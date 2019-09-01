Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bank of Queensland Limited    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/30
9.17 AUD   +0.77%
08:12pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Leadership Transition Update
PU
08/22ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Money And The $A
PU
08/15ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The People Story
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Queensland : BOQ Leadership Transition Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Monday, 2 September 2019

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX: BOQ) today confirmed the leadership transition process announced on 6 June 2019.

Current Interim Chief Executive Officer Anthony Rose has advised that his employment with BOQ will conclude on 31 December 2019, after ensuring a seamless leadership transition to Chief Executive Officer George Frazis who commences on 5 September.

Chairman Mr Roger Davis said: 'The Board thanks Anthony for his more than seven years' dedication to BOQ as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer and in particular for his leadership over the past nine months as Interim Chief Executive Officer. During this time Anthony has been instrumental in the development and implementation of BOQ's purpose and values as well as overseeing BOQ's strategic review. Anthony has also been a strong advocate for competition and fairness across the banking sector. We appreciate his commitment to completing a seamless leadership transition over the remainder of the calendar year.'

Mr Rose said: 'It's been a pleasure to be part of BOQ's journey over the past seven years and an absolute privilege to lead the organisation through this period of change. I have valued the many customer, staff and stakeholder relationships and I am sure many of them will continue. In the immediate term, I am looking forward to ensuring BOQ achieves a smooth handover to George's leadership. I also want to personally wish George and the broader BOQ team all the very best.'

ENDS

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 00:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
08:12pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Leadership Transition Update
PU
08/22ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Money And The $A
PU
08/15ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The People Story
PU
08/14BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Securities Trading Policy
PU
08/12BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ's Opening Statement (delivered by Interim CEO, Anthony ..
PU
07/26ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The Debt Song
PU
07/24BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Appoints Peter Sarantzouklis as Group Executive BOQ Bus..
PU
07/19BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Dividend/Distribution - BOQPE
PU
07/18ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The Jobs Market - Hopes, Dreams and Reali..
PU
07/16BANK OF QUEENSLAND : You've Launched Your Business; Now What?
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 087 M
EBIT 2019 539 M
Net income 2019 321 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,44%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,42x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,40x
Capitalization 3 713 M
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,89  AUD
Last Close Price 9,17  AUD
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Peter Rose Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Roger Andrew Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Baxby Chief Financial Officer
Donna Vinci Chief Information & Digital Officer
David Stephen Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-5.46%2 500
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.54%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%257 932
BANK OF AMERICA10.92%256 071
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.06%205 192
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%187 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group