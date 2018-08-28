Bank of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank's Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses -- Earnings Review

By Allison Prang
Scotiabank reported its third-quarter financial results before the market opened Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.
PROFIT: Profit declined 3% to C$1.94 billion ($1.53 billion) from the comparable quarter a year ago. On a per share basis, the firm reported a profit of C$1.55 a share, down from C$1.66 a share. On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank reported earnings of C$1.76 a share up, from C$1.68 a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were guiding for adjusted earnings of C$1.75 a share.
REVENUE: Total revenue rose 4.2% to C$7.18 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of C$7.41 billion. Net interest income increased 6.6% to C$4.09 billion and noninterest income rose 1.1% to C$3.1 billion.
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES: Scotiabank's provision for credit losses rose 65% to C$943 million.
NONINTEREST EXPENSES: Noninterest expenses rose 2.7% to C$3.77 billion.
