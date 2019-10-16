Bank of New York Mellon : Quarterly Financial Supplement 3Q 2019 (PDF)
0
10/16/2019 | 06:38am EDT
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
Financial Supplement
Third Quarter 2019
Table of Contents
Consolidated Results
Page
Consolidated Financial Highlights
3
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
4
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
5
Fee and Other Revenue
6
Average Balances and Interest Rates
7
Capital and Liquidity
8
Business Segment Results
Investment Services Business
9
Investment Management Business
11
AUM by Product, AUM Flows and Wealth Management Client Assets
12
Other Segment
13
Other
Investment Securities Portfolio
14
Allowance for Credit Losses and Nonperforming Assets
15
Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
16
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in millions, except per common share amounts, or unless
3Q19 vs.
YTD19 vs.
otherwise noted)
3Q19
2Q19
1Q19
4Q18
3Q18
2Q19
3Q18
YTD19
YTD18
YTD18
Selected income statement data
3,105
3,031
3,146
3,168
Fee revenue
$
3,129
$
$
$
$
1 %
(1)%
$
9,265
$
9,696
(4)%
Net securities (losses) gains
(1)
7
1
-
-
N/M
N/M
7
(48)
N/M
Fee and other revenue
3,128
3,112
3,032
3,146
3,168
1
(1)
9,272
9,648
(4)
Income (loss) from consolidated investment management funds
3
10
26
(24)
10
N/M
N/M
39
11
N/M
Net interest revenue
730
802
841
885
891
(9)
(18)
2,373
2,726
(13)
Total revenue
3,861
3,924
3,899
4,007
4,069
(2)
(5)
11,684
12,385
(6)
Provision for credit losses
(16)
(8)
7
-
(3)
N/M
N/M
(17)
(11)
N/M
Noninterest expense
2,590
2,647
2,699
2,987
2,738
(2)
(5)
7,936
8,224
(4)
Income before income taxes
1,287
1,285
1,193
1,020
1,334
-
(4)
3,765
4,172
(10)
Provision for income taxes
246
264
237
150
220
(7)
12
747
788
N/M
Net income
$
1,041
$
1,021
$
956
$
870
$
1,114
2 %
(7)%
$
3,018
$
3,384
(11)%
Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of
$
1,002
$
969
$
910
$
832
$
1,075
3 %
(7)%
$
2,881
$
3,265
(12)%
New York Mellon Corporation
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.07
$
1.01
$
0.94
$
0.84
$
1.06
6 %
1 %
$
3.01
$
3.20
(6)%
Average common shares and equivalents outstanding - diluted (in
935,677
953,928
965,960
988,650
1,003,665
(2)%
(7)%
951,876
1,013,242
(6)%
thousands)
Financial ratios(Returns are annualized)
Pre-tax operating margin
33%
33%
31%
25%
33%
32%
34%
Return on common equity (a)
10.6%
10.4%
10.0%
8.7%
11.2%
10.3%
11.6%
Return on tangible common equity - Non-GAAP(a)
21.4%
21.2%
20.7%
17.9%
23.1%
21.1%
24.1%
Non-U.S. revenue as a percentage of total revenue
37%
36%
36%
36%
37%
36%
37%
Period end
35.5
34.5
33.1
34.5
Assets under custody and/or administration ("AUC/A") (in trillions) (b)
$
35.8
$
$
$
$
1 %
4 %
Assets under management ("AUM") (in trillions)
$
1.88
$
1.84
$
1.84
$
1.72
$
1.83
2 %
3 %
Full-time employees
48,700
49,100
49,800
51,300
52,000
(1)%
(6)%
Book value per common share (a)
$
40.75
$
40.30
$
39.36
$
38.63
$
38.45
Tangible book value per common share - Non-GAAP(a)
$
20.59
$
20.45
$
19.74
$
19.04
$
19.35
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.31
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.28
$
0.28
Common dividend payout ratio
29%
28%
30%
33%
26%
Closing stock price per common share
$
45.21
$
44.15
$
50.43
$
47.07
$
50.99
Market capitalization
$
41,693
$
41,619
$
48,288
$
45,207
$
50,418
Common shares outstanding (in thousands)
922,199
942,662
957,517
960,426
988,777
Capital ratios at period end(c)
11.1%
11.1%
10.7%
11.2%
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio
11.1%
Tier 1 capital ratio
13.2%
13.2%
13.2%
12.8%
13.3%
Total capital ratio
14.0%
14.0%
14.0%
13.6%
14.1%
Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR")
6.1%
6.3%
6.3%
6.0%
6.4%
Non-GAAPinformation, for all periods presented, excludes goodwill and intangible assets, net of deferred tax liabilities. See "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" beginning on page 16 for the reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.4 trillion at Sept. 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, $1.3 trillion at March 31, 2019, $1.2 trillion at Dec. 31, 2018 and $1.4 trillion at Sept. 30, 2018.
