Bank of Nova Scotia : Scotiabank's Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses -- Update

By Allison Prang







Scotiabank reported its third-quarter financial results before the market opened Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

PROFIT: Profit declined 3% to C$1.94 billion ($1.53 billion) from the comparable quarter a year ago. On a per share basis, the firm reported a profit of C$1.55 a share, down from C$1.66 a share. On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank reported earnings of C$1.76 a share up, from C$1.68 a share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were guiding for adjusted earnings of C$1.75 a share.

REVENUE: Total revenue rose 4.2% to C$7.18 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of C$7.41 billion. Net interest income increased 6.6% to C$4.09 billion and noninterest income rose 1.1% to C$3.1 billion.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES: Scotiabank's provision for credit losses rose 65% to C$943 million. On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank's provision for credit losses fell 5.9% to C$539 million.

NONINTEREST EXPENSES: Noninterest expenses rose 2.7% to C$3.77 billion.

RETURN ON EQUITY: Scotiabank's return on equity was 13.1% down 170 basis points. On an adjusted basis, its return on equity declined 30 basis points to 14.5%.

DIVIDEND: Scotiabank also announced Tuesday that it was raising its dividend by 3 Canadian cents to C$0.85 a share.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com