Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE

(BK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of New York Mellon : Pershing Holdings (UK) Limited 2019 Pillar 3 Disclosure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 02:49pm EDT

Executive summary

1 Article 431 CRR - Scope of disclosure requirements 6

1.1 Disclosure policy 6

1.2 The Basel III framework 7

1.3 Purpose of Pillar 3 8

1.4 Article 432 CRR - Non-material, proprietary or confidential information 8

1.5 Article 433/434 CRR - Frequency and means of disclosure 9

1.6 Governance: approval and publication 9

1.7 Key 2019 and subsequent events 9

1.8 Key metrics 11

Table 1: KM1 - Key metrics 11

1.9 Article 436 CRR - Scope of application 12

1.10 Core business lines 14

Capital

2 Article 437 CRR - Own funds 15

Table 2: CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory capital 16

Table 3: EU LI1 - Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and

the mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories 18

Table 4: EU LI2 - Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and

carrying values in financial statements 19

Table 5: CC1 - Composition of regulatory capital 19

Table 6: TLAC1 - Total loss absorbing capital 20

Table 7: CCA - Main features of regulatory capital instruments 21

3 Article 438 CRR - Capital requirements 23

3.1 Calculating capital requirements 24

Table 8: EU OV1 - Overview of RWAs 24

Risk

4 Article 435 CRR - Risk management objectives and policies 25

4.1 Board of Directors 26

4.2 Risk committees 28

4.3 Risk management framework 28

4.4 Risk appetite 29

4.5 Stress testing 29

4.6 Recovery and resolution planning ('RRP') 30

5

Article 442 CRR - Credit risk adjustments

31

5.1

Definition and identification

32

5.2

Management of credit risk

32

5.3

Analysis of credit risk

32

Table 9: EU CRB-B - Total and average net amount of exposures

33

Table 10: EU CRB-C - Geographical breakdown of exposures

33

Table 11: EU CRB-D - Concentration of exposures by counterparty types

34

Table 12: EU CRB-E - Maturity of exposures

34

5.4

Analysis of past due and impaired exposures

34

Table 13: EU CR1-A - Credit quality of exposures by exposure class and instrument

35

Table 14: EU CR1-B - Credit quality of exposures by industry

36

Table 15: EU CR1-C - Credit quality of exposures by geography

36

6

Article 453 CRR - Credit risk mitigation

37

6.1

ISDA master agreements and netting

37

6.2

Collateral valuation and management

38

6.3

Wrong-way risk

38

6.4

Credit concentration risk

38

Table 16: EU CR3 - Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview

38

7

Article 444 CRR - External credit rating assessment institutions

40

Table 17: Mapping of ECAIs credit assessments to credit quality steps

40

Table 18: Credit quality steps and risk-weights

40

Table 19: EU CR4 - Credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation ('CRM') effects

41

Table 20: EU CR5 - Credit risk exposure by risk-weight post CCF and CRM

42

8

Article 439 CRR - Exposure to counterparty credit risk

43

Table 21: EU CCR1 - Analysis of the counterparty credit risk ('CCR') exposure by approach

43

8.1

Credit valuation adjustment

44

Table 22: EU CCR3 - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk

44

Table 23: EU CCR5-A - Impact of netting and collateral held on exposure values

45

9

Article 443 CRR - Asset encumbrance

46

Table 24: AE-A - Encumbered assets

46

Table 25: AE-B - Collateral

47

Table 26: AE-C - Sources of encumbrance

47

10

Article 445 CRR - Exposure to market risk

48

Table 27: EU MR1 - Market risk

48

11

Article 448 CRR - Interest rate risk in the banking book

49

12

Article 446 CRR - Operational risk

50

12.1

Operational risk management framework

50

12.2

Operational risk capital resource requirement

50

13

Article 451 CRR - Leverage

51

Table 28: LR1 - Leverage ratio summary

52

Table 29: LR2 - Leverage ratio common disclosure

52

Table 30: LR3 - Composition of on-balance sheet exposures

53

Human resources

14

Article 450 CRR - Remuneration policy

54

14.1

Governance

55

14.2

Aligning pay with performance

55

14.3

Fixed remuneration

56

14.4

Ratio between fixed and variable pay

56

14.5

Variable compensation funding and risk adjustment

56

14.6

Deferral policy and vesting criteria

57

14.7

Variable remuneration of control function staff

58

14.8

Quantitative disclosures

58

Table 31: REM1 - Aggregate remuneration expenditure by business 59

Table 32: REM2 - Aggregate remuneration expenditure by remuneration type 59

Table 33: REM3 - Deferred variable remuneration 59

Appendices

Appendix 1 Other risks 60

Liquidity risk 60

Group risk 60

Business and financial risk 60

Residual risk 61

Appendix 2 Glossary of terms 62

Appendix 3 Supplementary tables 67

Appendix 4 CRD IV Reference 72

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 18:48:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CO
02:49pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Pershing Holdings (UK) Limited 2019 Pillar 3 Disclosur..
PU
08:01aBNY MELLON : Launches New Data and Analytics Solutions Offerings, Collaborates w..
PR
06/24Virgin Australia bondholders launch rival proposal to stop private equity sal..
RE
06/23BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : and Wilshire Associates Launch Transformative..
PR
06/22Virgin Australia administrator receives final offers from Bain, Cyrus
RE
06/18iCapital Network Acquires Wells Fargo Alternative Investments Feeder Fund Pla..
AQ
06/10BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Caroline Butler Joins BNY Mellon as Global Head of Cus..
PU
06/09BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Active Engagement Key to Reflecting Sustainable Invest..
AQ
06/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/05Whistleblower Who Revealed Currency Abuses at BNY Mellon Gets $50 Million -- ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 552 M - -
Net income 2020 3 265 M - -
Net Debt 2020 34 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 3,38%
Capitalization 32 965 M 32 965 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 47 900
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 43,31 $
Last Close Price 37,23 $
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Gibbons Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Lester J. Owens Senior Executive Vice President & Head-Operations
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.07%32 965
BLACKROCK, INC.7.14%82 097
UBS GROUP AG-14.52%39 524
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.09%27 543
STATE STREET CORPORATION-18.22%21 691
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.-14.18%17 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group