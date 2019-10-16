Bank of New York Mellon : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

For information on this Non-GAAP measure, see "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8. Note: Above comparisons are 3Q19 vs. 3Q18.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in millions, except per share amounts and unless otherwise noted; not
3Q19 vs.
meaningful - N/M)
3Q19
2Q19
3Q18
2Q19
3Q18
Fee revenue
$
3,129
$
3,105
$
3,168
1%
(1)%
Net securities (losses) gains
(1)
7
-
N/M
N/M
Total fee and other revenue
3,128
3,112
3,168
1
(1)
Income from consolidated investment management funds
3
10
10
N/M
N/M
Net interest revenue
730
802
891
(9)
(18)
Total revenue
3,861
3,924
4,069
(2)
(5)
Provision for credit losses
(16)
(8)
(3)
N/M
N/M
Noninterest expense
2,590
2,647
2,738
(2)
(5)
Income before income taxes
1,287
1,285
1,334
-
(4)
Provision for income taxes
246
264
220
(7)
12
Net income
$
1,041
$
1,021
$
1,114
2%
(7)%
Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York
$
1,002
$
969
$
1,075
3%
(7)%
Mellon Corporation
Operating leverage (a)
54 bps
30 bps
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.07
$
1.01
$
1.06
6%
1%
Average common shares and equivalents outstanding - diluted (in thousands)
935,677
953,928
1,003,665
Pre-tax operating margin
33%
33%
33%
Operating leverage is the rate of increase (decrease) in total revenue less the rate of increase (decrease) in total noninterest expense. bps- basis points.
KEY DRIVERS (comparisons are 3Q19 vs. 3Q18, unless otherwise stated)
Total revenue decreased 5% primarily reflecting:
Fee revenue decreased 1% primarily reflecting the cumulative AUM outflows since 3Q18, lower performance fees and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partially offset by higher fees in Issuer Services and Clearance and Collateral Management and higher client assets and volumes in Pershing.
Net interest revenue decreased 18% primarily reflecting the lease-related impairment of $70 million, higher interest-bearing deposit and funding costs and lower noninterest-bearing deposit balances, partially offset by the benefit of higher rates earned on interest-earning assets. The lease-related impairment decreased net interest revenue 8%. Sequentially, nearly all of the 9% decrease in net interest revenue was driven by the lease-related impairment.
Provision for credit losses was a credit of $16 million, due in part from the sale of the loans related to a California utility company that filed for bankruptcy.
Noninterest expense decreased 5%. Nearly all of the decrease was driven by the reduction of previously established reserves for potential tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds that we manage, net of staff expense, and lower litigation expense. The remaining slight decrease primarily reflects the continued investments in technology, which were more than offset by lower other expenses and the favorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.
Effective tax rate of 19.1% compared with 16.5% in 3Q18, which was impacted by adjustments to the provisional estimates for U.S. tax legislation and other changes.
Assets under custody and/or administration ("AUC/A") and Assets under management ("AUM")
AUC/A of $35.8 trillion, increased 4%, primarily reflecting higher market values and net new business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.
AUM of $1.9 trillion, increased 3%, primarily reflecting higher market values, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar (principally versus the British pound) and net outflows.
Capital and liquidity
Repurchased 21.3 million common shares for $981 million and paid $294 million in dividends to common shareholders.
Return on common equity ("ROE") of 11%; Return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") of 21%(a).
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio - 11.1%.
Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") - 6.1%.
Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") - 117%.
Total Loss Absorbing Capacity ("TLAC") ratios exceed minimum requirements.
See "Supplemental information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8 for additional information. Note: Throughout this document, sequential growth rates are unannualized.
INVESTMENT SERVICES BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)
3Q19
2Q19
3Q18
3Q19 vs.
