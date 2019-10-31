Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/31
9.05 AUD   +0.33%
10/31BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Appendix 3Z - Mr Roger Davis
PU
10/31BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Appendix 3Y - Ms Kathleen Bailey-Lord
PU
10/31BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Appendix 3Y - Mr Warwick Negus
PU
Bank of Queensland : Appendix 3Z - Mr Roger Davis

10/31/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Bank of Queensland Limited

ABN

32 009 656 740

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Roger Andrew Davis

Date of last notice

20 March 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

31 October 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

500 Capital Notes

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Held by Invia Custodian Pty Ltd as custodian for Roger Davis

Held by Invia Custodian for R & P Davis Family Superannuation Fund

Held by Invia Custodian Pty Ltd as custodian for the R & P Davis Family Trust

Number & class of securities

6,889 fully paid ordinary shares

11,154 fully paid ordinary shares

20 Wholesale Capital Notes

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Held by R & P Davis Family Superannuation Fund 500 Capital Notes

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Nil

Name of registered holder

Nil

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Nil

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 03:01:11 UTC
