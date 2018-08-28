Log in
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (BNS)
My previous session
Bank of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank's Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses -- Update

08/28/2018 | 12:55pm CEST

By Allison Prang


Scotiabank reported its third-quarter financial results before the market opened Tuesday. Here's what you need to know. 




  PROFIT: Profit declined 3% to C$1.94 billion ($1.53 billion) from the comparable quarter a year ago. On a per share basis, the firm reported a profit of C$1.55 a share, down from C$1.66 a share. On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank reported earnings of C$1.76 a share up, from C$1.68 a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were guiding for adjusted earnings of C$1.75 a share. 




  REVENUE: Total revenue rose 4.2% to C$7.18 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of C$7.41 billion. Net interest income increased 6.6% to C$4.09 billion and noninterest income rose 1.1% to C$3.1 billion. 




  PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES: Scotiabank's provision for credit losses rose 65% to C$943 million. On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank's provision for credit losses fell 5.9% to C$539 million. 




  NONINTEREST EXPENSES: Noninterest expenses rose 2.7% to C$3.77 billion. 




   RETURN ON EQUITY: Scotiabank's return on equity was 13.1% down 170 basis points. On an adjusted basis, its return on equity declined 30 basis points to 14.5%. 




  DIVIDEND: Scotiabank also announced Tuesday that it was raising its dividend by 3 Canadian cents to C$0.85 a share. 




  Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 29 098 M
EBIT 2018 13 404 M
Net income 2018 8 473 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,21%
P/E ratio 2018 11,18
P/E ratio 2019 10,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,05x
Capitalization 95 939 M
Chart BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 87,8  CAD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Thomas Charles O'Neill Chairman
Dan Rees Executive Vice President-Operations
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer
Michael Zerbs Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-4.04%73 892
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.24%385 426
BANK OF AMERICA4.64%308 537
WELLS FARGO-3.26%282 659
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%275 363
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.03%236 243