Regulatory capital ratios for Sept. 30, 2019 are preliminary. All risk-based capital ratios are presented using Advanced Approaches.
N/M - Not meaningful.
3
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; common shares in
3Q19 vs.
YTD19 vs.
thousands)
3Q19
2Q19
1Q19
4Q18
3Q18
2Q19
3Q18
YTD19
YTD18
YTD18
Revenue
Investment services fees:
Asset servicing fees
$
1,152
$
1,141
$
1,122
$
1,126
$
1,157
1 %
- %
$
3,415
$
3,482
(2)%
Clearing services fees (a)
419
410
398
398
393
2
7
1,227
1,218
1
Issuer services fees
324
291
251
286
287
11
13
866
813
7
Treasury services fees
140
140
132
139
137
-
2
412
415
(1)
Total investment services fees (a)
2,035
1,982
1,903
1,949
1,974
3
3
5,920
5,928
-
Investment management and performance fees (a)
832
833
841
884
912
-
(9)
2,506
2,763
(9)
Foreign exchange and other trading revenue
150
166
170
181
155
(10)
(3)
486
551
(12)
Financing-related fees
49
50
51
50
52
(2)
(6)
150
157
(4)
Distribution and servicing
33
31
31
35
34
6
(3)
95
104
(9)
Investment and other income
30
43
35
47
41
N/M
N/M
108
193
N/M
Total fee revenue
3,129
3,105
3,031
3,146
3,168
1
(1)
9,265
9,696
(4)
Net securities (losses) gains
(1)
7
1
-
-
N/M
N/M
7
(48)
N/M
Total fee and other revenue
3,128
3,112
3,032
3,146
3,168
1
(1)
9,272
9,648
(4)
Income (loss) from consolidated investment management funds
3
10
26
(24)
10
N/M
N/M
39
11
N/M
Net interest revenue
730
802
841
885
891
(9)
(18)
2,373
2,726
(13)
Total revenue
3,861
3,924
3,899
4,007
4,069
(2)
(5)
11,684
12,385
(6)
Provision for credit losses
(16)
(8)
7
-
(3)
N/M
N/M
(17)
(11)
N/M
Noninterest expense
Staff
1,479
1,421
1,524
1,602
1,478
4
-
4,424
4,543
(3)
Professional, legal and other purchased services
316
337
325
383
332
(6)
(5)
978
951
3
Software and equipment
309
304
283
300
262
2
18
896
762
18
Net occupancy
138
138
137
196
139
-
(1)
413
434
(5)
Sub-custodian and clearing
111
115
105
115
106
(3)
5
331
335
(1)
Distribution and servicing
97
94
91
95
99
3
(2)
282
311
(9)
Business development
47
56
45
64
51
(16)
(8)
148
164
(10)
Bank assessment charges
31
31
31
22
49
-
(37)
93
148
(37)
Amortization of intangible assets
30
30
29
35
48
-
(38)
89
145
(39)
Other
32
121
129
175
174
(74)
(82)
282
431
(35)
Total noninterest expense
2,590
2,647
2,699
2,987
2,738
(2)
(5)
7,936
8,224
(4)
Income before income taxes
1,287
1,285
1,193
1,020
1,334
-
(4)
3,765
4,172
(10)
Provision for income taxes
246
264
237
150
220
(7)
12
747
788
N/M
Net income
1,041
1,021
956
870
1,114
2
(7)
3,018
3,384
(11)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3)
(4)
(10)
11
(3)
N/M
N/M
(17)
1
N/M
Preferred stock dividends
(36)
(48)
(36)
(49)
(36)
N/M
N/M
(120)
(120)
-
Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New
$
1,002
$
969
$
910
$
832
$
1,075
3 %
(7)%
$
2,881
$
3,265
(12)%
York Mellon Corporation
Average common shares and equivalents outstanding: Basic
933,264
951,281
962,397
984,343
999,808
(2)%
(7)%
949,035
1,008,967
(6)%
Diluted
935,677
953,928
965,960
988,650
1,003,665
(2)%
(7)%
951,876
1,013,242
(6)%
Earnings per common share: Basic
$
1.07
$
1.01
$
0.94
$
0.84
$
1.07
6 %
- %
$
3.02
$
3.21
(6)%
Diluted
$
1.07
$
1.01
$
0.94
$
0.84
$
1.06
6 %
1 %
$
3.01
$
3.20
(6)%
In 1Q19, we reclassified certain platform-related fees to clearing services fees from investment management and performance fees. Prior periods have been reclassified. N/M - Not meaningful.
