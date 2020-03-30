Bank of New York Mellon : Names Gibbons CEO, Removing Interim Tag

By Colin Kellaher

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. on Monday said it named Thomas Gibbons chief executive, removing the interim tag he has carried since September.

Mr. Gibbons took the helm of the New York bank after Charles Scharf resigned as chairman and CEO to become president and CEO of Wells Fargo & Co.

BNY said Mr. Gibbons "has performed exceptionally" during his interim stint, adding that the board conducted a comprehensive search process over a number of months for a successor to Mr. Scharf.

BNY said Joseph Echevarria, a board member since February 2015, will continue to serve as independent chairman. Mr. Echevarria stepped in as chairman when Mr. Scharf left.

