Bank of New York Mellon : Quarterly Financial Supplement 3Q 2019 (PDF)

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)

(BK)
Bank of New York Mellon : Quarterly Financial Supplement 3Q 2019

0
10/16/2019

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

Financial Supplement

Third Quarter 2019

Table of Contents

Consolidated Results

Page

Consolidated Financial Highlights

3

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

4

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

5

Fee and Other Revenue

6

Average Balances and Interest Rates

7

Capital and Liquidity

8

Business Segment Results

Investment Services Business

9

Investment Management Business

11

AUM by Product, AUM Flows and Wealth Management Client Assets

12

Other Segment

13

Other

Investment Securities Portfolio

14

Allowance for Credit Losses and Nonperforming Assets

15

Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

16

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in millions, except per common share amounts, or unless

3Q19 vs.

YTD19 vs.

otherwise noted)

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q18

3Q18

2Q19

3Q18

YTD19

YTD18

YTD18

Selected income statement data

3,105

3,031

3,146

3,168

Fee revenue

$

3,129

$

$

$

$

1 %

(1)%

$

9,265

$

9,696

(4)%

Net securities (losses) gains

(1)

7

1

-

-

N/M

N/M

7

(48)

N/M

Fee and other revenue

3,128

3,112

3,032

3,146

3,168

1

(1)

9,272

9,648

(4)

Income (loss) from consolidated investment management funds

3

10

26

(24)

10

N/M

N/M

39

11

N/M

Net interest revenue

730

802

841

885

891

(9)

(18)

2,373

2,726

(13)

Total revenue

3,861

3,924

3,899

4,007

4,069

(2)

(5)

11,684

12,385

(6)

Provision for credit losses

(16)

(8)

7

-

(3)

N/M

N/M

(17)

(11)

N/M

Noninterest expense

2,590

2,647

2,699

2,987

2,738

(2)

(5)

7,936

8,224

(4)

Income before income taxes

1,287

1,285

1,193

1,020

1,334

-

(4)

3,765

4,172

(10)

Provision for income taxes

246

264

237

150

220

(7)

12

747

788

N/M

Net income

$

1,041

$

1,021

$

956

$

870

$

1,114

2 %

(7)%

$

3,018

$

3,384

(11)%

Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of

$

1,002

$

969

$

910

$

832

$

1,075

3 %

(7)%

$

2,881

$

3,265

(12)%

New York Mellon Corporation

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.07

$

1.01

$

0.94

$

0.84

$

1.06

6 %

1 %

$

3.01

$

3.20

(6)%

Average common shares and equivalents outstanding - diluted (in

935,677

953,928

965,960

988,650

1,003,665

(2)%

(7)%

951,876

1,013,242

(6)%

thousands)

Financial ratios(Returns are annualized)

Pre-tax operating margin

33%

33%

31%

25%

33%

32%

34%

Return on common equity (a)

10.6%

10.4%

10.0%

8.7%

11.2%

10.3%

11.6%

Return on tangible common equity - Non-GAAP(a)

21.4%

21.2%

20.7%

17.9%

23.1%

21.1%

24.1%

Non-U.S. revenue as a percentage of total revenue

37%

36%

36%

36%

37%

36%

37%

Period end

35.5

34.5

33.1

34.5

Assets under custody and/or administration ("AUC/A") (in trillions) (b)

$

35.8

$

$

$

$

1 %

4 %

Assets under management ("AUM") (in trillions)

$

1.88

$

1.84

$

1.84

$

1.72

$

1.83

2 %

3 %

Full-time employees

48,700

49,100

49,800

51,300

52,000

(1)%

(6)%

Book value per common share (a)

$

40.75

$

40.30

$

39.36

$

38.63

$

38.45

Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP(a)

$

20.59

$

20.45

$

19.74

$

19.04

$

19.35

Cash dividends per common share

$

0.31

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.28

$

0.28

Common dividend payout ratio

29%

28%

30%

33%

26%

Closing stock price per common share

$

45.21

$

44.15

$

50.43

$

47.07

$

50.99

Market capitalization

$

41,693

$

41,619

$

48,288

$

45,207

$

50,418

Common shares outstanding (in thousands)

