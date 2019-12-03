Bank of Queensland : Appendix 3Y - Mr Patrick Allaway

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: Bank of Queensland Limited
ABN: 32 009 656 740
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Patrick Newton James Allaway
|
Date of last notice
|
3 December 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Not applicable
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
|
|
the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
3 December 2o19
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct:
|
|
8,610 Rights
|
|
Indirect:
|
|
50,000 Ordinary Shares held by Venuston Pty Ltd
|
|
as trustee for the Allaway Family Super Fund.
|
|
60,000 Ordinary Shares held by Venuston Pty Ltd
|
|
as trustee for the Allaway Discretionary Trust
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
10,000 Ordinary Shares on 3 December 2019
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
|
$7.5699 per share for Ordinary Shares purchased
|
Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and
|
on 3 December 2019
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct:
|
|
8,610 Rights
|
|
Indirect:
|
|
50,000 Ordinary Shares held by Venuston Pty Ltd
|
|
as trustee for the Allaway Family Super Fund.
|
|
70,000 Ordinary Shares held by Venuston Pty Ltd
|
|
as trustee for the Allaway Discretionary Trust.
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On market trade
|
Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of
|
|
options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment
|
|
plan, participation in buy‐back
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 03:52:06 UTC