Bank of Queensland : BOQ Announces Fast Track Assistance for Customers Impacted by Bushfires

Wednesday, 9 October 2019

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) has today implemented its Emergency Fast Track Relief process for customers impacted by the severe bushfires in parts of Queensland and New South Wales.

The Fast Track process enables BOQ customers affected by the bushfire emergency to urgently access support, including:

The ability to defer mortgage and/or loan repayments for a short period;

The option to make Interest Only repayments for a short period;

Special arrangements in relation to arrears;

Early access to Term Deposit funds with wavier of redemption fee; and

Waiver of other fees and charges related to non-payment.

BOQ customers affected by the bushfires should contact BOQ's Customer Assistance team on 1800 079 866 for priority service or visit any BOQ branch.

