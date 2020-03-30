Log in
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE

(BK)
Bank of New York Mellon : Names Gibbons CEO, Removing Interim Tag

03/30/2020 | 07:30am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. on Monday said it named Thomas Gibbons chief executive, removing the interim tag he has carried since September.

Mr. Gibbons took the helm of the New York bank after Charles Scharf resigned as chairman and CEO to become president and CEO of Wells Fargo & Co.

BNY said Mr. Gibbons "has performed exceptionally" during his interim stint, adding that the board conducted a comprehensive search process over a number of months for a successor to Mr. Scharf.

BNY said Joseph Echevarria, a board member since February 2015, will continue to serve as independent chairman. Mr. Echevarria stepped in as chairman when Mr. Scharf left.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 297 M
EBIT 2020 4 481 M
Net income 2020 3 362 M
Debt 2020 33 460 M
Yield 2020 3,95%
P/E ratio 2020 8,43x
P/E ratio 2021 7,71x
EV / Sales2020 4,07x
EV / Sales2021 4,03x
Capitalization 28 800 M
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 44,50  $
Last Close Price 32,54  $
Spread / Highest target 93,6%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Gibbons Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Lester J. Owens Senior Executive Vice President & Head-Operations
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-35.35%28 800
BLACKROCK, INC.-13.60%67 605
UBS GROUP AG-22.01%34 296
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-19.21%22 970
STATE STREET CORPORATION-38.48%17 242
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION-30.37%15 482
