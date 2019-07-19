Bank of Queensland : Dividend/Distribution - BOQPE

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

relates to a period of one quarter

As per the Capital Notes Prospectus and Terms, the 3-month Bank Bill Swap Rate (BBSW) on the first business day of the distribution period is used as the distribution base rate.

3D.7 Comments on how dividend/distribution base rate is set

3D.5 Number of days in the dividend/distribution period

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Notification of dividend / distribution

3D.8 Dividend/distribution margin

3.7500 %

3D.9 Comments on how dividend/distribution margin is set

Determined by the Bookbuild in accordance with the Capital Notes Terms.

3D.10 Any other rate / multiplier used in calculating dividend/distribution rate

-1.6165 %

3D.11 Comments on how other rate used in calculating dividend/distribution rate is set

For a fully franked Distribution, the Distribution Rate is 70% of BBSW + Margin (Aggregate Rate). The other rate therefore represents 30% of the Aggregate Rate (expressed as a negative percentage which is deducted from the Aggregate Rate to calculate the Dividend Rate).

For more information see the Capital Notes Prospectus and Capital Notes Terms.

3D.12 Total dividend/distribution rate for the period (pa)

3.7719 %

3D.13 Comment on how total distribution rate is set

The Distribution Rate = (BBSW + Margin) x (1 - t) where:

BBSW is the Bank Bill Swap Rate (as defined in the Capital Notes Terms) on the first Business Day of the Distribution Period

Margin is the margin (expressed as a percentage per annum) determined under the Bookbuild

t is the Australian corporate tax rate applicable to the franking account of BOQ at the relevant Distribution Payment Date (expressed as a decimal)

For more information see the Capital Notes Prospectus and Capital Notes Terms.

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

The Capital Notes Prospectus sets out the Distribution Payment Date and Record Dates. The Distribution Payment Dates are 15 February, 15 May, 15 August and 15 November each year (where this date is not a business day, the Distribution Payment Date is on the following business day). The Record Dates for distributions are 11 business days prior to the Distribution Payment Date.

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary