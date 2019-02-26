Log in
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/25 04:27:44 pm
75.42 CAD   +0.05%
06:39aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank profit misses estimates on higher expenses
RE
06:20aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 2.4%
DJ
06:08aBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : 1Q Profit Falls on Higher Expenses
DJ
Bank of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank profit misses estimates on higher expenses

02/26/2019 | 06:39am EST

(Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher noninterest expenses and lower income from its domestic business.

The bank's adjusted noninterest expenses surged 18.1 percent to C$4.11 billion ($3.11 billion) in the quarter. The lender also had to set aside additional provisions to cover bad loans, which rose 26.5 percent in the first quarter ended Jan. 31.

The lender said earnings at its Canadian business fell by 2.6 percent to C$1.07 billion due to higher noninterest expenses and an increase in provisions for bad loans.

From its relatively smaller international business unit, net income rose 23.2 percent. The bank has been focusing its international operations on the Pacific Alliance trading bloc of Peru, Mexico, Chile and Columbia, which now accounts for around a quarter of its revenue.

Income from its global banking and market business unit, which includes trading in bonds and equities, fell 26 percent to C$335 million, as volatility in global stock markets kept investors on the sidelines.

Scotiabank reported adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders of C$2.15 billion, or C$1.75 per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with
C$2.26 billion, or C$1.87 per share, a year ago. https://reut.rs/2Nuxg0L

Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.82, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena and Matt Scuffham; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 0.05% 75.42 Delayed Quote.10.83%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.67% 102.42 Delayed Quote.8.88%
