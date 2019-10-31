Bank of Queensland : Appendix 3Z - Mr Roger Davis

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Bank of Queensland Limited
ABN
32 009 656 740
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Roger Andrew Davis
Date of last notice
20 March 2018
Date that director ceased to be director
31 October 2019
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
500 Capital Notes
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Held by Invia Custodian Pty Ltd as custodian for Roger Davis
Held by Invia Custodian for R & P Davis Family Superannuation Fund
Held by Invia Custodian Pty Ltd as custodian for the R & P Davis Family Trust
Number & class of securities
6,889 fully paid ordinary shares
11,154 fully paid ordinary shares
20 Wholesale Capital Notes