Bank of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank Earnings Miss Estimates

By Allison Prang



Scotiabank (BNS.T) reported an increase in earnings for the second quarter as revenue and the bank's provision for credit losses rose.

Earnings were $2.19 billion Canadian dollars, up 3.9% from the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were C$1.73 a share, up from C$1.70 a share.

Adjusted earnings were C$1.70 a share, down from C$1.71 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting C$1.74 a share.

Revenue rose 11% to C$7.8 billion. Analysts were expecting C$7.67 billion.

The bank's provision for credit losses increased by 63%.

