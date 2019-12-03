Log in
Bank of Queensland : Appendix 3Y - Mr Patrick Allaway

0
12/03/2019 | 10:53pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Bank of Queensland Limited

ABN: 32 009 656 740

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Patrick Newton James Allaway

Date of last notice

3 December 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Not applicable

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

3 December 2o19

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct:

8,610 Rights

Indirect:

50,000 Ordinary Shares held by Venuston Pty Ltd

as trustee for the Allaway Family Super Fund.

60,000 Ordinary Shares held by Venuston Pty Ltd

as trustee for the Allaway Discretionary Trust

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

10,000 Ordinary Shares on 3 December 2019

Number disposed

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

$7.5699 per share for Ordinary Shares purchased

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and

on 3 December 2019

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct:

8,610 Rights

Indirect:

50,000 Ordinary Shares held by Venuston Pty Ltd

as trustee for the Allaway Family Super Fund.

70,000 Ordinary Shares held by Venuston Pty Ltd

as trustee for the Allaway Discretionary Trust.

Nature of change

On market trade

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy‐back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 03:52:06 UTC