2Q19
3Q18
Total revenue by line of business:
$
1,405
1 %
(4)%
Asset Servicing
$
1,391
$
1,458
Pershing
568
564
558
1
2
Issuer Services
466
446
453
4
3
Treasury Services
312
317
324
(2)
(4)
Clearance and Collateral Management
293
284
264
3
11
Total revenue by line of business
3,044
3,002
3,057
1
-
Provision for credit losses
(15)
(4)
1
N/M
N/M
Noninterest expense
1,965
1,954
2,030
1
(3)
Income before taxes
$
1,094
$
1,052
$
1,026
4 %
7 %
Pre-tax operating margin
36%
35%
34%
Foreign exchange and other trading revenue
$
160
$
153
$
161
5 %
(1)%
Securities lending revenue
$
39
$
40
$
52
(3)%
(25)%
Metrics:
$
32,758
1 %
(7)%
Average loans
$
32,287
$
35,044
Average deposits
$
208,044
$
201,146
$
192,741
3 %
8 %
AUC/A at period end (in trillions) (current period is preliminary) (a)
$
35.8
$
35.5
$
34.5
1 %
4 %
Market value of securities on loan at period end (in billions) (b)
$
362
$
369
$
415
(2)%
(13)%
Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.4 trillion at Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2018.
Represents the total amount of securities on loan in our agency securities lending program managed by the Investment Services business. Excludes securities for which BNY Mellon acts as agent on behalf of CIBC Mellon clients, which totaled $66 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, $64 billion at June 30, 2019 and $69 billion at Sept. 30, 2018.
KEY DRIVERS
The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below.
Asset Servicing - The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects lower client activity, securities lending revenue and net interest revenue and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher foreign exchange and other trading revenue.
Pershing - Both increases primarily reflect growth in client assets and accounts. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by lower net interest revenue.
Issuer Services - Both increases primarily reflect higher Depositary Receipts revenue, partially offset by lower net interest revenue in Corporate Trust. The year-over-year increase also reflects higher volumes in Corporate Trust.
Treasury Services - Both decreases primarily reflect lower net interest revenue.
Clearance and Collateral Management - Both increases primarily reflect growth in clearance volumes and collateral management from new business. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by lower net interest revenue.
Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year primarily driven by lower litigation and staff expenses. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher staff expense.
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)
3Q19
2Q19
3Q18
3Q19 vs.
2Q19
3Q18
Total revenue by line of business:
$
605
(2)%
(14)%
Asset Management
$
618
$
704
Wealth Management
285
299
311
(5)
(8)
Total revenue by line of business
890
917
1,015
(3)
(12)
Provision for credit losses
-
(2)
(2)
N/M
N/M
Noninterest expense
590
654
701
(10)
(16)
Income before taxes
$
300
$
265
$
316
13 %
(5)%
Pre-tax operating margin
34%
29%
31%
Adjusted pre-tax operating margin - Non-GAAP(a)
38%
32%
35%
Metrics:
$
16,260
- %
(3)%
Average loans
$
16,322
$
16,763
Average deposits
$
14,083
$
14,615
$
14,634
(4)%
(4)%
AUM (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (b)
$
1,881
$
1,843
$
1,828
2 %
3 %
Wealth Management client assets (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (c)
$
259
$
257
$
261
1 %
(1)%
Net of distribution and servicing expense. See "Supplemental information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8 for information on this Non-GAAP measure.
Excludes securities lending cash management assets and assets managed in the Investment Services business.
Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business.
KEY DRIVERS
The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below.
Asset Management - The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the cumulative AUM outflows since 3Q18, lower performance fees, the impact of hedging activities and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar (principally versus the British pound), partially offset by higher market values. The sequential decrease primarily reflects the impact of hedging activities and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partially offset by higher market values.
Wealth Management - Both decreases primarily reflect lower net interest revenue, partially offset by higher market values.
Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year and sequentially primarily reflecting the net reduction of the reserves for tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds and the favorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. The year-over-year decrease also reflects lower staff expense. The sequential decrease was partially offset by higher distribution and servicing expenses.
OTHER SEGMENT primarily includes leasing operations, certain corporate treasury activities, derivatives, business exits and other corporate revenue and expense items.
(in millions)
3Q19
2Q19
3Q18
Fee revenue
$
5
$
34
$
7
Net securities (losses) gains
(1)
7
-
Total fee and other revenue
4
41
7
Net interest (expense)
(80)
(40)
(13)
Total (loss) revenue
(76)
1
(6)
Provision for credit losses
(1)
(2)
(2)
Noninterest expense
35
39
6
(Loss) before taxes
$
(110)
$
(36)
$
(10)
KEY DRIVERS
Fee revenue, net securities (losses) gains and net interest expense include corporate treasury and other investment activity, including hedging activity which offsets between fee revenue and net interest expense. Total revenue decreased and net interest expense increased year-over-year and sequentially primarily reflecting the lease-related impairment and corporate treasury activity.
