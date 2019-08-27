Log in
Bank of Nova Scotia

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank Profit Falls -- Update

0
08/27/2019

By Patrick Thomas

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.T, BNS) said its profit fell for its third quarter as the bank posted total revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Toronto-based Scotiabank, one of Canada's largest banks by assets, reported a profit of 1.86 billion Canadian dollars ($1.41 billion), or C$1.50 a share, compared with C$1.98 billion, or C$1.55 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of C$1.88 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of C$1.75 a share, or C$1.85 a share on an adjusted basis.

The third-quarter earnings featured a one-time C$418 million after-tax charge related to the bank's divestiture of its Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands operations.

Revenue rose 7% to C$7.66 billion from C$7.18 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$7.85 billion of revenue in the quarter.

Net interest income was C$4.37 billion, up from C$4.09 billion a year earlier. Noninterest income was up 6% to C$3.29 billion.

--Vipal Monga contributed to this article.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 31 206 M
EBIT 2019 14 808 M
Net income 2019 8 712 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,17%
P/E ratio 2019 9,72x
P/E ratio 2020 8,99x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,65x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 82 707 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 76,47  CAD
Last Close Price 67,77  CAD
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Thomas Charles O'Neill Chairman
Dan Rees Group Head-Operations
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zerbs Chief Technology Officer & Group Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-0.41%62 315
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.48%341 665
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.70%257 051
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%249 276
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.39%198 187
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%185 507
