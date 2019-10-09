Log in
Bank of Queensland : BOQ Appoints New Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer

0
10/09/2019 | 06:51pm EDT

Thursday, 10 October 2019

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX: BOQ) today announced the appointment of Mr Ewen Stafford as its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

In announcing the appointment, BOQ Managing Director and CEO, George Frazis said, 'We are excited to secure someone of Ewen's calibre and capability. He brings more than 30 years' of corporate experience, across finance, operations, strategy and has also delivered complex transformation programs. He will undoubtedly be a great asset during BOQ's own transformation.

'Ewen's unique skillset of both financial management and operations, means that we can combine the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer roles. Finance and Operations are very closely aligned, so I am delighted to find someone who knows both well.

'I would also like to thank Matt Baxby, our departing Chief Financial Officer for his significant contribution over the past seven years with the Group and for his continued support during the recent leadership transition period', Mr Frazis said.

Mr Stafford said, 'I am looking forward to taking on role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. This is a unique opportunity to combine my previous experience in finance, operations and strategy. BOQ, under George's leadership, is on an exciting journey of transformation and I am looking forward to being part of this.'

As previously announced, Mr Matt Baxby's last day as Chief Financial Officer will be on Thursday, 31 October 2019.

While BOQ is finalising Mr Stafford's commencement date, Ms Racheal Kellaway, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will act as Interim Chief Financial Officer until Mr Stafford joins. Mr Stafford's appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.

ENDS

About Mr Ewen Stafford
Mr Stafford joins the Group from Deloitte, where he is currently a Partner in the consulting practice focused on Strategy within the Banking and Capital Markets sector. Prior to Deloitte, Mr Stafford held several executive roles within some of Australia's largest institutions, including Telstra as Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Group Managing Director Finance, Australia Post as Group Chief Operating Officer and National Australia Bank as Executive General Manager Finance, Chief Operating Officer Australia and Chief Financial Officer of MLC. Mr Stafford is a Fellow of the Chartered Accountants of Australia and New Zealand. He is also a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, holds a Bachelor of Arts (Accountancy) from the University of South Australia and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Adelaide.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:50:09 UTC
