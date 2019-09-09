Bank of Queensland : BOQ Announces Emergency Fast Track Relief for Customers Impacted by Bushfires

Tuesday, 10 September 2019

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) has activated its Emergency Fast Track Relief for customers impacted by the bushfires in parts of Queensland and New South Wales.

Any BOQ customer affected by the bushfires should contact BOQ's Customer Assistance Team or their local BOQ branch. BOQ customers have a range of support available to them, including:

The ability to defer mortgage and/or loan repayments for a short period;

The option to make Interest Only repayments for a short period;

Special arrangements in relation to arrears;

Early access to Term Deposit funds with wavier of redemption fee; and

Waiver of other fees and charges related to non-payment.

Customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of the bushfires can contact the BOQ Customer Assistance team on 1800 079 866 for priority service or visit any BOQ branch.

