Bank of Qingdao : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESULTS OF ISSUANCE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF SMALL AND MICRO ENTERPRISE LOAN SPECIFIC FINANCIAL BONDS IN 2019

BANK OF QINGDAO CO., LTD.

(3866)
12/03/2019 | 07:33am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.* 青 島 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Shares Stock Code: 3866)

(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4611)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE RESULTS OF ISSUANCE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF SMALL AND MICRO ENTERPRISE LOAN SPECIFIC FINANCIAL BONDS IN 2019

With the approvals from the Qingdao Office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People's Bank of China, Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") was approved to publicly issue small and micro enterprise loan specific financial bonds in an amount not exceeding RMB8 billion in the national inter-bank bond market of China (the "Bonds").

The Bonds are issued in tranches and this tranche is "The First Tranche of Small and Micro Enterprise Loan Specific Financial Bonds of Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. in 2019" (the "Tranche of Bonds"). The Tranche of Bonds was issued on 3 December 2019 with a total issuing size of RMB4 billion, consisting of two types: type one is fixed rate bonds for a term of 3 years with an issuing size of RMB3 billion; type two is fixed rate bonds for a term of 5 years with an issuing size of RMB1 billion.

All proceeds raised from the Tranche of Bonds will be used to grant loans to small and micro enterprises in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and the requirements of regulatory authorities.

By order of the Board

Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd.*

GUO Shaoquan

Chairman

Qingdao, Shandong Province, the PRC

3 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Bank comprises Mr. Guo Shaoquan, Mr. Wang Lin, Mr. Yang Fengjiang and Ms. Lu Lan as executive directors; Mr. Zhou Yunjie, Mr. Rosario Strano, Ms. Tan Lixia, Mr. Marco Mussita, Mr. Deng Youcheng and Mr. Choi Chi Kin, Calvin as non-executive directors; Mr. Wong Tin Yau, Kelvin, Mr. Chen Hua, Ms. Dai Shuping, Mr. Simon Cheung and Ms. Fang Qiaoling as independent non-executive directors.

  • Bank of Qingdao Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Bank of Qingdao Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 12:32:02 UTC