922,199

942,662

957,517

960,426

988,777

Capital ratios at period end(c)

11.1%

11.1%

10.7%

11.2%

Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio

11.1%

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.2%

13.2%

13.2%

12.8%

13.3%

Total capital ratio

14.0%

14.0%

14.0%

13.6%

14.1%

Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")

6.1%

6.3%

6.3%

6.0%

6.4%

  1. Non-GAAPinformation, for all periods presented, excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" beginning on page 16 for the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
  2. Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.4 trillion at Sept. 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, $1.3 trillion at March 31, 2019, $1.2 trillion at Dec. 31, 2018 and $1.4 trillion at Sept. 30, 2018.
  3. Regulatory capital ratios for Sept. 30, 2019 are preliminary. All risk-based capital ratios are presented using Advanced Approaches.

N/M - Not meaningful.

3

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; common shares in

3Q19 vs.

YTD19 vs.

thousands)

3Q19

2Q19

1Q19

4Q18

3Q18

2Q19

3Q18

YTD19

YTD18

YTD18

Revenue

Investment services fees:

Asset servicing fees

$

1,152

$

1,141

$

1,122

$

1,126

$

1,157

1 %

- %

$

3,415

$

3,482

(2)%

Clearing services fees (a)

419

410

398

398

393

2

7

1,227

1,218

1

Issuer services fees

324

291

251

286

287

11

13

866

813

7

Treasury services fees

140

140

132

139

137

-

2

412

415

(1)

Total investment services fees (a)

2,035

1,982

1,903

1,949

1,974

3

3

5,920

5,928

-

Investment management and performance fees (a)

832

833

841

884

912

-

(9)

2,506

2,763

(9)

Foreign exchange and other trading revenue

150

166

170

181

155

(10)

(3)

486

551

(12)

Financing-related fees

49

50

51

50

52

(2)

(6)

150

157

(4)

Distribution and servicing

33

31

31

35

34

6

(3)

95

104

(9)

Investment and other income

30

43

35

47

41

N/M

N/M

108

193

N/M

Total fee revenue

3,129

3,105

3,031

3,146

3,168

1

(1)

9,265

9,696

(4)

Net securities (losses) gains

(1)

7

1

-

-

N/M

N/M

7

(48)

N/M

Total fee and other revenue

3,128

3,112

3,032

3,146

3,168

1

(1)

9,272

9,648

(4)

Income (loss) from consolidated investment management funds

3

10

26

(24)

10

N/M

N/M

39

11

N/M

Net interest revenue

730

802

841

885

891

(9)

(18)

2,373

2,726

(13)

Total revenue

3,861

3,924

3,899

4,007

4,069

(2)

(5)

11,684

12,385

(6)

Provision for credit losses

(16)

(8)

7

-

(3)

N/M

N/M

(17)

(11)

N/M

Noninterest expense

Staff

1,479

1,421

1,524

1,602

1,478

4

-

4,424

4,543

(3)

Professional, legal and other purchased services

316

337

325

383

332

(6)

(5)

978

951

3

Software and equipment

309

304

283

300

262

2

18

896

762

18

Net occupancy

138

138

137

196

139

-

(1)

413

434

(5)

Sub-custodian and clearing

111

115

105

115

106

(3)

5

331

335

(1)

Distribution and servicing

97

94

91

95

99

3

(2)

282

311

(9)

Business development

47

56

45

64

51

(16)

(8)

148

164

(10)

Bank assessment charges

31

31

31

22

49

-

(37)

93

148

(37)

Amortization of intangible assets

30

30

29

35

48

-

(38)

89

145

(39)

Other

32

121

129

175

174

(74)

(82)

282

431

(35)

Total noninterest expense

2,590

2,647

2,699

2,987

2,738

(2)

(5)

7,936

8,224

(4)

Income before income taxes

1,287

1,285

1,193

1,020

1,334

-

(4)

3,765

4,172

(10)

Provision for income taxes

246

264

237

150

220

(7)

12

747

788

N/M

Net income

1,041

1,021

956

870

1,114

2

(7)

3,018

3,384

(11)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)

(4)

(10)

11

(3)

N/M

N/M

(17)

1

N/M

Preferred stock dividends

(36)

