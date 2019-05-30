Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bank of Queensland Limited    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/30
9.37 AUD   +0.64%
02:34aBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Make Their Mark At The 2019 Queensland Corporate Games
PU
05/29Bendigo & Adelaide Names Director Jacqueline Hey as Chairwoman
DJ
05/21BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Capital Notes (BOQPE) Distribution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Queensland : BOQ Make Their Mark At The 2019 Queensland Corporate Games

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 02:34am EDT

Last weekend, a number of BOQ team members had the pleasure of participating in the much loved annual Queensland Corporate Games, where they represented BOQ across court, course and field.

In what was our largest representation at the Games to date, BOQ had an amazing 53 team members compete across five different sports.

With this year being the 20th anniversary of the Games, the competition was certainly fierce, however we're proud to say our teams pushed through and prevailed, walking away with some fantastic achievements under their belt, including:

  • 1st in soccer
  • 2nd in ladies netball
  • 3rd in mixed netball
  • 4th in mens touch football

The BOQ teams also received:

  • Medallist Award (for taking home the most medals in the Games)
  • 1st in Netball overall (highest combined points for all Netball competitions)
  • 2nd for Group Award (points achieved for Group 5: Organisations with 51-100 participants)

Todd Scotney, Pricing Manager and one of the organisers of the BOQ teams, said, 'it was great to see so many BOQ team members represent BOQ in the Games. Our teams played incredibly well and had a fantastic time. Next year we are looking to go even bigger and better!'

A total of 130 organisations and 3,295 people took part in the 2019 Games, with 13 sports being played across a total of 3 days. This year is the 5th time BOQ has participated over the last 19 years, and also marks our best results yet!

Hayden Moore, Business Relationship Manager and member of the triumphant Soccer team who placed 1st, said, 'apart from the win, it was just great to see everyone giving it their all, supporting each other and having a laugh in between games too.'

'We actually lost the first game 2-1, however after that everyone knuckled down, put in 110%, and did their jobs superbly, resulting in us winning all following games, including beating the team who bested us in that first match!'

Congratulations to all involved and a big shout out to Todd Scotney and Eric Kalolo for making this year's participation happen so smoothly!

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 06:33:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
02:34aBANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Make Their Mark At The 2019 Queensland Corporate Games
PU
05/29Bendigo & Adelaide Names Director Jacqueline Hey as Chairwoman
DJ
05/21BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Capital Notes (BOQPE) Distribution
PU
05/20BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Update - Dividend/Distribution - BOQ
PU
05/09BANK OF QUEENSLAND : How To Recruit & Retain The Right Staff For Your Small Busi..
PU
05/01BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/12BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Half Year Results Correction
PU
04/11BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Beset By Problems Of Scale
AQ
04/11THE WRAP : Housing, Election & Regional Banks
AQ
04/08BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 092 M
EBIT 2019 508 M
Net income 2019 317 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,36%
P/E ratio 2019 12,55
P/E ratio 2020 12,70
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,39x
Capitalization 3 778 M
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,73  AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Peter Rose Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Roger Andrew Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Baxby Chief Financial Officer
Donna Vinci Chief Information & Digital Officer
David Stephen Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-4.02%2 618
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.17%352 036
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%282 245
BANK OF AMERICA13.23%265 279
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%214 174
WELLS FARGO-1.06%204 897
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About