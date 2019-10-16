Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)    BK

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE

(BK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of New York Mellon : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:38am EDT

News Release

BNY MELLON REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS OF

$1.0 BILLION OR $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE

Revenue down 5%

EPS up 1%

ROE 11%

CET1 11.1%

ROTCE 21%

(a)

SLR 6.1%

NEW YORK, October 16, 2019 - The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) today reported:

3Q19 vs.

3Q19

2Q19

3Q18

2Q19

3Q18

Net income applicable to common shareholders (in millions)

$

1,002

$

969

$

1,075

3%

(7)%

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.07

$

1.01

$

1.06

6%

1 %

Third Quarter Results

CEO Commentary

Total revenue of $3.9 billion, decreased 5%

"I am privileged and excited to lead this great organization.

• Fee revenue decreased 1%

Our focus on strengthening our performance culture,

• Net interest revenue decreased 18%, driven by lease-

attracting talent and improving quality and operational

related impairment of $70 million; $(0.06) per common

efficiency has enabled us to be a stronger partner to our

share

clients. I am proud and thankful for the effort that our

Total noninterest expense of $2.6 billion, decreased 5%

employees put in each and every day to provide an

outstanding client experience. We have an ambitious

• Continued investments in technology more than offset by

agenda and I believe that we're absolutely on the right

lower other expenses

• Net reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure of

path," Todd Gibbons, interim Chief Executive Officer, said.

certain investment management funds, $0.06 per common

share, and lower litigation, decreased expenses 5%

"We're encouraged by fee growth across many of the

Income tax

businesses within Investment Services. Interest rate

headwinds and deposit mix continue to challenge net

• Effective tax rate of 19.1%, compared with 16.5% in 3Q18

interest revenue and Asset Management continues to be

Investment Services

negatively impacted by prior-year outflows. We are taking

actions to improve performance and we remain focused on

• Total revenue decreased slightly

investing in our future while controlling our overall

• Income before taxes increased 7%, driven by lower

expenses. Our company is well positioned to continue

litigation expense

• AUC/A of $35.8 trillion, increased 4%

returning significant amounts of capital to shareholders,"

Investment Management

Mr. Gibbons concluded.

• Total revenue decreased 12%

• Income before taxes decreased 5%, benefited from the net

reduction of reserves for tax-related exposure of certain

investment management funds

• AUM of $1.9 trillion, increased 3%

Returned $1.3 billion to common shareholders

  • Repurchased 21.3 million common shares for $981 million
  • Paid dividends of $294 million to common shareholders

Media Relations: Madelyn McHugh (212) 635-1376

Investor Relations: Magda Palczynska (212) 635-8529

  1. For information on this Non-GAAP measure, see "Supplemental Information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8. Note: Above comparisons are 3Q19 vs. 3Q18.

BNY Mellon 3Q19 Earnings Release

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in millions, except per share amounts and unless otherwise noted; not

3Q19 vs.

meaningful - N/M)

3Q19

2Q19

3Q18

2Q19

3Q18

Fee revenue

$

3,129

$

3,105

$

3,168

1%

(1)%

Net securities (losses) gains

(1)

7

-

N/M

N/M

Total fee and other revenue

3,128

3,112

3,168

1

(1)

Income from consolidated investment management funds

3

10

10

N/M

N/M

Net interest revenue

730

802

891

(9)

(18)

Total revenue

3,861

3,924

4,069

(2)

(5)

Provision for credit losses

(16)

(8)

(3)

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

2,590

2,647

2,738

(2)

(5)

Income before income taxes

1,287

1,285

1,334

-

(4)

Provision for income taxes

246

264

220

(7)

12

Net income

$

1,041

$

1,021

$

1,114

2%

(7)%

Net income applicable to common shareholders of The Bank of New York

$

1,002

$

969

$

1,075

3%

(7)%

Mellon Corporation

Operating leverage (a)

54 bps

30 bps

Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.07

$

1.01

$

1.06

6%

1%

Average common shares and equivalents outstanding - diluted (in thousands)

935,677

953,928

1,003,665

Pre-tax operating margin

33%

33%

33%

  1. Operating leverage is the rate of increase (decrease) in total revenue less the rate of increase (decrease) in total noninterest expense. bps - basis points.

