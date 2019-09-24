Bank of Queensland : BOQ Celebrates National Family Business Day

National Family Business Day is held annually on 19 September. The day is dedicated to acknowledging the invaluable contribution family businesses make to Australia's economy, communities and culture. Learn more about four of BOQ's family owned and operated branches, as the teams share what they enjoy most about working and achieving together.

BOQ Launceston Owner Manager, Tony Barnard, proudly works alongside five of his family members - Dani, Will, Steph, Jack and Fabienne. Asked what he enjoys most about working with family, Tony said, 'One of the things we enjoy most about working together is the fact that we are all on the same page in our desire to want each other to succeed and to see the goals and visions for the business come to fruition.'