Mellon's Asset Liability Management ("ALM") function is responsible for day-to-day liquidity management for the Company. ALM is under the joint supervision of the Global Treasurer and the head of the Balance Sheet Strategy function. It monitors and manages liquidity exposures and funding needs within and across significant legal entities, branches, currencies and business lines, taking into account, among other factors, any applicable restrictions on the transfer of liquidity among entities. The Global Treasurer has continuous authority, as well as the legal and operational capability, to monetize any asset in BNY Mellon's HQLA. Our overall approach to liquidity management is to ensure sources of liquidity are sufficient in amount and diversity such that changes in funding requirements at the Parent and at our significant bank and broker-dealer subsidiaries can be accommodated routinely without material adverse impact on earnings, daily operations or our financial condition. We seek to maintain an adequate liquidity cushion in both normal and stressed environments and diversify funding sources by line of business, customer and market segment. We also seek to maintain liquidity ratios within approved limits and liquidity risk tolerance in accordance with our liquidity policy. One of our key management objectives is to maintain a balance sheet that remains strong throughout market cycles to meet the expectations of our major stakeholders, including our shareholders, clients, creditors and regulators. Another key objective of our balance sheet management strategy is to maintain a balance sheet that is characterized by strong liquidity and asset quality, ready access to external funding sources at competitive rates and a strong capital structure that supports our risk-taking activities and is adequate to absorb potential losses. In managing the balance sheet, appropriate consideration is given to balancing the competing needs of maintaining sufficient levels of liquidity and complying with applicable regulations and supervisory expectations while optimizing profitability. BNY Mellon seeks to ensure that the overall liquidity risk, including intra-day liquidity risk, stays within our risk appetite. Sources of Funds BNY Mellon's primary sources of funding are (i) deposits, the majority of which are classified as "operational" according to the U.S. LCR rules (these are generally generated through BNY Mellon's core issued at the Parent and certain bank subsidiaries, and stockholders' equity. These sources may be

supplemented by short-term borrowings, primarily in the form of secured funding transactions. In addition, BNY Mellon also has borrowing capacity at the Federal Reserve Discount Window and various Federal Home Loan Banks (''FHLBs''). We do not consider these sources of funding to be primary sources of funding. Foreign Currency The majority of our HQLA and net cash outflows are U.S. dollar-denominated. To manage foreign exchange risk, foreign currency- denominated assets are mainly funded with liabilities denominated in the same currency. Liquidity Risk Oversight Corporate Treasury is supported by an Independent Liquidity Risk function, which provides an on-going review of liquidity risk management that is independent of Corporate Treasury. In addition, InternalAudit assesses the effectiveness of internal controls by providing independent, risk-based assurance reviews designed to identify control risks, risk mitigants, control gaps, and opportunities to improve efficiency. Governance Our board of directors oversees the Company's liquidity risk management practices and approves our liquidity risk tolerances. The Asset Liability Committee ("ALCO") is the senior management committee responsible for the oversight of liquidity management. ALCO is responsible for ensuring that board approved strategies, policies and procedures for managing liquidity are appropriately executed. ALCO is also responsible for reviewing liquidity stress tests and various liquidity metrics including the LCR. Senior management is also responsible for regularly reporting the liquidity position of the Company to the board of directors. The Balance Sheet Risk Committee is the senior management committee providing governance over independent risk oversight of the liquidity risks associated with the Company's assets and liabilities, liquidity risk limits calibration, and the adequacy of related control procedures. The Treasury Risk Committee approves and validates stress test methodologies and assumptions. For further discussion of our liquidity management framework, see "Risk Management - Liquidity risk" in our 2018 Annual Report. BNY Mellon 5 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation LCR Disclosure Forward-looking Statements Additional information related to the Company is contained in the Company's SEC Filings as they become available, on the SEC's website at www.sec.govand at www.bnymellon.com. Information contained in SEC Filings that the Company makes with the SEC subsequent to the date of this Disclosure may modify, update and supersede the information contained in this Disclosure. compliance and operational risks and costs; a determination that our resolution plan is not credible or not able to facilitate an orderly resolution under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, which could have a material negative impact on our business, reputation, results of operations and financial condition; the application of our Title I preferred resolution strategy or resolution under the Title II orderly liquidation authority, which could adversely affect our liquidity, financial condition and security holders; regulatory or This Disclosure and the Company's SEC Filings referred to above contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this Disclosure and the SEC Filings, words such as "estimate," "forecast," "project," "anticipate," "likely," "confident," "target," "expect," "intend," "continue," "seek," "believe," "plan," "goal," "could," "should," "would," "may," "might," "will," "strategy," "synergies," "opportunities," "trends," "future" and words of similar meaning, may signify forward looking statements. These statements, which may be expressed in a variety of ways, including the use of future or present tense language, relate to, among other things statements about the Company's liquidity management and ratios. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of a number of factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control), including those factors described in our 2018 Annual Report under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") - Risk Factors", such as extensive government rulemaking, regulation and supervision, which have, and in the future may, compel us to change how we manage our businesses, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations and have increased our enforcement actions or litigation, which could materially adversely affect our results of operations or harm our businesses or reputation; failure to satisfy regulatory standards, including "well capitalized" and "well managed" status or capital adequacy and liquidity rules more generally, which could result in limitations on our activities, or adversely affect our business and financial condition; operational risk, which may materially adversely affect our business; changes in interest rates and yield curves, which could have a materially adverse effect on our profitability; transitions away from, or changes in the calculation of LIBOR and other benchmark rates, which could adversely impact our business and results of operations; any adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations of not effectively managing our liquidity; and the failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, reputation, results of operations and financial condition. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and BNY Mellon undertakes no obligation to update any statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such forward-looking statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The contents of BNY Mellon's website or any other websites referenced herein are not part of this Disclosure. BNY Mellon 6