KEY DRIVERS (comparisons are 3Q19 vs. 3Q18, unless otherwise stated)

  • Total revenue decreased 5% primarily reflecting:
    • Fee revenue decreased 1% primarily reflecting the cumulative AUM outflows since 3Q18, lower performance fees and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partially offset by higher fees in Issuer Services and Clearance and Collateral Management and higher client assets and volumes in Pershing.
    • Net interest revenue decreased 18% primarily reflecting the lease-related impairment of $70 million, higher interest-bearing deposit and funding costs and lower noninterest-bearing deposit balances, partially offset by the benefit of higher rates earned on interest-earning assets. The lease-related impairment decreased net interest revenue 8%. Sequentially, nearly all of the 9% decrease in net interest revenue was driven by the lease-related impairment.
  • Provision for credit losses was a credit of $16 million, due in part from the sale of the loans related to a California utility company that filed for bankruptcy.
  • Noninterest expense decreased 5%. Nearly all of the decrease was driven by the reduction of previously established reserves for potential tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds that we manage, net of staff expense, and lower litigation expense. The remaining slight decrease primarily reflects the continued investments in technology, which were more than offset by lower other expenses and the favorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.
  • Effective tax rate of 19.1% compared with 16.5% in 3Q18, which was impacted by adjustments to the provisional estimates for U.S. tax legislation and other changes.

Assets under custody and/or administration ("AUC/A") and Assets under management ("AUM")

  • AUC/A of $35.8 trillion, increased 4%, primarily reflecting higher market values and net new business, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.
  • AUM of $1.9 trillion, increased 3%, primarily reflecting higher market values, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar (principally versus the British pound) and net outflows.

Capital and liquidity

  • Repurchased 21.3 million common shares for $981 million and paid $294 million in dividends to common shareholders.
  • Return on common equity ("ROE") of 11%; Return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") of 21% (a).
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio - 11.1%.
  • Supplementary leverage ratio ("SLR") - 6.1%.
  • Average liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") - 117%.
  • Total Loss Absorbing Capacity ("TLAC") ratios exceed minimum requirements.
  1. See "Supplemental information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8 for additional information. Note: Throughout this document, sequential growth rates are unannualized.

Page - 2

BNY Mellon 3Q19 Earnings Release

INVESTMENT SERVICES BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)

3Q19

2Q19

3Q18

3Q19 vs.

2Q19

3Q18

Total revenue by line of business:

$

1,405

1 %

(4)%

Asset Servicing

$

1,391

$

1,458

Pershing

568

564

558

1

2

Issuer Services

466

446

453

4

3

Treasury Services

312

317

324

(2)

(4)

Clearance and Collateral Management

293

284

264

3

11

Total revenue by line of business

3,044

3,002

3,057

1

-

Provision for credit losses

(15)

(4)

1

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

1,965

1,954

2,030

1

(3)

Income before taxes

$

1,094

$

1,052

$

1,026

4 %

7 %

Pre-tax operating margin

36%

35%

34%

Foreign exchange and other trading revenue

$

160

$

153

$

161

5 %

(1)%

Securities lending revenue

$

39

$

40

$

52

(3)%

(25)%

Metrics:

$

32,758

1 %

(7)%

Average loans

$

32,287

$

35,044

Average deposits

$

208,044

$

201,146

$

192,741

3 %

8 %

AUC/A at period end (in trillions) (current period is preliminary) (a)

$

35.8

$

35.5

$

34.5

1 %

4 %

Market value of securities on loan at period end (in billions) (b)

$

362

$

369

$

415

(2)%

(13)%

  1. Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.4 trillion at Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2018.
  2. Represents the total amount of securities on loan in our agency securities lending program managed by the Investment Services business. Excludes securities for which BNY Mellon acts as agent on behalf of CIBC Mellon clients, which totaled $66 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, $64 billion at June 30, 2019 and $69 billion at Sept. 30, 2018.

KEY DRIVERS

  • The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below.
    • Asset Servicing - The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects lower client activity, securities lending revenue and net interest revenue and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher foreign exchange and other trading revenue.
    • Pershing - Both increases primarily reflect growth in client assets and accounts. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by lower net interest revenue.
    • Issuer Services - Both increases primarily reflect higher Depositary Receipts revenue, partially offset by lower net interest revenue in Corporate Trust. The year-over-year increase also reflects higher volumes in Corporate Trust.
    • Treasury Services - Both decreases primarily reflect lower net interest revenue.
    • Clearance and Collateral Management - Both increases primarily reflect growth in clearance volumes and collateral management from new business. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by lower net interest revenue.
  • Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year primarily driven by lower litigation and staff expenses. The sequential increase primarily reflects higher staff expense.

