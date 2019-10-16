Bank of New York Mellon : Quarterly Financial Highlights 3Q 2019
10/16/2019 | 06:38am EDT
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
3Q19 Financial Results
Profits
Net Income: $1,002 million (a)
Diluted EPS: $1.07
Returns
Balance Sheet
›
ROE: 10.6%
›
CET1: 11.1%
›
ROTCE: 21.4%
(b)
›
SLR: 6.1%
Returned $1.3 billion to shareholders
Pre-tax Income
Total Revenue
($ million)
($ million)
(4%)
- %
Investment Services
3,057
›
1,334
1,285
1,287
50
3,002
- %
45
3,044
40
›
33%
33%
33%
35
30
Investment Management
1,015
›
25
917
(12)%
20
›
890
3Q18
2Q19
3Q19
15
3Q18
2Q19
3Q19
›
Pre-tax operating margin
Lower revenues mainly due to net interest revenue and investment management and performance fees
Flat Investment Services revenues as fee growth was more than offset by lower net interest revenue
Ongoing cost efficiency
Stable operating margin
Attractive capital returns
Note: See page 13 for corresponding footnotes in Appendix.
2 Third Quarter 2019 - Financial Highlights
3Q19 Financial Highlights
($ millions, except per share data)
3Q19
2Q19
3Q18
Total revenue
$3,861
(2)%
(5)%
Fee revenue
3,129
1
(1)
Net interest revenue
730
(9)
(18)
Provision for credit losses
(16)
N/M
N/M
Noninterest expense
2,590
(2)
(5)
Income before income taxes
1,287
-
(4)
Net income applicable to common shareholders
$1,002
3%
(7)%
Earnings per common share
$1.07
6%
1%
Operating leverage
(a)
54 bps
30 bps
Pre-tax operating margin
33%
53 bps
52 bps
Return on common equity
10.6%
21 bps
(65) bps
Return on tangible common equity
(b)
21.4%
22 bps
(165) bps
Notable items impacting 3Q19 and 3Q18
Increase / (decrease)
Revenue
Expense
EPS
3Q19
(70)
(74)
$0.01
3Q18
(13)
62
$(0.01)
3Q19 includes a lease-related impairment negatively impacting net interest revenue and a net reduction of reserves for
tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds benefiting expenses
3Q18 includes adjustments for U.S. tax legislation and litigation charge impact
Note: See
page 13 for corresponding footnotes in Appendix. N/M - not meaningful; bps - basis points
3 Third Quarter 2019 - Financial Highlights
Capital and Liquidity
3Q19
2Q19
3Q18
Consolidated regulatory capital ratios:
(a)
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio
11.1%
11.1%
11.2%
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.2
13.2
13.3
Total capital ratio
14.0
14.0
14.1
Tier 1 leverage ratio
6.6
6.8
7.0
Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")
6.1
6.3
6.4
Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR")
117%
117%
121%
Book value per common share
$40.75
$40.30
$38.45
Tangible book value per common share -
(non-GAAP) (b)
$20.59
$20.45
$19.35
Cash dividends per common share
$0.31
$0.28
$0.28
Common shares outstanding
(thousands)
922,199
942,662
988,777
Note: See page 13 for corresponding footnotes in Appendix.
4 Third Quarter 2019 - Financial Highlights
Balance Sheet
($ billions unless otherwise noted)
Average Interest-Earning Assets
+5%
+2%
279
287 294
›
Higher deposit balances
- higher interest-bearing deposits partially offset
by lower noninterest-bearing deposit balances
›
High quality and liquid securities portfolio
›
Lower yield on interest-earning assets sequentially
›
Net interest revenue of $730 million and NIM of
2.74%
2.72% (1)
2.33%
2.63%
0.99%
- quarter-on-quarter decline primarily driven by
lease-related impairment of $70 million
149 168 177
1.04% 0.98% 0.63%
3Q19
2Q19
3Q18
Net interest revenue
($m)
(1)
730
(9)%
(18)%
excluding impairment
800
(0)%
(10)%
103 113 116
3Q18 2Q19 3Q19
Total interest-earning assets average rate Loans
Securities
Cash/Reverse Repo
61 53 49
3Q18 2Q19 3Q19
Interest-bearing deposits rate Interest-bearing deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits
Net interest margin
(1)
0.99%
(13) bps
(28) bps
excluding impairment
1.09%
(3) bps
(18) bps
Represents a non-GAAP measure; excludes $70m lease-related impairment, or 10bp impact to NIM, and a 9bp impact to the interest-earning assets average rate.
Note: May not foot due to rounding. bps - basis points
5 Third Quarter 2019 - Financial Highlights
