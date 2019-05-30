Bank of Queensland : BOQ Make Their Mark At The 2019 Queensland Corporate Games

Last weekend, a number of BOQ team members had the pleasure of participating in the much loved annual Queensland Corporate Games, where they represented BOQ across court, course and field.

In what was our largest representation at the Games to date, BOQ had an amazing 53 team members compete across five different sports.

With this year being the 20th anniversary of the Games, the competition was certainly fierce, however we're proud to say our teams pushed through and prevailed, walking away with some fantastic achievements under their belt, including:

1 st in soccer

in soccer 2 nd in ladies netball

in ladies netball 3 rd in mixed netball

in mixed netball 4th in mens touch football

The BOQ teams also received:

Medallist Award (for taking home the most medals in the Games)

1 st in Netball overall (highest combined points for all Netball competitions)

in Netball overall (highest combined points for all Netball competitions) 2nd for Group Award (points achieved for Group 5: Organisations with 51-100 participants)

Todd Scotney, Pricing Manager and one of the organisers of the BOQ teams, said, 'it was great to see so many BOQ team members represent BOQ in the Games. Our teams played incredibly well and had a fantastic time. Next year we are looking to go even bigger and better!'

A total of 130 organisations and 3,295 people took part in the 2019 Games, with 13 sports being played across a total of 3 days. This year is the 5th time BOQ has participated over the last 19 years, and also marks our best results yet!

Hayden Moore, Business Relationship Manager and member of the triumphant Soccer team who placed 1st, said, 'apart from the win, it was just great to see everyone giving it their all, supporting each other and having a laugh in between games too.'

'We actually lost the first game 2-1, however after that everyone knuckled down, put in 110%, and did their jobs superbly, resulting in us winning all following games, including beating the team who bested us in that first match!'

Congratulations to all involved and a big shout out to Todd Scotney and Eric Kalolo for making this year's participation happen so smoothly!