(48)

(36)

(49)

(36)

N/M

N/M

(120)

(120)

-

Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New

$

1,002

$

969

$

910

$

832

$

1,075

3 %

(7)%

$

2,881

$

3,265

(12)%

York Mellon Corporation

Average common shares and equivalents outstanding: Basic

933,264

951,281

962,397

984,343

999,808

(2)%

(7)%

949,035

1,008,967

(6)%

Diluted

935,677

953,928

965,960

988,650

1,003,665

(2)%

(7)%

951,876

1,013,242

(6)%

Earnings per common share: Basic

$

1.07

$

1.01

$

0.94

$

0.84

$

1.07

6 %

- %

$

3.02

$

3.21

(6)%

Diluted

$

1.07

$

1.01

$

0.94

$

0.84

$

1.06

6 %

1 %

$

3.01

$

3.20

(6)%

  1. In 1Q19, we reclassified certain platform-related fees to clearing services fees from investment management and performance fees. Prior periods have been reclassified. N/M - Not meaningful.

4

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

2019

2018

(in millions)

Sept. 30

June 30

March 31

Dec. 31

Sept. 30

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

6,718

$

5,556

$

5,980

$

5,864

$

5,047

Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other central banks

73,811

69,700

60,699

67,988

74,725

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

15,417

15,491

13,681

14,148

14,519

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements

43,723

61,201

40,158

46,795

28,722

Securities

122,340

120,142

117,504

119,791

118,641

Trading assets

10,180

8,629

6,868

7,035

7,804

Loans

54,881

52,396

53,487

56,564

53,987

Allowance for loan losses

(127)

(146)

(146)

(146)

(140)

Net loans

54,754

52,250

53,341

56,418

53,847

Premises and equipment (a)

3,149

2,970

3,010

1,832

1,832

Accrued interest receivable

596

658

651

671

640

Goodwill

17,248

17,337

17,367

17,350

17,390

Intangible assets

3,124

3,160

3,193

3,220

3,258

Other assets

21,727

23,737

23,228

21,298

22,846

Subtotal assets of operations

372,787

380,831

345,680

362,410

349,271

Assets of consolidated investment management funds, at fair value

381

337

452

463

499

Total assets

$

373,168

$

381,168

$

346,132

$

362,873

$

349,770

Liabilities

Deposits

$

249,660

$

252,877

$

222,382

$

238,778

$

231,590

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements

11,796

11,757

11,761

14,243

10,158

Trading liabilities

4,756

3,768

3,892

3,479

3,536

Payables to customers and broker-dealers

18,364

18,946

19,310

19,731

18,683

Commercial paper

3,538

8,894

2,773

1,939

735

Other borrowed funds

820

1,921

3,932

3,227

2,934

Accrued taxes and other expenses

5,081

5,045

4,686

5,669

5,601

Other liabilities (a)

9,796

7,916

8,050

5,774

6,552

Long-term debt

27,872

28,203

27,874

29,163

28,113

Subtotal liabilities of operations

331,683

339,327

304,660

322,003

307,902

Liabilities of consolidated investment management funds, at fair value

15

6

3

2

7

Total liabilities

331,698

339,333

304,663

322,005

307,909

Temporary equity

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

147

136

122

129

211

Permanent equity

Preferred stock

3,542

3,542

3,542

3,542

3,542

Common stock

14

14

14

14

14

Additional paid-in capital

27,471

27,406

27,349

27,118

27,034

Retained earnings

30,789

30,081

29,382

28,652

28,098

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(2,893)

(2,688)

(2,990)

(3,171)

(2,983)

Less: Treasury stock, at cost

(17,803)

(16,822)

(16,072)

(15,517)

(14,145)

Total The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shareholders' equity

41,120

41,533

41,225

40,638

41,560

Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment management funds

203

166

122

101

90

Total permanent equity

41,323

41,699

41,347

40,739

41,650

Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity

$

373,168

$

381,168

$

346,132

$

362,873

$

349,770

  1. In 1Q19, we adopted new accounting guidance included in Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases, prospectively, which required the recognition of right-of-use assets (included in premises and equipment) and lease liabilities (included in other liabilities).

5

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:37:07 UTC
