Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Nova Scotia    BNS   CA0641491075

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (BNS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Scotiabank to exit nine countries in Caribbean shake-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2018 | 01:07pm CET
The Scotiabank logo is displayed on a screen on the floor

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings which were marginally below expectations and said it planned to exit nine countries in the Caribbean as part of a shake-up of that business.

The bank, which has operated in the Caribbean since 1889, said that it would refocus its business in the region by selling its insurance operations in Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago to Sagicor Financial Corporation, with whom it will partner to sell insurance products in those countries.

Scotiabank said it planned to sell its banking operations in Anguilla, Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Maarten, St Vincent & the Grenadines to Republic Financial Holdings.

The transactions are not material to Scotiabank, it said, but will result in its core tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, increasing by 10 basis points when the deals, which are subject to regulatory approvals, close.

The bank reported adjusted earnings per share of C$1.77 in the quarter ended Oct. 31, up 8 percent but marginally below the average forecast by analysts of C$1.79 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding one-off costs, net income rose by 13 percent to C$2.35 billion ($1.77 billion), compared with the average estimate by analysts of C$2.24 billion, according to IBES data.

For the full year, Scotiabank reported a 7 percent increase in earnings at its Canadian business to C$4.4 billion, helped by improved margins as it benefited from five Bank of Canada rate hikes since last summer and growth in customer deposits.

The bank's international business increased earnings by 18 percent during the year, driven by growth in the Pacific Alliance trading bloc which comprises Peru, Mexico, Chile and Columbia and accounts for around a quarter of its revenues.

Scotiabank is the first of Canada's major banks to report fourth-quarter earnings. Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank report later this week.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Louise Heavens/Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 0.14% 69.94 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.51% 94.5 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.11% 71.89 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
01:29pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : to Sell Operations in Nine Caribbean Countries -- Update
DJ
01:09pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : to Sell Operations in Nine Caribbean Countries
DJ
01:07pScotiabank to exit nine countries in Caribbean shake-up
RE
01:05pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Reports Rising Profit on Acquisition Boost
DJ
12:32pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank reports fourth-quarter net income climbs to $2...
AQ
12:15pScotiabank Announces New Partnership to deliver Enhanced Insurance Services i..
AQ
12:03pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares
AQ
12:01pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank reports fourth quarter and 2018 results
AQ
11/25Canada's big banks to end strong financial year with a 'whimper'
AQ
11/23BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotia Global Asset Management announces November 2018 cas..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:39aMORE ON SCOTIABANK Q4 : Sees Pacific Alliance strength in 2019 
08:12aThe Bank of Nova Scotia 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06:50aBank of Nova Scotia misses by C$0.02, misses on revenue 
11/26Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
11/14CannTrust's Confusing CEO Appointment And Its Future 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 28 999 M
EBIT 2018 12 777 M
Net income 2018 8 429 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,69%
P/E ratio 2018 10,24
P/E ratio 2019 9,58
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,73x
Capitalization 86 058 M
Chart BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 85,6  CAD
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Thomas Charles O'Neill Chairman
Dan Rees Executive Vice President-Operations
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zerbs Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA-13.49%64 896
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.27%363 334
BANK OF AMERICA-8.64%270 479
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%268 875
WELLS FARGO-12.84%248 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.89%227 071
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.