Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bank of Queensland Limited    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/03
9.07 AUD   +0.22%
07:52pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : ASIC Launches Unfair Contract Terms Proceedings Against BOQ
PU
09/01BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Leadership Transition Update
PU
08/22ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Money And The $A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Queensland : ASIC Launches Unfair Contract Terms Proceedings Against BOQ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

Wednesday, 4 September 2019

Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) today advises that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has commenced proceedings against BOQ in the Federal Court of Australia.

The proceedings relate to contract terms in certain small business contracts entered into between November 2016 and June 2019 that ASIC asserts are unfair contract terms.

BOQ has sought to respond in a constructive manner and has taken immediate action to address the vast majority of ASIC's concerns.

BOQ takes compliance with its legal and regulatory obligations seriously and has proactively commenced a review of all small business lending contracts entered into from November 2016. If BOQ identifies any small business customers who have been adversely affected, it will compensate them. While BOQ's review is ongoing, it currently believes that the potential total compensation will be limited and not impact BOQ's financial performance in any material way. BOQ will notify the ASX should that change.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 23:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
07:52pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : ASIC Launches Unfair Contract Terms Proceedings Against BOQ
PU
09/01BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Leadership Transition Update
PU
08/22ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Money And The $A
PU
08/15ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The People Story
PU
08/14BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Securities Trading Policy
PU
08/12BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ's Opening Statement (delivered by Interim CEO, Anthony ..
PU
07/26ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The Debt Song
PU
07/24BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Appoints Peter Sarantzouklis as Group Executive BOQ Bus..
PU
07/19BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Dividend/Distribution - BOQPE
PU
07/18ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The Jobs Market - Hopes, Dreams and Reali..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 087 M
EBIT 2019 539 M
Net income 2019 321 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,52%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,36x
Capitalization 3 673 M
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,89  AUD
Last Close Price 9,07  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Peter Rose Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Roger Andrew Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Baxby Chief Financial Officer
Donna Vinci Chief Information & Digital Officer
David Stephen Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-5.46%2 464
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.54%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%257 411
BANK OF AMERICA11.65%256 071
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.06%205 192
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%187 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group