Page - 3

BNY Mellon 3Q19 Earnings Release

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in millions, unless otherwise noted; not meaningful - N/M)

3Q19

2Q19

3Q18

3Q19 vs.

2Q19

3Q18

Total revenue by line of business:

$

605

(2)%

(14)%

Asset Management

$

618

$

704

Wealth Management

285

299

311

(5)

(8)

Total revenue by line of business

890

917

1,015

(3)

(12)

Provision for credit losses

-

(2)

(2)

N/M

N/M

Noninterest expense

590

654

701

(10)

(16)

Income before taxes

$

300

$

265

$

316

13 %

(5)%

Pre-tax operating margin

34%

29%

31%

Adjusted pre-tax operating margin - Non-GAAP(a)

38%

32%

35%

Metrics:

$

16,260

- %

(3)%

Average loans

$

16,322

$

16,763

Average deposits

$

14,083

$

14,615

$

14,634

(4)%

(4)%

AUM (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (b)

$

1,881

$

1,843

$

1,828

2 %

3 %

Wealth Management client assets (in billions) (current period is preliminary) (c)

$

259

$

257

$

261

1 %

(1)%

  1. Net of distribution and servicing expense. See "Supplemental information - Explanation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures" on page 8 for information on this Non-GAAP measure.
  2. Excludes securities lending cash management assets and assets managed in the Investment Services business.
  3. Includes AUM and AUC/A in the Wealth Management business.

KEY DRIVERS

  • The drivers of the total revenue variances by line of business are indicated below.
    • Asset Management - The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the cumulative AUM outflows since 3Q18, lower performance fees, the impact of hedging activities and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar (principally versus the British pound), partially offset by higher market values. The sequential decrease primarily reflects the impact of hedging activities and the unfavorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar, partially offset by higher market values.
    • Wealth Management - Both decreases primarily reflect lower net interest revenue, partially offset by higher market values.
  • Noninterest expense decreased year-over-year and sequentially primarily reflecting the net reduction of the reserves for tax-related exposure of certain investment management funds and the favorable impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. The year-over-year decrease also reflects lower staff expense. The sequential decrease was partially offset by higher distribution and servicing expenses.

Page - 4

BNY Mellon 3Q19 Earnings Release

OTHER SEGMENT primarily includes leasing operations, certain corporate treasury activities, derivatives, business exits and other corporate revenue and expense items.

(in millions)

3Q19

2Q19

3Q18

Fee revenue

$

5

$

34

$

7

Net securities (losses) gains

(1)

7

-

Total fee and other revenue

4

41

7

Net interest (expense)

(80)

(40)

(13)

Total (loss) revenue

(76)

1

(6)

Provision for credit losses

(1)

(2)

(2)

Noninterest expense

35

39

6

(Loss) before taxes

$

(110)

$

(36)

$

(10)

KEY DRIVERS

  • Fee revenue, net securities (losses) gains and net interest expense include corporate treasury and other investment activity, including hedging activity which offsets between fee revenue and net interest expense. Total revenue decreased and net interest expense increased year-over-year and sequentially primarily reflecting the lease-related impairment and corporate treasury activity.
  • Noninterest expense increased year-over-year primarily reflecting higher staff expense.

Page - 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CO
06:57aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon 3Q Earnings Beat Estimates
DJ
06:42aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
06:38aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Quarterly Financial Supplement 3Q 2019 (PDF)
PU
06:38aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release
PU
06:38aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Quarterly Financial Highlights 3Q 2019
PU
06:31aBNY MELLON : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Of $1.0 Billion Or $1.07 Per Co..
PR
06:31aBNY MELLON : Declares Dividends
PR
02:48aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Profit Falls on Lower Interest Rates, Charge for Litigation
DJ
10/15BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON S : NV Pillar 3 Disclosure, June 2019
PU
10/15WELLS FARGO MPANY : Falling Rates, $1.6 Billion Charge Weigh on Wells Fargo Prof..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 688 M
EBIT 2019 4 905 M
Net income 2019 3 835 M
Debt 2019 32 562 M
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,74x
EV / Sales2020 4,73x
Capitalization 41 816 M
Chart BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 46,76  $
Last Close Price 44,36  $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sabet Elias Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-5.76%41 816
BLACKROCK, INC.13.14%68 967
UBS GROUP-8.17%41 201
STATE STREET CORPORATION-5.85%22 124
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION10.13%20 118
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.34.35%18 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group