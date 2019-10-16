Bank of New York Mellon : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

Includes the AUC/A of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company ("CIBC Mellon"), a joint venture with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, of $1.4 trillion at Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2018.

Represents the total amount of securities on loan in our agency securities lending program managed by the Investment Services business. Excludes securities for which BNY Mellon acts as agent on behalf of CIBC Mellon clients, which totaled $66 billion at Sept. 30, 2019, $64 billion at June 30, 2019 and $69 billion at Sept. 30, 2018.