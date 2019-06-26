Bank of Queensland : BOQ Announces New Fixed Interest Rate

Wednesday, 26 June 2019

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) today announced it is introducing a new market leading three year fixed home loan interest rate of 2.99 per cent, per annum.

This rate applies to eligible new Owner Occupier customers borrowing over $300,000 who will be making Principal and Interest (P&I) repayments.

In addition, BOQ also announced reductions to other three year fixed interest rates available to Owner Occupier P&I customers and an extension of the $1,000 First Home Buyer Cashback, which may provide alternatives for customers who do not qualify for the above offer.

'We want to help more Australians achieve their dream of owning their own home or expanding their property portfolio. I'm proud that BOQ is leading the way offering customers the lowest rate in the market,' said Lyn McGrath, Group Executive of Retail Banking.

The new rates are effective from Friday, 28 June 2019. Additional terms and conditions apply.

