Bank of New York Mellon : Quarterly Financial Highlights 3Q 2019

10/16/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

October 16, 2019

3Q19 Financial Results

Profits

  • Net Income: $1,002 million (a)
  • Diluted EPS: $1.07

Returns

Balance Sheet

ROE: 10.6%

CET1: 11.1%

ROTCE: 21.4%(b)

SLR: 6.1%

  • Returned $1.3 billion to shareholders

Pre-tax Income

Total Revenue

($ million)

($ million)

(4%)

- %

Investment Services

3,057

1,334

1,285

1,287

50

3,002

- %

45

3,044

40

33%

33%

33%

35

30

Investment Management

1,015

25

917

(12)%

20

890

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

15

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

Pre-tax operating margin

Lower revenues mainly due to net interest revenue and investment management and performance fees

Flat Investment Services revenues as fee growth was more than offset by lower net interest revenue

Ongoing cost efficiency

Stable operating margin

Attractive capital returns

Note: See page 13 for corresponding footnotes in Appendix.

2 Third Quarter 2019 - Financial Highlights

3Q19 Financial Highlights

($ millions, except per share data)

3Q19

2Q19

3Q18

Total revenue

$3,861

(2)%

(5)%

Fee revenue

3,129

1

(1)

Net interest revenue

730

(9)

(18)

Provision for credit losses

(16)

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

2,590

(2)

(5)

Income before income taxes

1,287

-

(4)

Net income applicable to common shareholders

$1,002

3%

(7)%

Earnings per common share

$1.07

6%

1%

Operating leverage (a)

54 bps

30 bps

Pre-tax operating margin

33%

53 bps

52 bps

Return on common equity

10.6%

21 bps

(65) bps

Return on tangible common equity (b)

21.4%

22 bps

(165) bps

Notable items impacting 3Q19 and 3Q18

Increase / (decrease)

Revenue

Expense

EPS

3Q19

(70)

(74)

$0.01

3Q18

(13)

62

$(0.01)

3Q19 includes a lease-related impairment negatively impacting net interest revenue and a net reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds benefiting expenses

3Q18 includes adjustments for U.S. tax legislation and litigation charge impact

Note: See page 13 for corresponding footnotes in Appendix. N/M - not meaningful; bps - basis points

3 Third Quarter 2019 - Financial Highlights

Capital and Liquidity

3Q19

2Q19

3Q18

Consolidated regulatory capital ratios: (a)

Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio

11.1%

11.1%

11.2%

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.2

13.2

13.3

Total capital ratio

14.0

14.0

14.1

Tier 1 leverage ratio

6.6

6.8

7.0

Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")

6.1

6.3

6.4

Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR")

117%

117%

121%

Book value per common share

$40.75

$40.30

$38.45

Tangible book value per common share - (non-GAAP) (b)

$20.59

$20.45

$19.35

Cash dividends per common share

$0.31

$0.28

$0.28

Common shares outstanding (thousands)

922,199

942,662

988,777

Note: See page 13 for corresponding footnotes in Appendix.

4 Third Quarter 2019 - Financial Highlights

Balance Sheet

($ billions unless otherwise noted)

Average Interest-Earning Assets

+5%

+2%

279 287 294

Average Deposits

+8%

+3%

Higher deposit balances

- higher interest-bearing deposits partially offset

by lower noninterest-bearing deposit balances

High quality and liquid securities portfolio

54

50 51

209

221 226

Lower yield on interest-earning assets sequentially

Net interest revenue of $730 million and NIM of

2.74% 2.72%(1)

2.33%2.63%

0.99%

- quarter-on-quarter decline primarily driven by

lease-related impairment of $70 million

123

124 127

149 168 177

1.04% 0.98% 0.63%

3Q19

2Q19

3Q18

Net interest revenue ($m)

(1)

730

(9)%

(18)%

excluding impairment

800

(0)%

(10)%

103 113 116

3Q18 2Q19 3Q19

Total interest-earning assets average rate Loans

Securities

Cash/Reverse Repo

61 53 49

3Q18 2Q19 3Q19

Interest-bearing deposits rate Interest-bearing deposits

Noninterest-bearing deposits

Net interest margin

(1)

0.99%

(13) bps

(28) bps

excluding impairment

1.09%

(3) bps

(18) bps

  1. Represents a non-GAAP measure; excludes $70m lease-related impairment, or 10bp impact to NIM, and a 9bp impact to the interest-earning assets average rate.

Note: May not foot due to rounding. bps - basis points

5 Third Quarter 2019 - Financial Highlights

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:37:06 UTC
