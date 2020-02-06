Log in
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE

(BK)
Fed includes 'heightened stress' in leveraged loans in 2020 bank stress tests

02/06/2020 | 04:59pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC

Large banks with significant trading operations will have their finances tested in 2020 against a scenario that includes "heightened stress" in leveraged loans, the Federal Reserve announced on Thursday.

The Fed also plans to test banks with substantial trading or processing operations against a hypothetical counterparty default as part of its 2020 round of stress tests.

The Fed's focus on leveraged lending in the upcoming round of stress tests comes after regulators and some in the industry have aired concern for years over the rapid growth in the corporate debt market, particularly in loans to already heavily-indebted firms.

“This year’s stress test will help us evaluate how large banks perform during a severe recession, and give us increased information on how leveraged loans and collateralized loan obligations may respond to a recession," said Fed Vice Chairman Randal Quarles in a statement.

The annual health check of big bank finances will continue to include a hypothetical severe economic downturn, where the unemployment rate nearly triples to 10% and economies worldwide contract significantly.

Eleven of the largest U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, will have to face the leveraged lending component, and those firms will also face the specific test on counterparty default alongside custody banks Bank of New York Mellon and State Street Corporation.

All told, 34 banks with more than $100 billion in assets will face this year's stress test. The Fed approved capital plans for all tested banks after the 2019 cycle.

By Pete Schroeder

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 818 M
EBIT 2020 4 803 M
Net income 2020 3 643 M
Debt 2020 32 412 M
Yield 2020 2,77%
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,72x
EV / Sales2021 4,72x
Capitalization 42 314 M
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Gibbons Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Echevarria Non-Executive Chairman
Lester J. Owens Head-Operations & Senior Executive VP
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer
Bridget E. Engle Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.66%40 891
BLACKROCK, INC.8.11%83 759
UBS GROUP-0.49%44 990
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC13.21%32 121
STATE STREET CORPORATION1.19%27 737
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.5.69%21 689
