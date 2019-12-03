Bank of Queensland : Appendix 3Y - Mr Patrick Allaway

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Bank of Queensland Limited

ABN: 32 009 656 740

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Patrick Newton James Allaway Date of last notice 3 December 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest Not applicable (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 3 December 2o19 No. of securities held prior to change Direct: 8,610 Rights Indirect: 50,000 Ordinary Shares held by Venuston Pty Ltd as trustee for the Allaway Family Super Fund. 60,000 Ordinary Shares held by Venuston Pty Ltd as trustee for the Allaway Discretionary Trust Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 10,000 Ordinary Shares on 3 December 2019 Number disposed Nil