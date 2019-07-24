Log in
Bank of Queensland : BOQ Appoints Peter Sarantzouklis as Group Executive BOQ Business

0
07/24/2019 | 09:15pm EDT

Thursday, 25 July 2019

BOQ today announced the appointment of Mr Peter Sarantzouklis as its Group Executive BOQ Business, effective 12 August 2019.

Mr Sarantzouklis has more than 23 years' experience in the Banking and Finance sectors and has held a number of positions across distribution, strategy, product and finance.

Before starting his own consulting business, Mr Sarantzouklis was with the Westpac Group where his most recent role was Chief Product Officer for Westpac Group's Consumer Bank. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer for the St.George Bank Group, which included the St.George Bank, RAMs, Bank of Melbourne and Bank SA brands. During his time at Westpac New Zealand, Mr Sarantzouklis was responsible for products across the Retail and Business Bank divisions.

An experienced banker, Mr Sarantzoulis has a proven track record in people leadership and customer advocacy.

Mr Sarantzouklis has also held senior roles at GE Money and AVCO Finance.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 01:14:02 UTC
