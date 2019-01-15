Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Bank of Nova Scotia    BNS   CA0641491075

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (BNS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TMB, Thanachart Bank merger to get government nod by month-end - official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 03:46am EST
The logo of Thanachart Bank is pictured at its office building in central Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand is finalising the terms of a merger between TMB Bank Pcl and Thanachart Bank and the Cabinet is expected to approve it by the end of this month, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

This comes after the government last year approved tax incentives for bank mergers to help them better compete with their larger regional rivals.

"The finance minister would like the merger of TMB Bank and Thanachart to happen as soon as possible... and will be concluded by this government," the head of State-Enterprise Policy Office, Prapas Kong-ied, told reporters.

Thai elections are slated for Feb. 24 but expected to be delayed to mid to late March, election officials say.

The government holds a 25.92 percent stake in TMB Bank, while Dutch banking group ING Groep owns 25 percent.

Thanachart Capital Pcl has a 51 percent stake in Thanachart Bank, while a unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia owns the remaining.

Both local banks have been in consultation with advisers to thrash out the terms of the merger, said sources familiar with the situation.

They are working on a share swap ratio and ScotiaBank, which unsuccessfully tried to sell its stake in Thanachart a few years ago, is keen to exit its investment, the sources added.

The finance ministry is keen to offload its stake. However, TMB shares are trading below their purchase price, so the ministry has no option but to retain its stake.

Both banks and the finance ministry have been in negotiations for the last few months.

"This is not an industry transformation but there is a need to consolidate and this is a part of that process," one of the sources said. The merged entity will be Thailand's sixth largest bank.

Last year, the Asian asset management unit of Prudential Plc, Eastspring, bought 65 percent of TMB's asset management unit.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Additional reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -0.13% 71.28 Delayed Quote.4.75%
ING GROEP 0.63% 9.959 Delayed Quote.5.07%
PRUDENTIAL 1.04% 1456 Delayed Quote.2.75%
THANACHART CAPITAL PCL --End-of-day quote.
TMB BANK PCL --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
03:46aTMB, Thanachart Bank merger to get government nod by month-end - official
RE
01/11BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank announces NVCC Subordinated Debentures Offering
AQ
01/11MARKETS VS. ECONOMISTS : Scotiabank Economics Global Outlook
AQ
01/04S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices
AQ
01/04BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank's President and CEO to Speak at RBC Capital Mar..
AQ
2018BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotia Global Asset Management announces final year-end re..
AQ
2018BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotia Global Asset Management announces final year-end re..
AQ
2018BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank Announces Redemption of Preferred Shares Series..
AQ
2018BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Scotiabank/
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 31 151 M
EBIT 2019 13 926 M
Net income 2019 9 025 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,93%
P/E ratio 2019 9,80
P/E ratio 2020 9,23
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,81x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 87 464 M
Chart BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Duration : Period :
Bank of Nova Scotia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 84,1  CAD
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Johnston Porter President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Thomas Charles O'Neill Chairman
Dan Rees Group Head-Operations
Rajagopal Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zerbs Chief Technology Officer & Group Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA4.75%65 869
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.35%333 871
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%272 365
BANK OF AMERICA5.64%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.88%225 006
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.