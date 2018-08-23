Bank of Nova Scotia : R E P E A T -- Scotiabank to Announce Third Quarter Results/

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2018/CNW/ - Scotiabank will announce its third quarter results on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

Scotiabank Results News Release

A news release of the Bank's third quarter results will be issued in Canadaand the U.S. over CNW Group at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

Scotiabank Results Conference Call

The conference call will take place on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. ET and is expected to last approximately one hour.

Interested parties are invited to access the call live:

Via telephone, in listen-only mode, by calling 416-640-5944 or 1-800-274-0251 ( North America toll free) using ID 6751615#. Please call shortly before 8:00 a.m. ET .

Via the Internet on the Investor Relations page of www.scotiabank.com .

During the call, listeners may also wish to refer to the third quarter results posted on the Investor Relations page of www.scotiabank.com.

Following discussion of the results by Scotiabank executives, there will be a question and answer session.

Conference Call Archive

A telephone replay of the call will be available between Tuesday, August 28, 2018and Wednesday, September 12, 2018, by calling 647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112 (North Americatoll free). The access code is 6751615#.

The archived audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.scotiabank.comfrom approximately 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 28, 2018, for three months.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, Europeand Asia-Pacific. We are dedicated to helping our 24 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 89,000 employees and assets of over $926 billion (as at April 30, 2018), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto (TSX: BNS) and New York Exchanges (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.comand follow us on Twitter @Scotiabank.

