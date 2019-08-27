Log in
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA

(BNS)
Scotiabank profit beats estimates on international banking strength

08/27/2019
A Bank of Nova Scotia logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, benefiting from lower provisioning for credit losses and strength in its international banking business.

Net income in the unit nearly doubled, surging 90% to C$902 million, from a year ago, while that in the company's bigger domestic banking business grew about 3% to C$1.16 billion.

Scotiabank, which has the biggest overseas presence among the country's major banks, is focusing its international strategy on the Latin American trade bloc comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia.

Provision for credit losses fell to C$713 million in the quarter from C$943 million a year ago, compared to a rise in provisions at bigger rival Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce which reported results last week.

Scotiabank's net income rose to C$1.98 billion ($1.49 billion) or C$1.50 per share, in the quarter ended Ju
ly 31, compared with C$1.94 billion, or C$1.55 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/322vda4)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.88 per share, which excluded a one-time loss of C$400 million, arising fr
om the sale of its operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (https://reut.rs/2Pf2ugV)

Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.85 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 0.09% 67.77 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 0.82% 100.85 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 0.29% 97.88 Delayed Quote.4.45%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 31 206 M
EBIT 2019 14 808 M
Net income 2019 8 712 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,17%
P/E ratio 2019 9,72x
P/E ratio 2020 8,99x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,65x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 82 707 M
Chart BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 76,47  CAD
Last Close Price 67,77  CAD
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Thomas Charles O'Neill Chairman
Dan Rees Group Head-Operations
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zerbs Chief Technology Officer & Group Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-0.41%62 315
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.48%338 947
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.70%260 760
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.39%195 719
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%186 961
