Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bank of Queensland Limited    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/03
9.56 AUD   -1.95%
12:42aBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Announces Variable Interest Rate Changes
PU
10/01ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : What Comes In Threes
PU
09/27ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The State Of Play
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Queensland : BOQ Announces Variable Interest Rate Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 12:42am EDT

Friday, 4 October 2019

Bank of Queensland (BOQ) today announced changes to its variable home loan interest rates.

BOQ's variable interest rate for Owner Occupiers and Investors making Interest Only repayments will be reduced by 0.25 per cent, per annum. The variable interest rate for Owner Occupiers and Investors making Principal and Interest repayments will be reduced by 0.10 per cent, per annum. These changes will take effect Friday, 25 October 2019.

Lyn McGrath, Group Executive of Retail Banking, said: 'This is a decision BOQ has carefully considered, balancing the needs of our customers in this historically low interest rate environment.'

'The changes announced today will offer repayment relief to all of BOQ's home lending customers, with a view to helping more Australian families own their own home sooner,' said Ms McGrath.

For customers who require more certainty around their repayments, BOQ also continues to offer a range of competitive fixed rates on new lending over $150,000 for both Owner Occupiers and Investors.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 04:41:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
12:42aBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Announces Variable Interest Rate Changes
PU
10/01ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : What Comes In Threes
PU
09/27ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The State Of Play
PU
09/24BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Celebrates National Family Business Day
PU
09/19ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Law Of The Instrument
PU
09/16BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Platinum Visa Credit Card Awarded Canstar 5-Star Rating
PU
09/10ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Australian Economy Scraping By With A Pas..
PU
09/09BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Announces Emergency Fast Track Relief for Customers Imp..
PU
09/03ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Pump Up The Jam
PU
09/03BANK OF QUEENSLAND : ASIC Launches Unfair Contract Terms Proceedings Against BOQ
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 087 M
EBIT 2019 539 M
Net income 2019 317 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,13%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,56x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,54x
Capitalization 3 871 M
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,93  AUD
Last Close Price 9,56  AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target -6,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Frazis Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roger Andrew Davis Chairman
Patrick Newton James Allaway Chairman-Elect
Matthew Baxby Chief Financial Officer
Donna Vinci Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED2.06%2 709
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.37%376 256
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION12.99%271 523
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.19%222 244
CITIGROUP INC.27.28%156 056
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC-6.79%155 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group