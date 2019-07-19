Log in
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/18
9.07 AUD   -1.52%
12:20aBANK OF QUEENSLAND : Dividend/Distribution - BOQPE
PU
07/18ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The Jobs Market - Hopes, Dreams and Reality
PU
07/16BANK OF QUEENSLAND : You've Launched Your Business; Now What?
PU
Bank of Queensland : Dividend/Distribution - BOQPE

07/19/2019 | 12:20am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

BOQPE - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.75% PERP NON-CUM RED T-08-24

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday July 19, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.95070000

Ex Date

Monday July 29, 2019

Record Date

Tuesday July 30, 2019

Payment Date

Thursday August 15, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

32009656740

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

BOQ

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday July 19, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

BOQPE

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.75% PERP NON-CUM RED T-08-24

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of one quarter

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Wednesday August 14, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday July 30, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday July 29, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday August 15, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.95070000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.95070000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.95070000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD

Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details

3D.1 Start date of payment period

3D.2 End date of payment period

Wednesday May 15, 2019

Wednesday August 14, 2019

3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)

3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period

92

3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)

1.6384 %

3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set

As per the Capital Notes Prospectus and Terms, the 3-month Bank Bill Swap Rate (BBSW) on the first business day of the distribution period is used as the distribution base rate.

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin

3.7500 %

3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set

Determined by the Bookbuild in accordance with the Capital Notes Terms.

3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate

-1.6165 %

3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set

For a fully franked Distribution, the Distribution Rate is 70% of BBSW + Margin (Aggregate Rate). The other rate therefore represents 30% of the Aggregate Rate (expressed as a negative percentage which is deducted from the Aggregate Rate to calculate the Dividend Rate).

For more information see the Capital Notes Prospectus and Capital Notes Terms.

3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)

3.7719 %

3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set

The Distribution Rate = (BBSW + Margin) x (1 - t) where:

BBSW is the Bank Bill Swap Rate (as defined in the Capital Notes Terms) on the first Business Day of the Distribution Period

Margin is the margin (expressed as a percentage per annum) determined under the Bookbuild

t is the Australian corporate tax rate applicable to the franking account of BOQ at the relevant Distribution Payment Date (expressed as a decimal)

For more information see the Capital Notes Prospectus and Capital Notes Terms.

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

The Capital Notes Prospectus sets out the Distribution Payment Date and Record Dates. The Distribution Payment Dates are 15 February, 15 May, 15 August and 15 November each year (where this date is not a business day, the Distribution Payment Date is on the following business day). The Record Dates for distributions are 11 business days prior to the Distribution Payment Date.

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 04:19:03 UTC
