Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bank of Queensland Limited    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Queensland : BOQ Celebrates National Family Business Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 03:57am EDT

National Family Business Day is held annually on 19 September. The day is dedicated to acknowledging the invaluable contribution family businesses make to Australia's economy, communities and culture. Learn more about four of BOQ's family owned and operated branches, as the teams share what they enjoy most about working and achieving together.

BOQ Launceston

BOQ Launceston Owner Manager, Tony Barnard, proudly works alongside five of his family members - Dani, Will, Steph, Jack and Fabienne. Asked what he enjoys most about working with family, Tony said, 'One of the things we enjoy most about working together is the fact that we are all on the same page in our desire to want each other to succeed and to see the goals and visions for the business come to fruition.'

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 07:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
03:57aBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Celebrates National Family Business Day
PU
09/19ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Law Of The Instrument
PU
09/16BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Platinum Visa Credit Card Awarded Canstar 5-Star Rating
PU
09/10ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Australian Economy Scraping By With A Pas..
PU
09/09BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Announces Emergency Fast Track Relief for Customers Imp..
PU
09/03ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Pump Up The Jam
PU
09/03BANK OF QUEENSLAND : ASIC Launches Unfair Contract Terms Proceedings Against BOQ
PU
09/01BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Leadership Transition Update
PU
08/22ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Money And The $A
PU
08/15ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The People Story
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 087 M
EBIT 2019 539 M
Net income 2019 317 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,97%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,64x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,62x
Capitalization 3 960 M
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,93  AUD
Last Close Price 9,78  AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,90%
Spread / Average Target -8,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Chairman
Chairman-Elect
Chief Digital & Information Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED0.82%2 684
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.80%380 061
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.81%274 781
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.59%265 806
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.25%215 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%192 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group