Bank of Queensland : Dividend/Distribution - BOQPE

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
BOQPE - CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.75% PERP NON-CUM RED T-08-24
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday July 19, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.95070000
Ex Date
Monday July 29, 2019
Record Date
Tuesday July 30, 2019
Payment Date
Thursday August 15, 2019
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED.
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
32009656740
|
ABN
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
|
BOQ
|
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Friday July 19, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
BOQPE
|
|
1 / 4
ASX +Security Description
CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.75% PERP NON-CUM RED T-08-24
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of one quarter
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Wednesday August 14, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Tuesday July 30, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Monday July 29, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday August 15, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.95070000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
|
|
2 / 4
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution
|
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated
|
estimated at this time?
|
amount per +security
|
No
|
AUD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.95070000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary
|
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking
|
dividend/distribution that is franked
|
credit (%)
|
100.0000 %
|
30.0000 %
|
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked
|
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is
|
amount per +security
|
unfranked
|
AUD 0.95070000
|
0.0000 %
|
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked
|
|
amount per +security excluding conduit foreign
|
|
income amount
|
|
AUD 0.00000000
|
|
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit
|
|
foreign income amount per security
|
|
AUD
|
Part 3D - Preference +security distribution rate details
|
3D.1 Start date of payment period
|
3D.2 End date of payment period
|
Wednesday May 15, 2019
|
Wednesday August 14, 2019
3D.3 Date dividend/distribution rate is set (optional)
3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period
92
3D.6 Dividend/distribution base rate (pa)
1.6384 %
3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set
As per the Capital Notes Prospectus and Terms, the 3-month Bank Bill Swap Rate (BBSW) on the first business day of the distribution period is used as the distribution base rate.
|
|
3 / 4
3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin
3.7500 %
3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set
Determined by the Bookbuild in accordance with the Capital Notes Terms.
3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate
-1.6165 %
3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set
For a fully franked Distribution, the Distribution Rate is 70% of BBSW + Margin (Aggregate Rate). The other rate therefore represents 30% of the Aggregate Rate (expressed as a negative percentage which is deducted from the Aggregate Rate to calculate the Dividend Rate).
For more information see the Capital Notes Prospectus and Capital Notes Terms.
3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)
3.7719 %
3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set
The Distribution Rate = (BBSW + Margin) x (1 - t) where:
BBSW is the Bank Bill Swap Rate (as defined in the Capital Notes Terms) on the first Business Day of the Distribution Period
Margin is the margin (expressed as a percentage per annum) determined under the Bookbuild
t is the Australian corporate tax rate applicable to the franking account of BOQ at the relevant Distribution Payment Date (expressed as a decimal)
For more information see the Capital Notes Prospectus and Capital Notes Terms.
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
The Capital Notes Prospectus sets out the Distribution Payment Date and Record Dates. The Distribution Payment Dates are 15 February, 15 May, 15 August and 15 November each year (where this date is not a business day, the Distribution Payment Date is on the following business day). The Record Dates for distributions are 11 business days prior to the Distribution Payment Date.
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
|
|
4 / 4
Disclaimer
Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 04:19:03 UTC