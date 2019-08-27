Bank of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank Profit Falls -- Update

By Patrick Thomas

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.T, BNS) said its profit fell for its third quarter as the bank posted total revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Toronto-based Scotiabank, one of Canada's largest banks by assets, reported a profit of 1.86 billion Canadian dollars ($1.41 billion), or C$1.50 a share, compared with C$1.98 billion, or C$1.55 a share, a year ago.

The company reported adjusted earnings of C$1.88 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of C$1.75 a share, or C$1.85 a share on an adjusted basis.

The third-quarter earnings featured a one-time C$418 million after-tax charge related to the bank's divestiture of its Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands operations.

Revenue rose 7% to C$7.66 billion from C$7.18 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$7.85 billion of revenue in the quarter.

Net interest income was C$4.37 billion, up from C$4.09 billion a year earlier. Noninterest income was up 6% to C$3.29 billion.

--Vipal Monga contributed to this article.