4
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
2019
2018
(in millions)
Sept. 30
June 30
March 31
Dec. 31
Sept. 30
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
6,718
$
5,556
$
5,980
$
5,864
$
5,047
Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other central banks
73,811
69,700
60,699
67,988
74,725
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
15,417
15,491
13,681
14,148
14,519
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
43,723
61,201
40,158
46,795
28,722
Securities
122,340
120,142
117,504
119,791
118,641
Trading assets
10,180
8,629
6,868
7,035
7,804
Loans
54,881
52,396
53,487
56,564
53,987
Allowance for loan losses
(127)
(146)
(146)
(146)
(140)
Net loans
54,754
52,250
53,341
56,418
53,847
Premises and equipment (a)
3,149
2,970
3,010
1,832
1,832
Accrued interest receivable
596
658
651
671
640
Goodwill
17,248
17,337
17,367
17,350
17,390
Intangible assets
3,124
3,160
3,193
3,220
3,258
Other assets
21,727
23,737
23,228
21,298
22,846
Subtotal assets of operations
372,787
380,831
345,680
362,410
349,271
Assets of consolidated investment management funds, at fair value
381
337
452
463
499
Total assets
$
373,168
$
381,168
$
346,132
$
362,873
$
349,770
Liabilities
Deposits
$
249,660
$
252,877
$
222,382
$
238,778
$
231,590
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
11,796
11,757
11,761
14,243
10,158
Trading liabilities
4,756
3,768
3,892
3,479
3,536
Payables to customers and broker-dealers
18,364
18,946
19,310
19,731
18,683
Commercial paper
3,538
8,894
2,773
1,939
735
Other borrowed funds
820
1,921
3,932
3,227
2,934
Accrued taxes and other expenses
5,081
5,045
4,686
5,669
5,601
Other liabilities (a)
9,796
7,916
8,050
5,774
6,552
Long-term debt
27,872
28,203
27,874
29,163
28,113
Subtotal liabilities of operations
331,683
339,327
304,660
322,003
307,902
Liabilities of consolidated investment management funds, at fair value
15
6
3
2
7
Total liabilities
331,698
339,333
304,663
322,005
307,909
Temporary equity
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
147
136
122
129
211
Permanent equity
Preferred stock
3,542
3,542
3,542
3,542
3,542
Common stock
14
14
14
14
14
Additional paid-in capital
27,471
27,406
27,349
27,118
27,034
Retained earnings
30,789
30,081
29,382
28,652
28,098
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(2,893)
(2,688)
(2,990)
(3,171)
(2,983)
Less: Treasury stock, at cost
(17,803)
(16,822)
(16,072)
(15,517)
(14,145)
Total The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shareholders' equity
41,120
41,533
41,225
40,638
41,560
Nonredeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment management funds
203
166
122
101
90
Total permanent equity
41,323
41,699
41,347
40,739
41,650
Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity
$
373,168
$
381,168
$
346,132
$
362,873
$
349,770
In 1Q19, we adopted new accounting guidance included in Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases, prospectively, which required the recognition of right-of-use assets (included in premises and equipment) and lease liabilities (included in other liabilities).
5
