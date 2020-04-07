Log in
Bank of Queensland Limited BOQ AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/03
4.89 AUD   -2.00%
06:33pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ FY20 Interim Dividend Deferral
PU
04/03BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
03/30BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Extends Business Banking Relief Package
PU
Bank of Queensland : BOQ FY20 Interim Dividend Deferral

04/07/2020 | 06:33pm EDT

Wednesday, 08 April 2020

Today Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) announced an update to its FY20 interim dividend following consideration of the letter issued by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) to all Authorised Deposit Taking Institutions (ADIs) and Insurers regarding capital management after market close on 7 April 2020.

Given the significant disruption caused by COVID-19, APRA is requesting that ADIs and insurers limit discretionary capital distributions in the months ahead, including seriously considering the deferment of dividends until the market outlook is clearer. In particular they have asked that ADIs and insurers:

  • Take a forward looking view on the need to conserve capital and use capacity to support the economy;
  • Use stress testing that has been discussed with APRA to inform those views, and give due consideration to plausible downside scenarios (periodically refreshed and updated as conditions evolve); and
  • Initiate prudent capital management actions in response, on a pre-emptive basis, to ensure they maintain the confidence and capacity to continue to lend and support their customers.

Whilst BOQ has considered these downside scenarios in light of the impacts of COVID-19, based on this APRA guidance, BOQ has determined that it is prudent to defer the decision on payment of an interim dividend until the economic outlook is clearer and stress testing results have been discussed with APRA.

Chairman Patrick Allaway commented 'BOQ understands the impact of this decision on shareholders, however also acknowledges this guidance as a prudent step for the industry.'

ENDS

Authorised for release by: The Board of Bank of Queensland Limited

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 22:32:05 UTC
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-3.74%1 392
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.83%276 750
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.59%255 518
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.49%205 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.27%185 227
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%135 607
