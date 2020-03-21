Bank of New York Mellon : Why the Fed Had to Backstop Money-Market Funds, Again

By Paul Kiernan, Andrew Ackerman and Dave Michaels

WASHINGTON -- During the 2008 financial crisis, when investors started to flee a seemingly rock-solid class of mutual funds, the U.S. government intervened to stem a market panic.

This past week, authorities had to step in again. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday launched a new lending facility to prop up money-market mutual funds, as part of a broader effort to stabilize markets roiled by the coronavirus epidemic.

"It is déjà vu," said Jonah Crane, a former Treasury Department official in the Obama administration. "At this point, investors in money funds can just assume that the Fed is going to backstop them."

The intervention brings renewed attention to what some current and former regulators say was a troubled effort to bolster the resilience of money-market funds after 2008. Some of the attempted fixes may have even made the funds more vulnerable to runs, they say.

"It's just frustrating that we never really fixed this stuff to begin with," said Sheila Bair, a former head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which regulates banks. "The industry lobbyists came in and persuaded regulators to do half measures. And we're back in the soup again."

The Securities and Exchange Commission, which regulates mutual funds, didn't respond to requests for comment.

In the week before the Fed stepped in Wednesday, the assets of so-called prime funds held by institutional investors dropped by about 11%, to $546.01 billion, according to Crane Data LLC.

Prime funds are a key source of short-term financing for many U.S. companies, including banks. The funds buy the short-term IOUs, known as commercial paper, that issuers use to finance day-to-day operations.

For investors, the funds offer higher returns than savings accounts. Unlike savings accounts, however, they are subject to the risk of market fluctuations and aren't insured by the FDIC.

Another set of money-market funds catering to retail investors may appear to be risk-free because they advertise a stable, $1 share price, even though the value of underlying assets may fluctuate slightly.

In 2008, panic ensued after the $62.6 billion Reserve Primary Fund, which held some commercial paper issued by bankrupt investment bank Lehman Brothers, "broke the buck" when its share price fell below $1.

In the aftermath, regulators wanted to make sure they wouldn't again have to choose between supporting uninsured, private investments and letting the commercial-paper market freeze up.

"This was not some hypothetical, future risk," Mr. Crane said. "If we're going to backstop these things in the way that we backstop bank deposits to prevent runs on banks, then we need to start regulating them a little bit more like we regulate banks."

That didn't happen. The SEC considered creating a capital buffer to absorb day-to-day fluctuations in a fund's assets while allowing it to continue posting a $1 share price but dropped the idea under pressure from the industry.

The SEC later introduced a fluctuating share price, but only for the prime funds that cater to institutional investors and a small subset of the industry that buys tax-exempt debt from states and localities. Prime funds aimed at retail investors, and money-market funds that buy safer government securities, could maintain a $1 share price.

Another change may have backfired. The SEC allowed money-market funds to charge a small redemption fee if the share of their assets that are either cash equivalents or mature within five business days fall below 30% of their overall portfolio. It also allowed them to suspend redemptions -- using a "gate" -- while below that threshold.

Some industry observers and former regulators say the 2014 rules likely played a role in the big outflows this week.

As concerns about the coronavirus pandemic grew, investors started withdrawing cash from prime funds, said Deborah Cunningham, who helps oversee $396 billion at Federated Hermes Inc.

"People started to become nervous about the 30% level" of liquid assets, Ms. Cunningham said. "It's definitely a trigger."

In another echo of 2008, at least one fund company received assistance from its corporate parents.

Bank of New York Mellon this week bought $1.2 billion in securities from one of its prime money funds, the Dreyfus Cash Management fund, which was approaching the 30% threshold, according to data from the fund's website.

The fund suffered billions of dollars of redemptions over the past week, according to Crane Data. It reported net assets of $5.4 billion on Thursday, down from $10.5 billion on March 4, according to the fund's website and regulatory filings.

The Investment Company Institute, an industry trade group, didn't address the large volume of redemptions. In a statement, its president and chief executive, Paul Stevens, said the Fed's new backstop "is a positive and welcome step, and we appreciate the Federal Reserve's attention to measures that can help restore orderly function of the money markets."

Michael Barr, a former top official in the Treasury Department in the Obama administration, said this week's moves to shore up money-market funds show that past regulatory reforms were insufficient.

"When we emerge from this crisis, we will have to take a serious look at the structure of the money-market fund industry in a way that was not done and should have been done a decade ago," said Mr. Barr, dean of the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan.

