Bank of Queensland : BOQ Platinum Visa Credit Card Awarded Canstar 5-Star Rating

BOQ are pleased to announce that our Platinum Visa Credit Card has been awarded Canstar's 5-Star Rating for an Outstanding Value Premium Credit Card in the $120k Annual Spend category!

Our Platinum Visa Credit Card was awarded 5 stars for its low annual fees and charges, and the extensive range of benefits customers receive - such as Q Rewards, Complimentary International Travel Insurance and Transit Accident Insurance, to name just a few.

Canstar Star Ratings provides customers with an easy way to compare all financial services. They use a sophisticated rating methodology, unique to Canstar, which compares credit card products in Australia, focusing on all features offered by personal credit cards. The top banks are then shortlisted, with the results reflected in a consumer-friendly five-star concept, with five stars awarded to products offering outstanding value. Banks don't 'enter' the Canstar Awards, and they don't pay to be considered.

Canstar's 5-Star Rating for Outstanding Value Premium Credit Card is 'for consumers seeking a credit card or charge card that comes with extensive benefits beyond the standard offerings. Rewards are an added benefit, but not a necessity'.

There are many benefits you can gain access to by having a BOQ Platinum Visa Credit Card. One of the main perks is the ability to earn Q Rewards that can then be redeemed for flights, gift cards and merchandise. Our Platinum Visa Credit Card also makes the perfect travel companion, with features such as Complimentary International Travel Insurance, Interstate Flight Inconvenience Insurance, Transit Accident Insurance and Stolen Card Cover.

To find out more about the BOQ Platinum Visa Credit Card, and to view full qualifying criteria, terms & conditions, please click here.

Ratings are only one factor you should take into account when you are deciding whether this product is right for you. More information about how Canstar determines its ratings can be found on www.canstar.com.au.